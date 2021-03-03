BULLARD 11, CARTHAGE 3: BULLARD — Hadi Fults homered, singled and drove in three runs, Berlyn Grossman added three RBI for the Lady Panthers and Bullard pulled away late for an 11-3 win over Carthage.
Gabby Nichols and Kaylee Paul both doubled for Bullard, which scored four times in the fifth and sixth frames. Nichols and Paul had three his apiece, Paul two RBI and Addison Hooker one RBI. Fults also earned the pitching win, striking out six and walking two while giving up one earned run in six innings.
Natalee Dinnerville had two hits, and Madison Reynolds, Jaycee Page and Tessa Smith drove in runs for Carthage in the loss. Roo Harrison shouldered the pitching loss, striking out five and walking three in six innings.
GILMER 8, LINDALE 2: LINDAL — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes scored four times in the top of the sixth to put the game out of reach in an 8-2 win over Lindale.
Kahlyen Johnston and Sarah Phillips both doubled for Gilmer, which got two hits apiece from Kahlyen Johnston, Emily Watson, Karlye Johnston, Ryleigh Larkins and Phillips. Watson drove in two runs, and Phillips, Larkins, Karlye Johnston and Karsyn Lindsey all added an RBI.
Phillips struck out 11, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings for the pitching win.
N. DIANA 20, DAINGERFIELD 3: DIANA — Peyton Abernathy blasted a grand slam, Asia Newsome and Shaylee Stanley also went deep for New Diana and the Lady Eagles rolled to a 20-3 win over Daingerfield.
Abernathy, Reanna Gears, Haley Manns, Abbie Shafer, Newsome and Daniella Manes all collected two hits, with Shafer adding a double. Stanley and Newsome drove in four runs apiece, Reagan Reece added two RBI and Gears, Shafer, Callie Click and Manes drove in a run apiece.
Manns struck out one in three innings of work to earn the pitching win.
H. SPRINGS 16, SABINE 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — Karmen Searcy homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead a 14-hit Lady Mustang attack as Hughes Springs blanked Sabine, 16-0.
Riley Lowery added a triple, double and three RBI for the Lady Mustangs. Emma McKinney had two hits and four RBI. Cali Freeman, Madison Heller and Maggie Pate all had two hits and and RBI. Jacee Short tripled and drove in a run. Pate had a double, and Presley Richardson chipped in with an RBI.
Pate struck out three and did not walk a batter, giving up one hit in three innings.
Kyrissa Camacho had the lone hit for Sabine, a single.
G. SALINE 3, VAN 0: GRAND SALINE — Kinlee Rumfield worked a complete game shutout for Grand Saline inside the circle as the Lady Indians blanked Van, 3-0.
Rumfield struck out eight with no walks, giving up four hits. Addi Fisher douibled and drove in a run, and Gabbie Lewis added a single and an RBI for Grand Saline, now 7-0 on the season.
CollegeKC SWEEPS: LUMBERTON — Adrienne Lewing finished the day with seven hits and five RBI as the Kilgore College Rangers swept Lamar State Port Arthur, 5-4 and 18-7.
In the opener, Lewing had three hits and an RBI, Maddie Brewer doubled twice and drove in two runs and Madalyn Spears and Lizzy Torres both doubled for KC. Spears and Remington Denman finished with two hits apiece, and Marissa Medina and Torres drove in runs. Jenna Lewis struck out seven, walked two and gave up four earned runs in seven innings for the pitching win.
Lewing went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in the second game. Hannah Grumbles homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs. Makayla Trevino added a home run and three RBI. Brewer doubled, singled twice and drove in three, and Medina added a double, single and RBI. Calleigh King ripped three singles, Makayla Trevino drove in three runs. Spears added two RBI, and Caison Nachtigall singled and drove in one.
Macie McGibney struck out three, walked four and gave up four earned runs in six innings. Medina fanned four with no walks or runs allowed in 1.2 frames.
Kilgore (4-5-1) will return home to host Galveston at noon and 2 p.m. on Friday.