District 15-5AMT. PLEASANT 5, LONGVIEW 4: Mount Pleasant scored in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 deadlock in a 5-4 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Reagan Rios and Reagan Fleet both homered in the loss for the Lady Lobos, who overcame a 4-1 deficit with a three-run fifth. Fleet drove in three runs, Ciarrianne Fuller and KeAdriah Lister had two hits apiece and Rios drove in a run. Fleet struck out six and walked seven in the loss.
HALLSVILLE 11, T. HIGH 4: HALLSVILLE – Hallsville’s softball team kept its district record perfect with an 11-4 win over Texas Tuesday.
The Ladycats are now 12-4-1 overall and 5-0 in district play. The loss makes Texas High 7-6 overall and 2-3 against district opponents.
Danyelle Molina got the win from the circle as she pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits, three walks and four strikeouts. From the plate, she had one hit and two runs. Anahi Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and one run. Maddie Melton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer. Kammie Walker reached on a single, a hit-by-pitch and a fielder’s choice. She stole two bases and scored three runs. Sara Houston reached on a single, a double and a filer’s choice. She scored one run and had two RBI. Jaryn Nelson reached on a double, a walk and a fielder’s choice, scored two runs and had one RBI. Abby Dunagan reached on an error, a walk and scored one run.
S. SPRINGS 8, MARSHALL 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Sulphur Springs limited Marshall to no runs on three hits on the way to an 8-0 win.
Margaret Truelove had two of Marshall’s hits, including a double. Wendy DeLaPaz added the other Lady Mavs knock.
District 16-4AS. HILL 18, C. HILL 3: Sam Schott and Caylee Mayfield both homered, and Spring Hill used a 12-run second inning to take control of things in an 18-3 win over Chapel Hill.
Schott’s home run was a grand slam, and she finished the day with two hits and five RBI. Scott also pitched, striking out four, walking two and giving up two earned runs in three innings.
Kaycee Mayfield tripled and drove in a run for Spring Hill. Lainey Linseisen had three hits and an RBI. Adisyn Chism finished with two his and an RBI, and Alyssa McClung and Rachel Doss drove in runs.
LINDALE 15, KILGORE 10: KILGORE — Lindale battled from a 7-0 deficit with three in the fourth and 10 in the fifth on the way to a 15-10 win over Kilgore.
Cailey Brown singled three times, had a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs in the loss for Kilgore. Haylee Brown added an RBI single. Genna Cavanaugh singled twice and swiped two bases, Bailey Hedges doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Jaycie Villanueva tripled, singled, drove in one and scored three times, Alyssa Whitington doubled and drove in a run, Nawny Sifford walked twice and scored twice and Jada Dennis singled and drove in a run.
BULLARD 10, HENDERSON 0: BULLARD — Anistyn Foster struck out 12 in a no-hitter for Bullard as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 10-0 win over Henderson.
Foster walked three on the day and was backed by 11 hits from her teammates. Addison Hooker and Berlyn Grossman both doubled twice, with Grossman adding two singles and driving in a run and Hooker driving in two runs with three hits. Hadi Fults doubled and drove in three runs. Kenzie King had a double, and Claire Cannon also drove in a run.
District 15-4AGILMER 10, PITTSBURG 0: GILMER — Sarah Phillips tossed a no-hitter at Pittsburg in a 10-0 Gilmer win.
Kirsten Walker homered, singled twice and drove in a run, Phillips, Ryleigh Larkin and Melody Larkins all doubled for the Lady Buckeyes.
Raji Canady had two RBI for Gilmer. Phillips struck out 10 with no walks.
District 16-3ASABINE 19, DAINGERFIELD 9: LIBERTY CITY — Addi Morris tripled and drove in two runs, and Bailey Barrett and Kyrissa Camacho added two RBI apiece for Sabine as the Lady Cardinals rolled to a 19-9 win over Daingerfield.
Camacho and Marlie McAlister both doubled, with McAlister adding a single and an RBI. Koletta Galvan and Kadence Kennedy also drove in runs. Makenzie Cook struck out five in 2.2 innings. Callie Sparks fanned three with one walk and one earned run allowed in three innings of work.
Kylah Haley doubled twice and drove in three runs in the loss for Daingerfield. Chrislynn Boyd had two hits, four stolen bases and an RBI. Kayleigh Phillips scored twice and swiped two bases and Destiny Gholston drove in a run.
E. FIELDS 15, WASKOM 5: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Kailyn Clynch tripled, Jessica Guilhas doubled twice and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets rolled past Waskom, 15-5.
Clynch had two hits and three RBI, Guilhas one RBI and Christen Smith a single and four RBI. Trista Bell added a double and an RBI. Corrisa McPhail and Mary Frances Ellis both added two hits, and Cora Creech and Morgan Shaw drove in runs.
Guilhas struck out nine and walked two in five innings for the pitching win.
W. RUSK 3, TATUM 0: NEW LONDON — Lilly Waddell tossed a no-hitter, striking out 17 for the second game in a row, and West Rusk blanked Tatum 3-0.
Waddell did not walk a batter.
Piper Morton homered, and Natalie Christy doubled and singled for the Lady Raiders.
HARLETON 7, JEFFERSON 2: HARLETON — Harleton used three two-run innings and a lone run in the third to notch a 7-2 win over Jefferson.
Tawny Foster, Tierrani Johnson and Ja’Kayla Rusk all doubled for Jefferson in the loss. Rusk and Takayla Trammer had two hits apiece. Falacia Craver struck out four and walked five in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
District 15-3AH. SPRINGS 16, O. CITY 3: ORE CITY — Emma McKinney tripled, doubled, singled, drove in three runs and scored four times from the top of the lineup, leading Hughes Springs to a 16-3 win over Ore City.
Jacee Short tripled and drove in a run for the Lady Mustangs. Shea Nelson doubled and drove in two. Karmen Searcy added two hits and two RBI. Cali Freeman and Madison Heller had two RBI apiece, and Maggie Pate plated one run. Pate earned the pitching win, striking out five and walking two.
Emily Hoosier homered, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for Ore City. Alayna Andrews added a double and single. Anna Green fanned six, walked two and gave up three earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched. Toni Gabaldon walked one and took the pitching loss.
District 14-3AN. BOSTON 12, HOOKS 7: NEW BOSTON — Hooks scored seven times in the top of the first, but New Boston countered with eight over the next two frames on the way to a 12-7 win.
Kaclyn Nelson, Jordan Ragland and Karsyn Vallejos all doubled for Hooks. Nelson and Ragland drove in two runs apiece. Vallejos had two hits and an RBI. Maddie Campbell took the pitching loss.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 23, N. SUMMERFIELD 3: UNION GROVE — Mia Rust homered, singled and drove in three runs, and Union Grove put together double digit scoring innings early on the way to a 23-3 win over New Summerfield.
Jolea Robertson, Jocy Saurez and Katelyn Vaughn all doubled for the Lady Lions. Robertson had two hits and three RBI, Saurez and Vaughn two RBI apiece and Sydney Chamberlain two hits and an RBI.
Vaughn earned the pitching win, striking out four and walking one in two innings.
OVERTON 21, HAWKINS 5: HAWKINS — The Overton Lady Mustangs built a 12-4 lead after three and then put it away with a nine-run fourth in a 21-5 win over Hawkins.
Ryli Williams had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Hawkins. Josie Howard added two hits, and Emma Williams drove in a run.
District 22-2ABECKVILLE 3, GARRISON 2: BECKVILLE — Reese Dudley struck out nine, walked two and gave up two earned runs on six hits in a complete game, and Beckville held on for a 3-2 win over Garrison.
Allison Baker doubled twice and drove in a run for Beckville, which led 3-1 after one inning. Hannah Hudson and Lexi Barr both added two hits.
CollegeBPCC 12, KC 1: KILGORE — Bossier Parish Community College swept a Region XIV Conference twinbill from Kilgore on Tuesday, notching 12-1 and 18-0 wins at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
The Lady Cavaliers used a 10-run fourth in the opener to break open a close game.
Remington Denman homered for KC’s lone run. Dajah Montgomery added a single for the Rangers. Jenna Lewis struck out seven, walked three and gave up two earned runs in 3.1 innings.
In the nightcap, BPCC scored six in the first and added seven in the third. KC managed two hits, singles by Marissa Medina and Makayla Trevino. Macie McGibney and Natalya Cuevas pitched for the Rangers.
Kilgore (5-16-1, 0-6) will visit Paris for games at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday.