HALLSVILLE DROPS 2: LUFKIN - Porter earned 3-1 and 4-3 wins over the Hallsville Ladycats in a Class 5A bi-district playoff series.
In the 3-1 win Kiera Crosby struck out 13 and also had a triple, double and two RBI for Porter.
Lindsey Dubberly and Miley Stovall both doubled for Hallsville. Stovall drove in a run, and Dubberly finished with three hits. Hope Miles struck out two, walked two and gave up three earned runs in six innings.
In the 4-3 loss, Crosby fanned 11 for Porter, and Avery Evans-Pickens homered and singled.
Miles tripled, singled three times and drove in two runs in the loss for Hallsville. Makayla Menchue added a single and an RBI. Dubberly walked four in three innings, and Miles fanned one and walked one in four innings.
CARTHAGE WINS 2: RUSK - The Carthage Lady Dawgs won 22-19 on Friday and 10-6 on Saturday to rally from one-game down and earn a bi-district series win over Rusk.
In the 22-19 win, Jada Walton tripled and drove in three runs for Carthage. Anna Grace Bagley had five singles and drove in two runs. Aubrey Leach singled twice and chased home two runs. Addi Kneipp had two hits and an RBI, Jiyia Williams a single, double and RBI, Jakayla Roquemore two doubles and an RBI, Mallory Tutt a double and an RBI, Kiley Knighton a double and two RBI and Tessa Smith a single and two RBI. Carthage also took advantage of 13 walks and four Rusk errors.
In the 10-6 win, Leach tripled and drove in two runs for Carthage. Knighton had a double, three singles and two RBI, Roquemore a double, two singles and two RBI, Williams a double, Tutt two singles, Kneipp a double and an RBI and Bagley, Walton and Smith an RBI apiece.
W. OAK 2, E. FIELDS 0: MARSHALL - Larkin Daniels worked a perfect game from inside the circle and helped her own cause at the plate with a solo home run, leading the White Oak Ladynecks to a 2-0 win over Elysian Fields in the third-and-deciding game of a Class 3A bi-district series.
Daniels struck out 14 and threw 62 of her 86 pitches for strikes.
Sasha Graves and Jaidyn Marshall both doubled for White Oak, with Marshall driving in a run. Emily Wallace and Kenzie Jester had two hits apiece.
Cora Creech struck out five, walked two and allowed one run in the loss for Elysian Fields.
W. RUSK 9, SABINE 1: At Longview High School, Piper Morton and Kyrsten Price both homered for West Rusk, and Natalie Christy and Price drove in two runs apiece as West Rusk closed out a sweep of a best-of-three bi-district series with a 9-1 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Christy tripled once and singled twice for West Rusk. Lilly Waddell had two hits and an RBI, and Price and Martin added two hits apiece. Carlie Buckner also drove in a run, and Jaimie Jose tripled for West Rusk.
Christy struck out two and walked two in 4.2 innings, and Waddell fanned four and walked four in 2.1 innings in the circle.
Riley Lux doubled and Bailey Pierce and Addyson Carney had two hits apiece in the loss for Sabine. Isabella Sawyers struck out six and walked three in four innings. Amelia Miller struck out one and walked two in three innings.
TROUP 6, N. DIANA 0: MARSHALL - Taylor Gillispie threw a no-hitter, striking out seven with one walk, and the Troup Lady Tigers notched a 6-0 win over New Diana in bi-district play.
Bailey Blanton went 2-for-3 at the dish with a home run, double and four RBI.
Chloe Green struck out six with no walks in the loss for New Diana.
HAWKINS 23, CAYUGA 0: RUSK - Trinity Hawkins tossed a one-hitter over five innings, and Laney Wilson had two hits and five RBI for the Lady Hawks as Hawkins rolled to a 23-0 win over Cayuga in bi-district playoff action.
Hawkins struck out seven and walked one while also adding a double and two RBI at the plate for the Lady Hawks.
Ryli Williams doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs. Taetum Smith doubled, singled three times, drove in a run and scored four times. Jordyn Warren added two hits and an RBI, Kalyn Ellison a double and two RBI. Jentri Evans a single and an RBI, Londyn Wilson a double and an RBI and Elle Frazier an RBI.
HARLETON WINS 2: The Harleton Lady Wildcats swept Detroit in a bi-district series, earning 9-4 and 13-1 wins.
In the 13-1 win, Maddie Clark struck out 14, walked one and gave up four hits in seven innings for the pitching win.
Hollyn Allsobrook tripled twice, doubled, singled and drove in four runs to pace the offense. Karlee Cochran tripled and drove in two runs. Annabelle Green had a triple, two singles and an RBI. Chloe Copeland doubled, singled and drove in a run and Maddi King doubled, singled twice and chased home one run.
Addy Morris added an RBI, and Kenzie Hearron finished with two hits for Harleton.
In the 9-4 win, Clark struck out 18, walked three and gave up four earned runs in seven innings for the win. Green doubled and singled, Allsobrook had three hits and two RBI, Clark two hits and two RBI and King and Cochran an RBI apiece.
COLLEGE
KC SPLITS: KILGORE - The Kilgore College softball team earned an 8-6 win in the opening game and fell 13-3 in the nightcap on Sunday in Region XIV Conference action at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
In the opener, Jocelyn Suarez doubled and singled and winning pitcher Alissa McClellan singled and drove in three runs for Kilgore. KeiAdriah Lister had two hits and an RBI, Akyshia Cottrell two hits, Brooklyn Malone a single and an RBI and Hayeli Acosta a single and an RBI.
McClellan struck out four and walked two in a complete game.
In the second game, Taylor Johnson doubled, Acosta singled twice and drove in a run, Lister had a single and two RBI and Melissa Gress finished with two hits for Kilgore.
Kaylee Schmitz struck out three and walked three in 4.1 innings to take the pitching loss.