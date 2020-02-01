After a couple of false starts thanks to Mother Nature, season No. 8 for the Kilgore College softball program is ready to launch.
The Rangers are set to open the 2020 season at home today with a doubleheader against Weatherford College at The Ballpark at KC Commons. KC will then host Grayson in a twinbill on Monday.
All games are set for 1 and 3 p.m.
The Rangers were scheduled to open the season on Friday, but that twinbill was washed out due to a wet field. Saturday’s action was also a a no go.
Under Leslie Messina – who has been at the helm of all seven previous KC squads – the Rangers finished 23-26 overall and 12-15 in Region XIV Conference play last season. KC lost to Blinn at the regional tournament, defeated Galveston and then fell to San Jacinto in an elimination game.
The Rangers missed the playoffs in 2018, but in 2017 set a school-record for wins (33), and made the regional tournament for the first time.
Kilgore returns just two position players and one pitcher from the 2019 team, but several newcomers hit the field and the circle for the Rangers during a 7-8-1 Fall season. The Rangers also picked up a transfer who is expected to give the team a lift.
“With so many new players, we’re missing some true college game experience, but we did get a lot of experience in the fall,” Messina said. “We have a lot of youth, but that means a lot of energy and we have some real talent. We just need to stay healthy.”
Back for KC are sophomores Lauren Corley (Magnolia), Nicole King (Graham) and Maddie McQuary (Kingwood). Corley hit .298 in 2019 with three doubles, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored. King was a .326 hitter with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 RBI, and McQuary was 14-9 in the circle with a 3.25 earned run average, 139 strikeouts and 69 walks in 154.2 innings pitched.
Corley hit .405 in 12 fall games. King was a .385 hitter with seven RBI, and McQuary worked 36 innings and finished the fall with a 4-4 record.
“I think our pitching will be strong,” Messina said. “Maddie McQuary is back,and Jenna Lewis (Hearne) did a good job for us in the fall. We also have a lefty, Dani Moreno (Humble), who is good at keeping hitters off-balance and Marissa Medina (Kerrville) pitched well in our scrimmage. She was clocked at 65 (miles per hour) and has a lot better control than in the fall.”
Offensively, the Rangers struggled to put runs on the board in the fall.
“We struggled to score runs, but not with putting runners on base,” Messina noted. “We have to do a better job hitting behind the runner and scoring when we get on base. Hopefully that will come with game experience.”
Rounding out the roster will be Brooke Arnold (Canton), Calleigh King (Sabine), Reagan Busby (Mabank), Mackenzie Pierpont (Austin), Racheal Thomas (Van), Madalyn Spears (Quitman), Hannah Grumbles (Nederland), Ashlyn Christy (Kilgore) and Natalie Castillo (Grand Prairie).
Arnold, a transfer from McLennan Community College, hit .378 last spring with three home runs, eight doubles, four triples and 20 RBI.
KC will open Region XIV Conference East Divison play at home on March 11 against Northeast Texas Community College.
The Rangers will compete in the East with NTCC, Angelina, Tyler, Navarro, Trinity Valley, Bossier Parish and Paris.