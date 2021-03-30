District 15-5AMARSHALL 4, LONGVIEW 3: Emily Ellenburg belted a two-run home run, Adriana Vences added three hits and the Marshall Lady Mavericks edged the Longview Lady Lobos, 4-3.
Vences also pitched and earned the win, striking out three and walking five. Caitlyn Ellenburg and Vences doubled and Margaret Truelove had two hits and an RBI.
Madison Jones doubled, singled and drove in all three Lady Lobo runs. River Hulsey added two hits. Reagan Fleet struck out 10, walked one and allowed no earned runs in four innings. Fleet fanned five with two walks in three innings of work.
HALLSVILLE 25, P. TREE 2: Kammie Walker and Maddie Melton both homered, combining for 10 RBI, as Hallsville rolled to a 25-2 win over Pine Tree.
Walker homered, doubled, singled and drove in six runs and Melton added four RBI. Anahi Ramirez doubled, singled and drove in a couple. Sara Houston doubled and drove in two. Danyelle Molina had three hits. Pamela Ah Quinn drove in two runs. Jaryn Nelson had two hits and three RBI, and Mylie Anderson chipped in with an RBI.
Molina and Walker pitched for the Ladycats.
Pine Tree was led at the plate by Dalah Montgomery with two hits and an RBI. Abigail Grimaldo also drove in a run
District 16-4AHENDERSON 7, S. HILL 0: Madeleine Wells struck out 10, walked two and allowed just three hits as the Henderson Lady Lions blanked Spring Hill, 7-0.
Jaci Taylor drove in two runs and scored once from the top of the order for Henderson.
Sam Schott struck out six and walked five in the pitching loss for Spring Hill. Caylee Mayfield and Alyssa McClung doubled, and Adisyn Chism added a single for Spring Hill to account for all of the offense.
BULLARD 12, KILGORE 2: KILGORE — Kaylee Paul banged out three hits, drove in four runs and scored three times to lead the offensive output as Bullard notched a 12-2 win over Kilgore.
Teagan Graul doubled and drove in two runs for Bullard. Hadi Fults added two RBI. Addison Hooker finished with two hits and an RBI, and Kenzie King and Matti Nix also drove in runs.
Anistyn Foster struck out five and walked four and Fults fanned six and walked two.
Haylee Brown doubled, and Genna Cavanaugh and Jaycie Villanueva drove in runs in the loss for Kilgore.
District 15-4APARIS 7, PITTSBURG 4: PITTSBURG — Jordan Andrade banged out three hits and drove in a run, Hope Beck doubled, singled and drove in two and Paris earned a 7-4 win over Pittsburg.
Daytona Torrey had three hits, an RBI and a run scored from the leadoff spot for Pittsburg. Kylie Fitch chipped in with two hits and an RBI, and Abby Wylie drove in a run. Fitch took the pitching loss, striking out six, walking three and allowing three earned runs in seven innings.
District 16-3AW. RUSK 14, HARLETON 0: NEW LONDON — Lilly Waddell tossed her third straight no-hitter, and Amber Cothran, Jamie Casey, Kaelyn King and Macie Blizzard all drove in two runs for West Rusk in a 14-0 win over Harleton.
Waddell struck out 14 and walked one in five innings.
Stormie LeJeune and Piper Morgan both doubled for West Rusk, with LeJeune adding a single and both driving in runs. Waddell added two hits to help her own cause.
E. FIELDS 12, TATUM 1: TATUM — Jessica Guilhas earned the pitching win and helped her own cause with four RBI as Elysian Fields rolled to a 12-1 win over Tatum.
Guilhas struck out four, walked two and gave up an earned run on two hits. Morgan Shaw doubled and drove in two runs. Mary Frances Ellis and Kailyn Clynch had three hits apiece, and Clynch, Cora Creech and Bryanne Beavers all drove in runs.
Rebeka Stockton struck out seven and walked one in the loss for Tatum. Maritza Quintero homered to account for the lone Tatum run.
ARP 19, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON — Arp scored in five different innings — including a pair of six-run frames — on the way to a 19-3w win over Jefferson.
Tawny Foster, Sarah Smith and Leah Hamblin drove in runs for Jefferson in the loss. Avery Keller struck out five, walked three and gave up two earned runs on three hits in the loss.
TROUP 12, WASKOM 2: TROUP — Haylee Priest struck out five and scattered three hits over six innings, and Lindsay Davis led the offense with three hits and three RBI in a 12-2 win over Waskom.
Priest did not issue a walk and was backed by 11 hits. Karsyn Williamson added a hit and an RBI, Tara Wells three hits and an RBI, Bailey Blanton a hit and two RBI and Sarah Neel two hits and three RBI.
District 15-3AW. OAK 8, GLADEWATER 2: GLADEWATER — Daphne Bogenschutz homered and drove in three runs, Lillian Scalia struck out five and scattered eight hits over seven innings for the pitching win and White Oak earned an 8-2 win over Gladewater.
Scalia walked two and allowed one earned run. At the plate, Larkin Daniels and Kelsi Wingo both doubled, with Daniels adding two singles and an RBI and Wingo finishing with a single and two RBI. Emma Purcell had two hits and an RBI. Scalia banged out three hits, and Bailey Owens added two hits.
H. SPRINGS 15, SABINE 1: LIBERTY CITY — Shea Nelson had three hits, including a triple and double, driving in five runs for Hughes Springs in a 15-1 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Cali Freeman tripled, singled and drove in a run. Emma McKinney and Jacee Short had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Karmen Searcy, Laynee Crocker and Madison Heller all added RBI. Grace Pippin fanned five with no walks, and Maggie Pate had three strikeouts and two walks.
Koletta Galvan had the lone Sabine hit. Callie Sparks took the pitching loss.
N. DIANA 21, DAINGERFIELD 1: DAINGERFIELD — Callie Click went 5-for-5 from the pate with a double and two RBI, and New Diana rolled to a 21-1 win over Daingerfield.
Abbie Shafer and Asia Newsome had two RBI apiece for New Diana, and Aly Martinez, Danielle Manes, Haley Manns, Reanna Gears and Reagan Reece all drove in runs. Manns struck out six, walked two and gave up one earned run.
District 19-2AU. HILL 9, HAWKINS 6: BETTIE — Alex Mitchem doubled twice and drove in four runs, Hailey Hannah collected four hits and an RBI and Union Hill rallied for a 9-6 win over Hawkins.
Jenna Henry added two hits, and Kaylee Willoughby drove in a run for Union Hill, which trailed 4-1 before scoring five in the third to pull ahead and adding three in the sixth to put it away.
Mitchem struck out eight, walked four and gave up three earned runs in seven innings.
B. SANDY 17, CARLISLE 2: BIG SANDY — Chyler Ponder tripled, drove in a run and scored twice, leading the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats past Carlisle, 17-2.
Zoey Messick, Daphne Blavier and Breaunna Derrick all drove in runs, and Gracie Jenison finished with two walks and two RBI. Blavier struck out six, walked none and gave up no earned runs on two hits.
District 22-2AJOAQUIN 3, BECKVILLE 2: BECKVILLE — Chloee Mason struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in eight innings, and Ebbie McCann homered for Joaquin in a 3-2 win over Beckville.
Mason had three hits for the Lady Rams. Katie Brooks doubled twice and drove in a run. Jayden Bass doubled and singled, and Chrislyna Pena chipped in with two hits.
Lexi Barr homered, Reese Dudley doubled and Hannah Hudson drove in a run for Beckville in the loss. Dudley struck out 13, walked one and gave up three earned runs in eight innings.
District 14-4AMABANK 8, CANTON 3: CANTON — The Mabank Lady Panthers broke open a close game with a four-run sixth on the way to an 8-3 win over Canton.
Hailey Ledbetter tripled for Mabank. Baylee Sales and Carlee Cline had two hits apiece, and Kallie Beasley, Cline and Ashlyn Liles all drove in runs. Sales struck out seven and walked two for the pitching win.
CollegeKC SPLITS: CORSICANA — The Kilgore College Rangers earned a 7-3 win in the nightcap against Navarro to salvage a split of a Region XIV Conference twinbill.
Navarro won the opener, 8-0, holding KC to just a couple of hits. Remington Denman doubled and Caison Nachtigall singled for Kilgore. Marissa Medina and Natalya Cuevas pitched.
In the second game, Dajah Montgomery and Makayla Trevino homered for Kilgore. Nachtigall had three hits and an RBI, Trevino two RBI, Hannah Grumbles three hits and an RBI, Natalie Castillo two hits and Lizzy Torres two hits and an RBI.
Jenna Lewis struck out seven, walked three and gave up just one earned run in a complete game for KC.
The Rangers will visit Northeast Texas Community College on Thursday.