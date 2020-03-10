DISTRICT 16-5A
■ MARSHALL 15, JOHN TYLER 0: MARSHALL — Caitlyn Ellenburg and the Marshall bats made quick work of John Tyler, with Ellenburg tossing a perfect game over three innings and the Lady Mavericks pounding out 11 hits in a 15-0 win.
Ellenburg struck out all nine batters she faced and helped her own cause with a home run, two singles and three RBI. Maycee Griffin and Adriana Vences both tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Cate Truelove doubled twice and drove in a pair.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WEST RUSK 6, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — Lilly Waddell struck out 15 with no walks in a complete game, Piper Morton drove in three runs to pace the offense and West Rusk rolled to a 6-0 win over Gladewater.
Morton and Abby Hernandez both doubled for West Rusk. Morton and Natalie Christy had two hits apiece, and Macie Blizzard drove in two runs.
■ HARMONY 17, SABINE 0: LIBERTY CITY — Katelyn Welborn homered twice, singled and drove in six runs, and the Harmony Lady Eagles cruised to a 17-0 win over Sabine.
Welborn belted a grand slam to highlight a 15-hit Harmony attack. Analese Cano doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs. Kaylee Clemens tripled, doubled and drove in two runs. Dacy Dawson had three hits, and Lainie Trimble, Madi Rhame, Delaynie Nash and Kinzee Settles all drove in runs.
Cano struck out six and did not issue a walk. Callie Sparks doubled, and Bailey Barrett and Blaire Kaufman added singles for Sabine in the loss.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ NEW DIANA 11, JEFFERSON 4: JEFFERSON — Haley Manns came up big in the circle and at the plate for New Diana in an 11-4 win over Jefferson, striking out nine with no walks in a complete game and belting a home run to help her own cause.
Callie Click tripled, singled and drove in two runs for New Diana, and Karly Meshell and Kaylee Beavers added RBI.
Tierrani Johnson homered and drove in two runs in the loss for Jefferson. Nia Garrett tripled and doubled, Falicia Craver and Ja’Kayla Rusk doubled and Marleigh Mears had three hits and an RBI. Rusk and Craver had two hits apiece. Craver struck out six and walked three in four innings, and Tawny Foster fanned five and walked six in three innings.
■ E. FIELDS 13, WASKOM 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Cora Creech earned the pitching win and helped her own cause with a couple of doubles, a single and two RBI as Elysian Fields rolled to a 13-1 win over Waskom.
Creech struck out five and walked one. Adrian Pacheco doubled, singled and drove in a run. Mary Frances Ellis, Kailyn Clynch, Christen Smith, Sabra Griffin and Amanda Gardner all had two hits. Clynch drove in two runs, and Smith, Sabra Griffin, Reese Griffin, Pacheco and Gardner all collected RBI.
Waskom finished with three singles from Morgan Deen, Malayah Fields and Brooke Loyd.
■ H. SPRINGS 11, O. CITY 5: ORE CITY — Hughes Springs broke out the long ball on Tuesday, with Presley Richardson, Jacee Short and Rylie Tenbrook all going deep in an 11-5 win over Ore City.
Richardson also doubled and singled, driving in two runs. Karmen Searcy, Grace Pippin and Shea Nelson all doubled. Pippin, Nelson, Short and Tenbrook had two hits each, with Nelson, Short and Tenbrook driving in three runs.
Toni Gabaldon had two hits and two RBI, Ryleigh Larkins two hits and an RBI and Anna Green two hits in the loss for Ore City.
Pippin struck out five and walked three for the pitching win.
■ TATUM 18, DAINGERFIELD 2: DAINGERFIELD — A 10-run first inning launched Tatum to an 18-2 win over Daingerfield on Tuesday.
Trinity Edwards and Anna Halton led the offense with a double, single and three RBIs apiece. Baylea Densman added two hits and an RBI, and Tamya Garrett drove in two runs. Essence Allen singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times from the top of the order.
Densman struck out two, walked two and gave up one earned run for the pitching win. Allen fanned two in one inning.
Kiara Robinson and Z’mya Wilbarger drove in runs in the loss for Daingerfield.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ REDWATER 20, P. PEWITT 0: REDWATER — A nine-run first inning set the tone for Redwater in a 20-0 win over Paul Pewitt.
The Lady Brahmas managed just two hits in the loss — singles from Calli Osmon and Hannah McGee.
■ HOOKS 11, Q. CITY 1: QUEEN CITY — Hooks broke open a close game with a seven-run sixth inning in an 11-1 win over Queen City.
Lexie Frachiseur struck out five with no walks and no earned runs allowed in seven innings for the Lady Hornets. Alley Jefferson tripled, singled twice and drove in a run. Emma Farqhuar and Chloe Hanes both doubled and drove in two runs. Hanes had three hits and two RBI, Alyssa Whitten and Jordan Ragland two hits and an RBI apiece, Fraschiseur and Makayla Duhon an RBi apiece and Kaclyn Nelson a team-leading four hits.
DISTRICT 13-3A
■ PRAIRILAND 11, MPCH 1: PATTONVILLE — Prairiland pushed across five in the first and fourth innings in an 11-1 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Presley Applegate struck out one, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in the loss. Applegate also homered for the Lady Red Devils’ lone hit.
DISTRICT 12-3A
■ GRAND SALINE 3, LONE OAK 2: GRAND SALINE — Kinlee Rumfield walked with the bases loaded to bring home Delana Meyer with the winning run as the Grand Saline Lady Indians scored a 3-2 win in eight innings over the Lone Oak Lady Buffaloes.
Lone Oak took a 2-0 lead in the third before Grand Saline (17-2) tied it at 2-2 in the fourth.
Andie Houser and J’Cear Melton each had two hits, including doubles, for Grand Saline. Rumfield and Morgan Stilwell added singles with Addi Fisher and Rumfield supplying the RBIs.
Melton and Meagan Block scored runs along with Meyer.
Meyer threw all eight innings, allowing three hits and two unearned runs with 17 strikeouts and no walks.
■ RAINS 8, ALBA-GOLDEN 0: ALBA — Chanlee Oakes tossed a five-hit shutout and Catrin Hoffman homered as the Emory Rains Lady Cats scored an 8-0 win over Alba-Golden on Tuesday in the District 12-2A softball opener.
Oakes struck out 13 and did not walk a batter. Alexis Kearney had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for Rains.
Along with her home run, Hoffman had a double. Presley McAree, Jasmine Mott and Oakes all had doubles with McAree and Mott adding singles.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ U. GROVE 15, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: UNION GROVE 0 Katelyn Vaughn struck out five in a three-inning no hitter and Gracie McKinley and Gracie Winn combined for four hits and five RBI as Union Grove blanked New Summerfield, 15-0.
McKinley tripled, doubled and drove in two, and Winn had a triple, single and three RBI. Madelynn Lacaze finished with two hits, Sydney Chamberlain a single and two RBI, Vaughn two hits and an RBI and Jocy Saurez, Emily Bible and Maddie Barnett an RBI apiece.
DISTRICT 17-2A
■ HARLETON 8, JAMES BOWIE 5: SIMMS — Marlie DeMoney struck out 10, walked one and gave up three earned runs in seven innings, and Harleton held on for an 8-5 win over James Bowie.
Claire Underwood doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs for Harleton, which led 8-1 before the Lady Pirates scored four in the bottom of the seventh. Anna Mae Coleman and Ashlyn Hawk both doubled, with Coleman adding two singles and driving in two runs. Kailey Wright had three hits and an RBI, DeMoney an RBI and Chloe Warner two singles.
Emily Latham doubled and Khloe Walker, MaKenzie Hilton and Kaylin Brown all drove in runs for James Bowie. Addy Hammonds struck out seven.
DISTRICT 22-2A
■ ALTO 2, DOUGLASS 0: DOUGLASS — Abbie Teutsch went the distance in the circle, striking out six and giving up two hits as Alto blanked Douglass, 2-0.
Teutsch had two hits and scored once, and Halle Duplichain drove in a run for Alto, which scored both of its runs in the fourth inning.
NON-DISTRICT
■ HENDERSON 3, CARTHAGE 0: HENDERSON — Madeleine Wells struck out nine, walked four and blanked Carthage on three hits in a complete game as Henderson notched a 3-0 win over the Lady Dawgs.
Wells had two hits, Moriah Guerrero singled and drove in two runs and Trinity Sledge added an RBI for Henderson.
Karsyn Isbell fanned five and walked one for Carthage in the loss. Isbell, Madison Reynolds and Kat Barentine all singled.
LATE MONDAY
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ LUFKIN 17, PINE TREE 6: The Lufkin Lady Panthers used an eight-run third inning to break open a close game en route to a 17-6 win over Pine Tree in the district opener for both teams.
Dalah Montgomery tripled, Dajah Montgomery doubled and drove in two runs and Adrienna Pena had two hits and two RBI for Pine Tree in the loss. Bre Williams and Brooklyn Berry also drove in runs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ BECKVILLE 12, UNION GROVE 0: BECKVILLE — Ally LaGrone struck out eight, walked one and allowed just one hit in five innings, Haelyn Straub drove in four runs with three hits and Beckville opened district play with a 12-0 win over Union Grove.
Straub, Miranda Mize and Shelby Lindsey all doubled for Beckville. Kaitlyn Tillman had three hits, Haley Straubie three hits and an RBI, Lindsey two hits and two RBI and Mize two hits and three RBI.
Katelyn Vaughn had the lone hit for Union Grove.
■ BIG SANDY 16, HAWKINS 1: BIG SANDY — Morgan Collier doubled, singled twice, drove in two runs and scored once to lead the way for Big Sandy in a 16-1 win over Hawkins.
Airikah Pippins doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Makenli Millwood added a double, single and two RBI and Collier reached base four times on three walks and a hit-by-pitch.
Collier pitched a no-hitter, striking out nine of the 10 batters she faced, with one batter reaching on a dropped third strike and later scoring.