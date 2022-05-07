FORNEY 6, LONGIVEW 0: Cailey Slade struck out 11 with no walks and just three hits allowed, and Kyler Sanders paced the offense with a home run and three RBI as Forney completed a sweep of the Longview Lady Lobos in a Class 5A area playoff series.
Jaeden Thrasher added a home run for Forney, and Chloe Good and Abby Long had three hits apiece.
Reagan Rios, Reagan Fleet and River Hulsey had the lone hits for Longview, all singles. Rios struck out six and walked four in five innings, and Fleet fanned one and walked four in two frames.
CANTON 1, GILMER 0: WHITEHOUSE - The Canton Eaglettes scored in the top of the ninth to break a 0-0 deadlock and held on for a 1-0 win over Gilmer to complete a Class 4A area playoff series sweep on Saturday.
Jaycee Bullard worked all nine innings in the circle for Canton, striking out six and walking two. Kara Pride had three hits and drove in the game's lone run.
Sarah Phillips struck out six with no walks in a complete-game for Gilmer. Karlye Johnston, Ryleigh Larkins, Melody Larkins and Addison Walker had the lone hits for Gilmer - all singles.
W. RUSK 14, WINNSBORO 0: Lilly Waddell earned the pitching win and led the way on offense with a pair of home runs, a double and five RBI as the West Rusk Lady Raiders completed a sweep of Winnsboro in a Class 3A area playoff series.
Waddell struck out nine, walked two and allowed two hits. Macie Blizzard added a double, single and four RBI for West Rusk. Natalie Christy had three hits, and Amber Cothran, Piper Morton and Carlie Buckner all drove in runs. Morton, who has hit 17 home runs this season, drew four walks and was walked eight times in the two-game series.
H. SPRINGS 7, HOOKS 1: MOUNT PLEASANT - Presley Richardson singled and drove in four runs, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs completed a sweep of a Class 3A area playoff series with a 7-1 win over Hooks on Saturday.
Riley Lowery singled three times. Karmen Searcy tripled, singled twice and drove in a run. Grace Pippin added a double, two singles and an RBI and Annie Stonesifer finished with two hits and an RBI. Jacee Short and Emma McKinney had two hits apiece for the Lady Mustangs.
Short struck out two and walked one, giving up no earned runs in five innings. Maggie Pate pitched two scoreless frames.
HAWKINS 7, MCLEOD 5: MARSHALL - The Hawkins Lady Hawks bounced back from an early loss on Saturday to earn a 7-5 win over McLeod to win a Class 2A best-of-three area playoff series.
Hawkins won the opener on Friday, but McLeod stayed alive with a 13-1 win in game two Saturday to force a third-and-deciding game.
In the third game, Jordyn Warren and Ryli Williams drove in two run apiece for Hawkins. Trinity Hawkins had a triple, two singles and an RBI. Warren collected three singles. Taetum Smith had two hits. Lynli Dacus tripled and drove in a run, and Londyn Wilson had an RBI. Hawkins pitched a complete game, striking out four.
In the 13-1 loss, Wilson singled and drove in the lone Hawkins run.