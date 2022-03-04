TYLER
LONGVIEW WINS 2: TYLER - The Longview Lady Lobos blanked North Lamar (6-0) and rolled past Van (9-2) on day two of the Rose City Classic on Saturday.
Against North Lamar, Reagan Rios struck out 13, walked one and gave up just one hit in 5.1 innings. At the plate, Madison Jones, Paris Simpson, KeAdriah Lister and Bailey Quinn all had two hits, with Quinn doubling and driving in a run. Simpson had two RBI, and Jones, Lister and Ciarrianne Fuller all drove in runs.
Rios had 16 punch outs and no walks, giving up one hit in 6.2 innings against Van. Simpson banged out three hits and drove in three runs. Rios had two hits and an RBI, Lister two hits, Quinn two hits and three RBI and River Hulsey a triple, single and two RBI.
W. RUSK WINS 2: TYLER - Lilly Waddell tossed a no-hitter and a two-hitter, striking out 21 with no walks in nine total innings as West Rusk blanked Brook Hill (5-0) and Hawkins (2-0) on Friday.
Waddell fanned 10 and held Brook Hill hitless. Piper Morton doubled and drove in a run, and Waddell, Jayden Vick and Carlie Buckner all drove in runs for the Lady Raiders.
Against Hawkins, Waddell struck out 11. Morton singled and doubled and Waddell doubled and drove in a run.
H. SPRINGS SPLITS: TYLER - The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs earned a 3-1 win over North Lamar and fell to Bullard, 2-0 on Friday.
Grace Pippin struck out five and walked one in six innings against North Lamar. Emma McKinney had two hits, and Pippin and Madison Heller drove in runs.
The Lady Mustangs were held hitless against Bullard. Maggie Pate struck out two and walked four in the loss.
HAWKINS DROPS 2: TYLER - The Hawkins Lady Hawks fell to Carthage (6-2) and West Rusk (7-0) on Friday.
Against Carthage, Trinity Hawkins homered and Lynli Dacus and Taetum Smith both doubled for Hawkins. Trinity Hawkins struck out seven and walked one in the pitching loss.
Smith and Jordyn Warren had hits in the loss to West Rusk. Kalyn Ellison fanned 11 and walked three.
CARLISLE 16, JACKSONVILLE 1: TYLER - Carlisle erupted for 14 runs in the first inning on the way to a 16-1 win.
Joana Canchola and Kyra Holcomb both homered and Kasey Hart doubled for Carlisle. Canchola had two hits and two RBI. Holcomb two hits and four RBI, Emily Rocha two hits and an RBI, Hart and Ally Effner two RBI apiece and Miranda Diaz an RBI. Rylee Waggoner struck out three and walked one, giving up one hit in three innings.
MABANK 4, MALAKOFF 1: TYLER - Baylee Sales struck out eight, walked two and gave up no earned runs on two hits in 4.2 innings as Mabank knocked off Malakoff, 4-1.
Katy Brock had two hits and an RBI, Sales two hits and Presley Green and Skyler Pruitt an RBI apiece for Mabank.
WHITEHOUSE 5, LEGACY 4: TYLER - Whitehouse edged host team Tyler Legacy, 5-4, on Friday.
Kylee Tapia tripled and Reese Neely doubled and drove in three runs in the loss for Legacy. Brooke Davis also drove in a run. Presley Johnston struck out eight with no walks in the loss.
LINDALE 7, MABANK 5: TYLER - Darby Woodrum drove in two runs for Lindale in a 7-5 win over Mabank.
Elizabeth Watkins and Kayli Vickery also drove in runs to back a strong pitching effort by Emily Myers, who struck out five with no walks and one earned run allowed.
Katy Brock tripled, singled twice and drove in two runs for Mabank. Payten Nolen added a double and an RBI, Baylee Sales two hits and an RBI and Carlee Cline a single and an RBI.
TWO-STEP
GLADEWATER 6, COMMERCE 1: Jade Thomas struck out four with no walks, giving up one earned run on one hit in three innings as Gladewater earned a 6-1 win over Commerce.
Lexi Betts, Karlee Moses and Jersey Turner all doubled for the Lady bears. Moses had two hits and two RBI, and Avery Glarborg, Turner, Katelynn Moses and Betts drove in runs.
HALLSVILLE
HALLSVILLE 4, RUSK 2: HALLSVILLE - Makayla Menchue homered and drove in wo runs, and Hope Miles was strong inside the pitcher's circle for Hallsville as the Ladycats earned a 4-2 win over Rusk.
Miley Stovall added a double and an RBI for Hallsville. Mallory Pyle had two hits and an RBI. Miles struck out five, walked one and gave up two earned runs in five innings.
Also on Friday, Hallsville earned a 9-4 win over Henderson with Jaryn Nelson and Mallory Pyle both doubling and Danyelle Molina driving in two runs. Menchue and Nelson had two hits apiece, and Stovall, Sara Houston, Nelson and Pami Ah Quinn all drove in runs. Molina struck out one with no walks in five innings for the pitching victory.
TROUP WINS 2: HALLSVILLE - The Troup Lady Tigers earned wins over Rusk (7-2) and Gilmer (1-0) on Friday.
Against Rusk, Taylor Gillispie struck out seven and walked four, and Lindsay Davis had two his and two RBI for Troup. Gillispie doubled twice, and Jessie Minnix and Bailey Blanton added doubles for Troup. Minnix also drove in two runs.
Against Gilmer, Davis struck out 14 and walked two in a six-inning no-hitter. Minnix had a double and drove in the game's only run. Gillispie and Blanton added two hits apiece.
GILMER 5, TATUM 0: HALLSVILLE - The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to put things away in a 5-0 win over Tatum.
Olivia Nay doubled and Yahnya Acevedo singled for Tatum. Rebeka Stockton struck out six with no walks in the pitching loss.
MARSHALL
LUFKIN 8, MARSHALL 2: MARSHALL - Mia Harper homered and drove in three runs for Lufkin and also earned the pitching win as the Lady Panthers notched an 8-2 win over Marshall.
Laney Currier and Addisyn Garrett also drove in runs for Lufkin.
Margaret Truelove tripled, Lauren Minatrea singled and doubled and Jakayla Rusk drove in two runs in the loss for Marshall. Caitlyn Ellenburg struck out five and walked four in the pitching loss.
Marshall later rebounded to earn a 17-2 win over Chisolm Trail.
Jakayla Rusk, Bri Theus, Margaret Truelove and Tierrani Johnson all homered for Marshall, With Rusk adding a triple and Lauren Minatrea chipping in with a double. Rusk finished with five RBI, Truelove wo hits and two RBI, Alyson Roberson three RBI, Minatrea and Johnson two RBI apiece and Theus one RBI. Claire Godwin got the pitching win, striking out two with no walks in three innings.
NACOGDOCHES
SHELBYVILLE 9, ZAVALLA 0: NACOGDOCHES - The Shelbyville Lady Dragons managed just tow hits, but took advantage of six walks and four errors and a strong pitching outing by Taylor Jones to earn a 9-0 win over Zavalla.
Jones truck out three, walked two and gave up one hit in five innings. Emily Pharris and Neera Smith had hits for Shelbyville, and Carsey Lovell, Smith and Nicole Harvey drove in runs.
Also on Friday, Shelbyville rolled to a 15-0 win over Broaddus. Jones struck out two with one walk in three innings. Jones and Neena Smith both tripled, and Smit hadded a double and drove in three runs. Jones had two hits and two RBI, Kate Lawson two hits and an RBI, Neera Smith a single and two RBI, Cadence Thompson two hits and an RBI and Emily Pharris a single and an RBI.
JOAQUIN 6, NACOGDOCHES 5: NACOGDOCHES - Aspen Pritchett doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Jayden Bass, Juli King and Kate Fuller all added two hits for Joaquin in a 6-5 win over Nacogdoches.
Fuller and King both doubled.
ELYSIAN FIELDS
S. HILL SPLITS: ELYSIAN FIELDS - The Spring Hill Lady Panthers earned a 4-2 win over Harleton and dropped an 8-0 decision to Queen City on Friday.
Laney Linseisen had two hits, and Khloe Saxon, Jovi Spurlock and Adisyn Chism drove in runs for Spring Hill against Harleton. Kyndall Witt struck out four, walked two and gave up two earned runs in four innings for the pitching victory.
Spring Hill was held hitless against Queen City.
C. HILL 8, P. TREE 4: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Chapel Hill scored three times in the bottom of the second to break a 3-3 deadlock on the way to an 8-4 win over Pine Tree.
Nia Woodson doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Pine Tree. Elena Bazan and Abby Grimaldo had two hits and an RBI apiece. Mckenzie Pickard struck out five and walked one in the pitching loss.
E. FIELDS 1, G. SALINE 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Host team Elysian Fields earned a pair of shutouts on Friday, blanking Grand Saline (1-0) and Sabine (8-0).
Against Grand Saline, Gracey Struwe struck out two with no walks, giving up three hits in three innings. Kaylee Kelley singled and drove in the lone run of the game for EF.
Cora Creech worked the shutout against Sabine, striking out five with one walk in four innings. At the plate, Corrisa McPhail tripled, doubled and drove in three runs and Morgan Shaw added a double and two RBI. Kelley doubled and drove in a run, Struwe had an RBI and Bryanne Beavers chipped in with a double.
SABINE DROPS 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS - The Sabine Lady Cardinals fell 5-1 to Grand Saline and 8-0 to Elysian Fields on Friday.
Against Grand Saline, Kyrissa Camacho doubled and drove in a run and Bailey Pierce singled for Sabine. Amelia Miller struck out five and walked two in the loss.
Camacho singled twice and Pierce, Addyson Carney and Callie Sparks all singled in the loss to Elysian Fields. Sparks struck out four and walked four in the loss.
UNION GROVE
C-PICKTON 12, HARMONY 0: UNION GROVE - The Harmony Lady Eagles managed just two hits in a 12-0 loss to Como-Pickton, singles from Jenci Seahorn and Grace Kalenak.
Camie Wellborn struck out four and walked two in the loss.
COLLEGE
KC DROPS 2: GALVESTON - The Kilgore College Rangers fell 11-2 and 18-1 to Galveston College on Friday.
In the 11-2 loss, Marissa Medina and Emalynn Redmann had doubles, and Medina drove in a run for KC.
Elizabeth Torres singled and drove in a run in the 18-1 loss.
LATE THURSDAY
LONGVIEW 8, LINDALE 0: TYLER - At the Rose City Classic, the Longview Lady Lobos defeated Lindale (8-0) and fell to Bullard (2-0).
Against Lindale, KeAdriah Lister homered, singled and drove in two runs and Kaniya Ingram added two hits and three RBI. Ciarrianne Fuller, Reagan Rios, Madison Jones and River Hulsey all finished with two hits, and Fuller, Hulsey and Bailey Quinn drove in runs. Rios and Madison Jones combined on a no-hitter. Rios struck out eight and walked one in three innings and Jones worked one frame with no strikeouts or walks.
The Lady Lobos were held hitless against Bullard. Rios struck out 10 with two walks and no earned runs allowed in the pitching loss.
WR WINS 2: TYLER - The West Rusk Lady Raiders rolled to wins over Jacksonville 99-0) and Tyler (17-2) at the Rose City Classic.
Piper Morton homered twice, tripled and drove in five runs in the win over Jacksonville. Lilly Waddell and Macie Blizzard added triples, with Blizzard driving in two runs and Waddell and Krysten Price chipping in with RBI. Waddell struck out seven with no walks and allowed one hit in four innings.
Against Tyler, Keke Murphy homered, singled twice and drove in three runs and Waddell added two his and three RBI. Price, Morton, Carlie Buckner and Amber Cothran all had two hits, with Buckner and Cothran doubling. Price, Morton, Buckner, Cothran, Blizzard, Jaimie Jose and Remi Norman all drove in runs. Buckner struck out seven with no walks allowed in three innings.
HARMONY 6, JEFFERSON 4: UNION GROVE - At the Union Grove Tournament, the Harmony Lady Eagles notched a 6-4 win over Jefferson and tied Alba-Golden, 7-7.
Against Jefferson, Maecy Toland tripled and drove in three runs and Gabby Hector had a double, two singles and two RBI for Harmony. Jenci Seahorn added two hits, and Scarlet Brown drove in a run. Toland struck out five and walked five in the pitching victory.
Against Alba-Golden, Camie Wellborn singled twice and drove in two runs and Toland tripled and drove in a couple for the Lady Eagles. Jayden Taylor and Rendi Seahorn both chipped in with RBI. Grace Kalenak worked inside the circle for Harmony.
MINEOLA DROPS 2: ROYSE CITY - At the Royse City Tournament, Mineola fell to Sulphur Springs (8-4) and Royse City (9-5).
Kenleigh Aguirre finished the day 5-for-6 at the plate with two RBI and three stolen bases. Lauren Simmons had two hits and three RBI, Jaycee Smith one hit, two sacrifice bunts and two RBI and Audrey Dowdle three hits and two RBI.