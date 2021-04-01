District 15-5ALONGVIEW 12, P. TREE 1: Reagan Fleet homered, doubled, drove in six runs and earned the pitching win on Thursday as Longview earned a 12-1 victory over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
Fleet struck out nine, walked two and allowed four hits.
River Hulsey doubled twice, Ciarrianne Fuller added a double and single and Madison Jones and Reagan Rios drove in two runs apiece for the Lady Lobos. KeAdriah Lister, Fuller and Tia Taylor all had two hits, and Taylor and Bailey Quinn drove in a run apiece.
Dalah Montgomery doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Tionna Lewis added two hits for Pine Tree in the loss. Mackenzie Pickard took the pitching loss.
S. SPRINGS 3, HALLSVILLE 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Crimson Bryant struck out 14 with no walks, allowing just three hits as Sulphur Springs blanked Hallsville, 3-0.
Danyelle Molina had two hits and Sara Houston one for Hallsville in the loss. Maddie Melton struck out eight, walked two and gave up two earned runs in the pitching loss.
MT. PLEASANT 13, MARSHALL 4: MARSHALL — Paris Beard banged out three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs for Mount Pleasant in a 13-4 win over Marshall.
Jalissa Alvarez added two RBI for the Lady Tigers. BreAsia Hargrave struck out seven for the pitching win.
Caitlyn Ellenburg and Adriana Vences both homered, and Kylie Coleman added a triple in the loss for Marshall. Vences had three hits and drove in two runs. Coleman finished with three hits, and Margaret Truelove chipped in with two hits.
District 16-4ABULLARD 20, S. HILL 1: BULLARD — Anistyn Foster tossed a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking six, as Bullard rolled to a 20-1 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Kaylee Paul doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs, and Teagan Graul had a pair of doubles, a single and three RBI for Bullard. Kylie Pate also drove in three runs. Hadi Fults had three hits and two RBI, Berlyn Grossman, Addison Hooker and Claire Cannon two RBI apiece and Matti Nix and Gabby Nichols one RBI each.
Sam Schott had the lone hit for Spring Hill, an RBI double. Schott took the pitching loss.
District 15-4AGILMER 10, L-EYLAU 0: GILMER - Emily Watson homered, Melody Larkins drove in three runs and Sarah Phillips was dominant inside the circle for Gilmer in a 10-0 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Phillips struck out 15, walked one and gave up just one hit in six innings. Melody Larkins, Karlye Johnston, Ryleigh Larkins and Karsyn Lindsey all doubled, with Johnston, Lindsey and Reese Couture finishing with two hits apiece and Johnston, Watson and Lindsey driving in runs.
N. LAMAR 14, PITTSBURG 0: PARIS — Jaycie Hall struck out 11 with no walks, allowing just one hit in five innings for North Lamar as the Lady Panthers earned a 14-0 win over Pittsburg.
Hall also doubled, singled and drove in five runs to lead the way offensively for the Lady Panthers.
Daytona Torrey had the lone hit for Pittsburg.
District 14-4AMABANK 5, ATHENS 3: MABANK — The Mabank Lady Panthers broke a scoreless deadlock with a three-run fifth, and added two insurance runs late in a 5-3 win over Athens.
Baylee Sales struck out four and waked two in 4.1 innings for the pitching win. Katy Brock, Hailey Ledbetter and Payten Nolen all doubled for Mabank, with Nolen driving in two runs.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 15, JEFFERSON 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Elysian Fields put 15 runs on the board on nine hits over three big innings on the way to a 15-0 win over Jefferson.
Cora Creech struck out six, walked four and gave up one hit in three innings for the pitching win. At the plate, Mary Frances Ellis and Morgan Shaw both doubled. Ellis finished with three hits and two RBi, Shaw two RBI, Kailyn Clynch two hits and two RBI, Creech two RBI and Kelsey O’Brien an RBI.
W. RUSK 17, ARP 0: ARP — Lilly Waddell struck out 10 in a five-inning one-hitter, and Natalie Christy tripled, singled twice and drove in five runs to pace the offense for West Rusk in a 17-0 win.
Waddell did not walk a batter and was staked to a 9-0 lead before she ever stepped into the circle.
Piper Morton homered, singled, drove in a run, swiped two bases and scored three times from the leadoff spot for West Rusk. Waddell added a hit and four RBI. Macie Blizzard drove in two runs, and Amber Cothran, Krysten Price, Jamie Casey and Kaelyn King all drove in runs.
TATUM 7, WASKOM 5: TATUM — Takayla Bradley belted a home run and drove in three runs, Kacey Owen added a double, single and two RBI and Tatum edged Waskom, 7-5.
Paisley Williams had a triple and single, and Tamya Garrett, Anna Halton and Kacey Owen all doubled for Tatum. Garrett finished with three hits, Williams two and Halton an RBI. Rebeka Stockton struck out five and walked one for the pitching win.
District 15-3AW. OAK 10, SABINE 0: WHITE OAK — Larkin Daniels dominated in the circle, striking out 12, walking none and giving up just one hit in a 10-0 win over Sabine.
Bailey Owens homered and drove in two runs for White Oak. Kelsi Wingo and Lillian Scalia both doubled, with Scalia adding a single and RBI and Wingo finishing with three hits and two RBI. Emma Purcell and Lexi Dodson added tow hits apiece, with Dodson driving in two runs and Nevaeh Ollis and Daniels chipping in with an RBI apiece.
Callie Sparks had the lone Sabine hit.
O. CITY 9, GLADEWATER 6: ORE CITY — Anna Green doubled three times, singled once, drove in four runs and scored twice to lead the Ore City Lady Rebels to a 9-6 win over Gladewater.
Toni Gabaldon added two doubles and two RBI for Ore City. Emily Hoosier doubled and drove in a run. Kaylei Watkins had two hits, and Brynn Richardson chipped in with two RBI. Green struck out eight with no walks in six innings for the win.
District 13-3AMT. VERNON 2, HARMONY 1: MOUNT VERNON — Alexa Taylor fanned six with no walks, scattering six hits over seven innings in a 2-1 Mount Vernon win over Harmony.
Natalie Norwood tripled, singled twice and drove in both runs for Mount Vernon. Kamryn Bolin added two hits.
Delaynie Nash homered, and Jenci Seahorn doubled and singled in the loss for Harmony. Analese Cano struck out four, walked none and gave up two earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
District 22-2ABECKVILLE 26, MT. ENTERPRISE 0: MOUNT ENTERPRISE — Kaitlyn Tillman banged out three hits and drove in six runs to lead the Beckville Ladycats past Mount Enterprise, 26-0.
Tillman doubled one and singled twice. Reese Dudley added two doubles, a single and three RBI, and Allison Baker and Haley Straubie both doubled. Baker drove in four runs, Straubie three and Hannah Hudson, Lexi Barr and Aubrey Klingler and Laney Jones two apiece. Amber Harris also chipped in with an RBI.
Dudley struck out four with no walks, giving up one hit in three innings.
JOAQUIN 16, MARTINSVILLE 0: JOAQUIN — Chloee Mason worked a three-inning no-hitter, striking out six with no walks, as Joaquin rolled past Martinsville 16-0.
Mason tripled, Addie Harvey doubled and drove in two runs and Jayden Bass, Kennedy Stanley, Chrislyn Pena, Kalie Brooks and Juli King all drove in runs for the Lady Rams.