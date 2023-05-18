CLASS 2A
SHELBYVILLE 5, HAWKINS 3: HALLSVILLE - The Shelbyville Lady Dragons broke a 3-3 deadlock with a two-run sixth inning and held on for a 5-3 win over the Hawkins Lady Hawks in the opening game of a best-of-three regional semifinal playoff series.
Kara Jones singled twice and drove in two runs for Shelbyville, and Taylor Jones added a single and two RBI. Lanie Bass went the distance in the circle, striking out seven, walking two and giving up three earned runs.
Laney Wilson tripled and Taetum Smith banged out three singles in the loss for Hawkins. Londyn Wilson and Ryli Williams drove in runs for the Lady Hawks.
Trinity Hawkins worked six innings in the circle, striking out eight, walking five and giving up four earned runs.
The series resumes at 7 p.m. on Friday back in Hallsville.