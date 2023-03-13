U. GROVE 14, B. SANDY 2: UNION GROVE - Lainey Ledbetter struck out 14 in five innings, and Jaycie Mullins and Allie Calhoun paced the offense with three RBI apiece as Union Grove notched a 14-2 win over Big Sandy.
Mullins tripled, doubled and singled, and Calhoun added a triple and single for the Lady Lions. Gracie Winn chipped in with two singles, and Ledbetter and Alison Yohn doubled. Ledbetter drove in two runs, and Winn, Gracelyn Head and Daytona Vaughn chipped in with RBI.
O. CITY 18, U. HILL 5: BETTIE - Jordan Johnson and Kinsey Watkins had two hits and three RBI apiece, and the Ore City Lady Rebels jumped out to a 6-0 lead on the way to an 18-5 win over Union Hill.
Kayla Peckham singled and drove in two runs for Ore City, and Tori Cummins, Stormy Redmond, Mazye Hawkins, Galli Abrego and Brooke Byrd all drove in runs.
Johnson struck out 12, walked six and did not allow an earned run in six innings pitched. Keylee Richardson fanned two in an inning of action in the circle.
OVERTON 22, CARLISLE 7: OVERTON - Alex Brown and Kyuana Brown drove in three runs apiece, Chelsea Jordan, Anna Perkins, Montana Tarkington and Nickel Weir all added two RBI and the Overton Lady Mustangs earned a 22-7 win over Carlisle.
Jordan doubled and singled, and Weir added a double for Overton. Halle Mayfield, Alex Brown, Perkins and Kyuana Brown all had two hits. Brylie Smith struck out six and walked one in three innings.
BECKVILLE 10, GARRISON 0: BECKVILLE - Bailey Quinn homered, singled twice and drove in three runs, and Bethany Grandgeorge worked a six-inning shutout inside the circle for Beckville as the Ladycats rolled to a 10-0 win over Garrison.
Kaitlyn Mauritzen added three hits for Beckville. Lexi Barr doubled and singled, and Amber Harris and Natalie Pelzl added two hits apiece. Grandgeorge drove in two runs, and Harris, Pelzl and Peyton Roberts all contributed RBI.
Grandgeorge struck out nine with no walks, scattering four hits.
MT. VERNON 10, MINEOLA 0: MINEOLA - The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers blanked Mineola, 10-0 on Friday.
Caroline Castleberry and Gracie Lindley had singles in the loss for Mineola.