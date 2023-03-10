S. HILL 2, W. OAK 1: Aubreigh Whiddon’s bunt scored Laney Linseisen in the bottom of the seventh, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers walked off with a 2-1 win over White Oak on Friday in non-district play at Lady Panther Field.
Linseisen had doubled to lead off the inning.
Mattye Moore tripled, and Delaney Gray drove in a run for the Lady Panthers. Gray struck out 12 with one walk and one earned run allowed in seven innings for the pitching win.
Larkin Daniels struck out 17 with no walks in the pitching loss for White Oak.
WHITEHOUSE 18, MARSHALL 2: MARSHALL — Larkin Jones tripled and drove in four runs for Whitehouse in an 18-2 win.
Grace Ann McDonald had nine strikeouts while walking two and giving up one earned run in seven innings for the pitching win.
Lauren Minatrea doubled and singled, Taylor Crutcher had two hits and Wendy Esquivel drove in a run in the loss for Marshall. Claire Godwin struck out five with no walks and two earned runs allowed in five innings.
MABANK 1, GILMER 0: MABANK — Mabank scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth on the way to a 1-0 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes.
Alexis Kemp struck out 10, walked one and did not allow an earned run in the loss for Gilmer. Emily Watson singled twice and Addison Walker had a single for Gilmer.
HARMONY 16, WINONA 1: HARMONY — Hannah Martin doubled twice and drove in a run, and Maecy Toland struck out four and walked two in a one-hitter over three innings as Harmony rolled to a 16-1 win over Winona.
Lainie Trimble drove in two runs, and Ashlynn Ybarra, Gabby Hector and Kara Schoon all drove in runs for Harmony.
TROUP 6, TATUM 1: TATUM — Taylor Gillispie struck out 10 with no walks, giving up one earned run in seven innings, and Tara Wells drove in two runs for Troup in a 6-1 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles.
Bailey Blanton tripled and singled for Troup. Gillispie doubled twice and drove in a run. Qhenja Jordan added a double, two singles and an RBI, and MaKayla Spencer doubled, singled and plated a run. Sydnie Dickey chipped in with an RBI.
Yahnya Acevedo homered in the loss for Tatum. Aundrea Bradley and Noa Cart also had hits.
HAWKINS 20, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Trinity Hawkins tossed a 3-inning no-hitter, and Londyn Wilson homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the offense as Hawkins rolled to a 20-0 win over New Summerfield.
Hawkins struck out seven and walked one. At the dish, she added two triples and three RBI.
Taetum Smith had two doubles, a single and three RBI. Kalyn Ellison tripled, singled and drove in one. Jordyn Warren doubled, singled and added an RBI. Ryli Williams doubled, singled and drove in three, and Laney Wilson added a double and an RBI.
LUFKIN 14, RUSK 4: RUSK — Lufkin scored seven in the third and five in the fifth to put things away in a 14-4 win over Rusk.
Aubery Hassel had a double, single and RBI, and Madelene Baldwin drove in a run for Rusk.
WINNSBORO 13, C. HILL 3: WINNSBORO — Alyssa Stansbury homered and drove in three runs for Winnsboro in a 13-3 win over Chapel Hill.
Lily Ruison and Halie Shirley had two hits apiece. Shirley drove in two runs, and Rulison, Greenlee Mayberry, Addyson Earls, Pita Mendoza and Joeleigh Stone all drove in runs. Bailey Garrett chipped in with two RBI.
Emily Clark fanned six with no walks or earned runs allowed in three innings. Bailey Garrett fanned three and walked three in two innings.
PRAIRILAND 6, EDGEWOOD 5: PATTONVILLE — Edgewood dropped a 6-5 decision to Prairiland on Friday.
Trinity Hale homered and drove in three runs, and Gracie Cates had a double and single for Edgewood. Makenna Swallow singled twice and drove in two runs.