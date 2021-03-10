EDGEWOOD 4, GILMER 3: GILMER — Edgewood put four runs on the board in the top of the first and made it stand, holding on for a 4-3 win over Gilmer.
Ryleigh Larkins homered and Kirsten Waller doubled in the loss for Gilmer. Karlye Johnston drove in a run. Hannah Threadgill struck out one, walked four and gave up just one earned run in five innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
BROWNSBORO 7, HARMONY 3: HARMONY — Camille Bowman and Caylor Blackmon drove in two runs apiece, and Harmony used a five-run second inning to take control of things in a 7-3 win over Harmony.
Sydney West got the pitching win, giving up three earned runs in five innings.
Analese Cano tripled, Jenci Seahorn doubled and Kinzee Settles had two hits in the loss for Harmony. Madi Rhame and Grace Kalenak collected RBI. Kalenak struck out one and walked four in the pitcing loss.
CollegeS. JACINTO 14, KC 2: HOUSTON — San Jacinto earned a sweep of the Kilgore College Rangers, notching 14-2 and 13-0 wins.
In the 14-2 win, KC had six hits — including a home run by Dalah Montgomery and a double by Maddie Brewer. Lizzy Torres added two hits and drove in a run, and Marissa Medina and Adrienne Lewing chipped in with singles.
Jenna Lewis and Medina handled the pitching chores for KC.
Medina and Makayla Trevino had two hits apiece, with Calleigh King and Brewer recording one hit apiece in the 13-0 loss. Macie McGibney and Medina pitched for the Rangers.
Kilgore will host LSU-Eunice at 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday.