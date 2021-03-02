MARSHALL 4, LONGVIEW 1: MARSHALL — Nana Vences blasted a tie-breaking three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, leading the Marshall Lady Mavericks to a 4-1 win over Longview in the district opener for both teams.
Emily Ellenburg doubled for Marshall, which got a spectacular outing inside the circle from Adriana Vences — who worked seven full innings with 14 strikeouts, no walks and one allowed.
KeAdriah Lister had the lone Longview hit, and Reagan Fleet drove in a run for the Lady Lobos. Lister also swiped two bases. Fleet pitched a solid game, striking out 11, walking three and giving up three hits in six innings.
HALLSVILLE 10, P. TREE 0: HALLSVILLE — Maddie Melton went the distance inside the circle and also did damage at the plate, leading the Hallsville Ladycats to a 10-0 win over Pine Tree in the district opener for both teams.
Melton struck out nine and walked one, giving up one hit. At the dish, she homered, tripled and drove in three runs.
Abby Dunagan tripled and singled for Hallsville, and Lily Soto tripled and drove in two runs.
Mariyah Furay had the lone hit for Pine Tree. Mackenzie Pickard struck out four and gave up four earned runs in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
S. HILL 17, U. GROVE 8: Sam Schott banged out four hits, including three doubles, and drove in three runs to lead a 17-hit Spring Hill offensive attack in a 17-8 win over Union Grove.
Lainey Linseisen, Adisyn Chism and Caylee Mayfield collected three hits apiece, and Kaycee Campbell added two hits. Campbell, Mayfield and Alyssa McClung all tripled, and Mayfield a double to her big night at the dish.
McClung, Mayfield and Campbell all drove in three runs, Linseisen added two RBI and Hadley Childers plated one run.
Schott struck out 12, walked two and gave up three earned runs in 6.1 innings. McClung fanned one in 2/3 of an inning.
Katelyn Vaughn had three hits and four RBI, and Lainey Ledbetter and Emily Bible added two hits apiece in the loss for Union Grove. Sydney Chamberlain, Ali Yohn and Paige Parman all drove in runs. Ledbetter struck out five, walked five and gave up four earned runs in six innings.
B. SANDY 10, GRACE 0: The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats used a five-run third inning to pull away for a 10-0 win over Grace on Tuesday.
Daphnie Blavier struck out nine, walked one and allowed just one hit to earn the pitching win for Big Sandy.
At the plate, McKinley Millwood drove in two runs, Abigail Whitfield had two hits. Amiyah Blaylock chipped in with a single, and Blaylock, Trinity Madden and Whitfield all drove in runs.
Big Sandy hosts Carlisle on Friday.
HOOKS 15, L-EYLAU 7: HOOKS — The Hooks Lady Hornets built a 6-0 lead early and piled on seven runs in the fourth on the way to a 15-7 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Chloe Hanes tripled, singled and drove in three runs and Maddie Campbell added three RBI for Hooks. Kaclyn Nelson drove in two runs and scored four times from the top of the lineup, and Sydney Duncan, Karsyn Vallejos and Marleigh Smith all added RBI for Hooks.
Campbell struck out two, walked two and gave up two earned runs in a complete-game inside the circle.