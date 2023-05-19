Class 2ASHELBYVILLE 9, HAWKINS 1: HALLSVILLE — Lanie Bass struck out nine and allowed just three hits in seven innings, Nicole Harvey drove in two runs and the Shelbyville Lady Dragons closed out a sweep of a regional semifinal series against Hawkins with a 9-1 win.
Kylie Snell tripled and Jayleigh Jones drove in a run for Shelbyville.
Londyn Wilson doubled, singled and drove in a run and Elle Frazier added a single in the loss for Hawkins. Kalyn Ellison went 4.2 innings in the circle, striking out two with no walks and giving up two earned runs. Trinity Hawkins fanned three, walked two and gave up four earned runs in two innings.
LATE THURSDAY
Class 4ABULLARD 8, ROBINSON 0: FORNEY — Kamyn Honzell and Hadi Fults collected two hits apiece, Fults and Teagan Graul both drove in two runs and the No. 1 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers opened a best-of-three regional semifinal series with an 8-0 win over Robinson.
Matti Nix also drove in a run for Bullard, which scored four times in the first inning and added two more in the second before putting things away with lone runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Fults went five innings in the circle, striking out three and walking one while allowing three hits. Brooklyn Brannen fanned three with no walks in two hitless innings.