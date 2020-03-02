■ WASKOM 15, JEFFERSON 0: WASKOM -Brooke Loyd tossed a one-hitter, Ellen Nuner drove in three runs and the Waskom Lady Wildcats rolled to a 15-0 win over Jefferson.
Loyd struck out four and walked two in a four-inning game. Nuner singled and drove in three runs. Malayah Fields had a triple, single and RBI. Morgan Deen finished with two hits. Tristen Riley drove in two runs, and Skyie Middlebrook, Karlee Waltrip, Makayla Jeter and Catherine Bailey all drove in runs.
Tierrani Johnson had Jefferson’s lone hit.
■ Q. CITY 10, P. PEWITT 0: QUEEN CITY — Queen City built a 4-0 led after three and put things away with a five-run fourth en route to a 10-0 win over Paul Pewitt.
Mya Heath, Sissy Jones and Jamesea Gilmore had singles for Paul Pewitt in the loss. Jacie Crocker shouldered the pitching loss.
LATE SATURDAY
■ G. SALINE GOES 4-1: TYLER — Grand Saline finished 4-1 at the Tyler TASO Tournament over the weekend, suffering its first loss of the season (2-0 against Troup) but bouncing back to defeat Kerens (9-0), Canton (3-2), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (6-0) and Prairiland (1-0).
Delana Meyer went 2-1 with wins over Canton and Prairiland. She did not allow an earned run, striking out 18 and walking one. Kinlee Rumfeld went 2-0 in the circle with wins over Kerens and MPCH, striking out nine and walking two.
The Lady Indians were led at the plate by Sarah Elliott (.571, 3 RBI), Andi Houser (.455, 4 RBI), Addi Fisher (.400, 2 RBI) and Meyer (.333, 2 RBI).
FROM STAFF REPORTS