LATE TUESDAY
WHITE OAK 8, MARSHALL 2: WHITE OAK - Emma Purcell doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored once form the top of the order, and the White Oak Ladynecks used a four-run fourth third inning to take control of things in an 8-2 win over Marshall.
Lexi Dodson added a double and two RBI for White Oak. Morgan Benge, Katlyn Barham and Daphne Bogenschutz all added two hits. Bailey Owens drove in two runs, and Samantha McGrew chipped in with an RBI.
Adriana Vences homered and singled, Cate Truelove doubled once an singled twice and Emily Ellenburg added two hits in the loss for Marshall.
Benge struck out six with no walks in seven innings for the pitching win.
TATUM 2, ORE CITY 1: TATUM - Baylea Densman delivered a walk off single in the bottom of the eight inning, and the Tatum Lady Eagles edged Ore City, 2-1, on Tuesday.
Trinity Edwards led off the eighth with a single, and Essence Allen followed with a double. Kaylei Stroud walked to load the bases and set the table for Densman.
Anna Halton tripled for the Lady Eagles. Allen and Stroud both doubled. Stroud drove in a run, and Edwards had two hits.
Anna Green singled and drove in the lone run for Ore City.
Allen went the distance in the circle for Tatum, striking out nine with no walks and giving up three hits. Green struck out 11, waked two and gave up two earned runs.
VAN 5, GRAND SALINE 3: GRAND SALINE - Van broke a 3-3 deadlock with two late runs to earn a 5-3 win over the Grand Saline Lady Indians.
Andie Houser homered in the loss for Grand Saline. Sarah Elliott had two hits and an RBI. Delana Meyer struck out seven with no walks in the pitching loss.