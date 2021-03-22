From Staff Reports
KILGORE — Trinity Valley used the big inning in each game here Saturday to earn a Region XIV Conference softball sweep against Kilgore.
The Lady Cardinals scored five in the third on the way to an 8-3 win in the opener, and put together a seven-run second in a 12-0 win in the nightcap.
KC drops to 5-14-1 overall and 0-4 in the conference with the two losses.
In the opener, Jenna Johnson tripled, doubled and drove in three runs and Sara Mayes homered and drove in two runs for TVCC.
Makayla Trevino homered and drove in two runs for Kilgore. Maddie Brewer had two hits, and Natalie Castillo drove in a run for the Rangers. Jenna Lewis struck out seven and walked two, giving up five earned runs, in five innings.
Rosaury Perez homered and drove in three runs to pace TVCC in the second game. Perez also pitched, striking out seven and walking five in the shutout.
Kilgore managed two hits in the loss, singles from Dajah Montgomery and Remington Denman. Macie McGibney took the pitching loss.
Kilgore will host Bossier Parish at 2 and 4 p.m. on today at The Ballpark at KC Commons.