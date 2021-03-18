BECKVILLE 8, SHELBYVILLE 1: SHELBYVILLE — Reese Dudley struck out 14 with no walks, scattering six hits and giving up no earned runs as Beckville rolled to an 8-1 win over Shelbyville.
Allison led the offensive attack for Beckville with a double, single and four RBI. Haley Straubie doubled. Dudley had two hits and an RBI. Kaitlyn Tillman added two hits, and Lexi Barr and Sophie Elliott drove in runs.
CollegeTJC SWEEPS KC: KILGORE — Tyler Junior College opened Region XIV Conference East Division play with a sweep of the Kilgore College Rangers, earning 3-2 and 21-2 wins at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
In the opener, TJC scored lone runs in the first, third and sixth innings.
Marissa Medina homered, Adrienne Lewing had two hits and Maddie Brewer drove in a run for Kilgore. Dajah Montgomery, Lizzy Torres and Caison Nachtigall all added singles. Jenna Lewis struck out 10, walked two and gave up three earned runs in a complete game for KC.
In the nightcap, Tyler led 7-1 after two innings and then put together back-to-back seven-run frames.
Madison Hale had two hits and five RBI for Tyler.
Kilgore managed three hits, singles by Nachtigall, Medina and Hannah Grumbles. Macie McGibney, Lewis and Medina all pitched for KC.
The Rangers (5-12-1, 0-2) will visit Trinity Valley on Saturday and host Bossier Parish next Wednesday.