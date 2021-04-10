District 16-4AKILGORE 6, LINDALE 5: LINDALE — Bailey Hedges tripled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, leading the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs to a 6-5 win over Lindale.
Cailey Brown added three singles for Kilgore, which scored three in the top of the first and added three in the fifth. Jordyn Hampton and Alyssa Whitington both singled and drove in runs. Jaycie Villanueva tripled and drove in a run. Genna Cavanaugh had a single, walk and three stolen bases, and Haylee Brown walked and scored a run.
Mylia Dean worked a complete game in the circle for the win.
BULLARD 11, HENDERSON 2: HENDERSON — Hadi Fults and Berlyn Grossman both went deep for Bullard, and the Lady Panthers rolled to an 11-2 win over Henderson.
Claire Cannon, Addison Hooker and Gabby Nichols all doubled for Bullard. Brossman and Fults drove in three runs apiece. Hooker had three hits and an RBI, and Cannon drove in two runs. Fults struck out one, walked one and gave up one earned run in four innings. Anistyn Foster fanned two, walked wo and did not allow a hit or run in three innings.
Madeleine Wells doubled, and Bethany Grandgeorge singled and drove in a run in the loss for Henderson. Wells fanned eight in the pitching loss.
District 15-3AW. OAK 18, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — Lillian Scalia blanked New Diana over five innings, striking out 10, walking four and giving up just three hits in an 18-0 win.
Renee Cook homered, tripled and drove in four runs to pace the Ladynecks on offense. Lexi Dodson added a double, two singles and two RBI. Emma Purcell finished with three hits. Larkin Daniels, Daphne Bogenschutz and Bailey Owens all drove in two runs, and Scalia and Kelsi Wingo drove in a run apiece.
District 16-3AHARLETON 10, TATUM 8: TATUM — Katie Holiday tripled, doubled, singled and drove in five runs for Harleton in a 10-8 win over Tatum.
Laycee McGuffie added two doubles for the Lady Wildcats. Haley Hopkins doubled and drove in a run. Kailey Wright and Hollyn Alsobrook finished with three hits apiece, and Ashanti Johnson, Karlee Cochran, Hopkins and Alsobrook all drove in runs. Cochran struck out eight and walked two for the pitching win.
TROUP 15, JEFFERSON 0: TROUP — Haylee Priest struck out four in a three-inning no-hitter as Troup rolled past Jefferson, 15-0.
Bailey Blanton homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Troup. Sarah Neel had a triple and three RBI. Karsyn Williamson, Tara Wells, Lindsay Davis and Mia Beason all had two hits, with Wells driving in two runs and Maddy Griffin, Davis and Jessie Minnix adding an RBI apiece.
District 12-3AG. SALINE 4, PRAIRILAND 3: GRAND SALINE — Kinlee Rumfield worked all 11 innings in the circle for Grand Saline, striking out four and walking one in a 4-3 win over Prairiland.
Addi Fisher had a hit and three RBI to pace the offense for the Lady Indians. Sarah Marshall had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored. Maddy Bolin added a hit and two runs scored, and Bekah Harrington drove in a run.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 23, HAWKINS 6: HAWKINS — Jocy Saurez banged out four hits — including a double — drove in five runs and scored five times for Union Grove as the Lady Lions rolled to a 23-6 win over Hawkins.
Mia Rust tripled, singled and drove in three runs for the Lady Lions. Sydney Chamberlain doubled twice, singled, scored four times and drove in a pair of runs. Ali Yohn had a double, three singles and three RBI. Katelyn Vaughn added two hits and two RBI, and Daytona Vaughn singled and drove in two runs.
Katelyn Vaughn struck out seven for the pitching win.
Emma Williams and Ryli Williams both doubled in the loss for Hawkins. Emma Williams had three hits and an RBi, and Ryli Williams, Baylee Brown and Gradyn McCrummen drove in runs.
CollegeKC SPLITS: BULLARD — After dropping a 10-0 decision in the opening game, the Kilgore College Rangers rebounded to notched a 2-1 win over Tyler on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play.
In the nightcap, Jenna Lewis struck out five, walked one and gave up one earned run on three hits in a complete-game win. Remington Denman doubled, and Marissa Medina singled and drove in two runs for KC.
The Rangers managed four hits in the opening game, including a double from Lizzy Torres. Marissa Medina took the loss inside the circle.
KC, winners of four of its last five, will host Trinity Valley for games at 1 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.