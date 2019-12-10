UNION GROVE - Madelynn Lacaze is the first at her school to sign a national letter-of-intent for softball, and she'll have the chance to be one of the first to help a college program make its mark.
Lacaze, a dynamic hitter who has played several positions in the field at Union Grove, locked up the first couple of seasons of her college career on Tuesday when she signed with the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain Community College.
"She is the type of kid that understands it's not always about the amount of time you put into your craft, but the quality of time," Union Grove softball coach Jaime Scott said. "Madelynn will always be the first to arrive at practice and the last to leave, and during that time she accounts for every second, absorbing and growing as an athlete and a leader. Her passion for the game is like fever that quickly is caught by the team that surrounds her."
Lacaze was a first-team All-State catcher (Texas Sports Writers Association) in 2018, and a year ago she earned District 19-2A Defensive MVP honors.
She played shortstop, centerfield and catcher for the Lady Lions last season as a junior. Scott said she'll likely play canterfield and catcher this season, and expects her to be utilized at both positions in college.
Lacaze hit .509 with a couple of home runs and 22 RBI as a freshman in 2017. In 2018, she hit .706 with a home run, 26 RBI and 10 stolen bases and made no errors behind the plate. Last season as a junior, she was a .667 hitter with a home run, nine doubles, a triple, 18 RBI, 10 walks, one strikeout all season and one error on defense.
Arkansas Rich Mountain, located in Mena, Arkansas, will launch its softball program this spring. The team will be coached by Tracy Nealy, who spent nine seasons at Horatio High School and 25 seasons at DeQueen High School. He has coached one state championship team and six Final Four teams and has a record of 78-5 in conference play over the last six seasons.