WHITE OAK — White Oak and Hughes Springs met on the softball diamond for the second time in nearly a month on Tuesday. It was a highly anticipated rematch, because Hughes Springs had held off a White Oak seventh inning rally before walking off for a 6-5 home win on March 18.
Both teams had heated up since the memorable night, with White Oak outscoring opponents 52-2 during a five-game win streak and Hughes Springs outscoring its last five competitors 88-9 to extend its win streak to 10 games. Ultimately, White Oak answered with a 2-1 home win of their own to earn a season series split and move into a tie for first in District 15-3A.
White Oak moves to 20-1 overall and 9-1 in district with the win. Hughes Springs is 19-3 and 9-1.
“They wanted it,” White Oak head softball coach Nineveh Blankenship said of her players. “It’s a lot of my seniors’ last home game and they wanted to go out on a win.”
“We just have a whole bunch of confidence in every single one of our players,” she added. “I think top to bottom, we have one of the hardest lineups to pitch to. They believe so much in each other and what we’re doing here.”
Hughes Springs put some pressure on White Oak with Emma McKinney and Karmen Searcy advancing to scoring position in the top of the first inning, but White Oak avoided an early deficit by recording a pair of strikeouts to get out of the jam.
White Oak kept the momentum on its side in the bottom half of the frame and took the game’s first lead. Emma Purcell kicked off the Ladynecks’ charge with a single, reached second base on Lillian Scalia’s sacrifice bunt, stole third, and ultimately scored on Lexi Dodson’s RBI double to take a 1-0 advantage.
But, Hughes Springs continued to reached base. Maggie Pate and Riley Lowery walked in the second inning and McKinney finally got her team on the scoreboard with a game-tying solo home run to start the third.
White Oak tried to take back the lead in the bottom half of the third, but fell just short. The Ladynecks’ Purcell recorded a one-out double and advanced to third base on Scalia’s groundout, but Bailey Owens struck out for the final out of the frame.
But, the Ladynecks kept fighting and ultimately punched through in the bottom of the fifth. Renee O’Kelley crushed a one-out double against the right field fence and scored on Purcell’s two-out RBI single.
“I’ve kinda been in a little hitting slump,” said White Oak second baseman Emma Purcell. “I knew that this game was a really big game and it was on our home field, so I was just going in with a good mindset.”
Larkin Daniels and Morgan Benge handled the pitching chores for White Oak. Daniels struck out five and walked two in four innings, and Benge fanned six and walked one in three frames.
Grace Pippin and Maggie Pate pitched for Hughes Springs. Pate fanned five with no walks in five innings.