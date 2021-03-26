LATE THURSDAY
District 16-4ABULLARD 13, C. HILL 3: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Berlyn Grossman homered and drove in two runs, and Bullard had seven extra base hits on the night en route to a 13-3 win over Chapel Hill.
Addison Hooker added a triple double, single and RBI for Bullard. Gabby Nichols doubled twice and drove in a run, and Teagan Graul and Kenzie King both doubled. Kaylee Paul had three hits and an RBI, Claire Cannon two hits and three RBI, Graul two RBI and King two hits.
Hadi Fults struck out eight and walked two in four innings, and Anistyn Foster fanned five with one walk in two innings.
District 15-3AW. OAK 1, O. CITY 0: WHITE OAK — Lexi Dodson led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a walk off home run to centerfield, lifting the White Oak Ladynecks to a 1-0 win over Ore City.
Lillian Scalia doubled and singled for the Ladynecks. Larkin Daniels worked all eight innings in the circle, striking out 14, walking two and giving up one hit.
Anna Green struck out six and walked one in the loss for Ore City. Emily Hoosier doubled to provide the lone hit for the Lady Rebels.
District 19-2AB. SANDY 21, N. SUMMERFIELD 5: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Daphne Blavier struck out nine with no walks, scattering four hits in five innings, and Big Sandy used three hits, seven New Summerfield errors and 16 walks to earn a 21-5 win.
Gracie Jenison had a hit and two RBI, and Makenli Millwood drove in a run for Big Sandy.
District 12-3AG. SALINE 14, COMMERCE 0: GRAND SALINE — Kinlee Rumfield pitched a perfect game, striking out 10, and Grand Saline blanked Commerce 14-0.
Andi Houser had two hits, including a double for the Lady Indians. Sarah Marshall had a hit and an RBI, Maeghan Block two runs scored and three stolen bases, Addi Fisher two RBI and three stolen bases, Maddy Bolin four RBI and three stolen bases, Alyssa Lovett an RBI and Rumfield and Darby two RBI apiece.