LONGVIEW WINS 2: Reagan Rios struck out 20, walked four and allowed one run in 10 innings of work inside the circle on Friday as the Longview Lady Lobos earned wins over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (3-1) and Beckville (8-0).
Rios struck out 12 against MPCH, and KeAdriah Lister led the way at the plate with two hits and two runs scored. Bailey Quinn blasted a home run, and Rios also drove in a run.
Rios fanned eight against Beckville, helping her own cause with a single and two RBI. Ciarrianne Fuller and Paris Simpson both doubled and drove in runs, and Destiny Escamilla, Kaniya Ingram and Quinn added RBI for the Lady Lobos.
P. TREE 10, TRINITY 4: NACOGDOCHES - Nia Woodson tripled, doubled and drove in two runs, and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates put together a pair of five-run innings on the way to a 10-4 win over Trinity.
Elena Bazan and Rylie Medford added doubles for the Lady Pirates. Bazan also singled, Abby Grimaldo had two hits and Aaniyah Clark and Aubrey Irwin drove in runs. Mckenzie Pickard struck out three and walked two in three innings for the pitching win.
HALLSVILLE 9, EASTLAKE 0: ALLEN - Hope Miles tossed a one-hitter, walking just one in six innings, and Danyelle Molina and Kammie Walker banged out three hits apiece for Hallsville in a 9-0 win over El Paso Eastlake.
Kamie Walker tripled, doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Ladycats. Molina, Alayna McGrede, Jaryn Nelson and Miley Stovall all doubled. Lily Soto had two hits and an RBI. Stovall drove in two runs, and Mallory Pyle, Makayla Menchue, McGrede, Sara Houston and Nelson all drove in runs.
MARSHALL 29, WASKOM 2: The Lady Mavericks scored 13 times in the first inning and added 16 in the second on the way to a 29-3 win over Waskom.
Margaret Truelove belted a grand slam and finished with five RBI. Wendey Esquivel tripled twice and drove in two runs. Caitlyn Ellenburg had a triple, two singles and five RBI. Ava Burke doubled and drove in three runs. Bri Theus added a double, single and two RBI. Alyson Roberson and Lauren Minatrea had two hits and an RBI apiece and Jakayla Rusk a single and two RBI.
Claire Godwin struck out two with one walk in two innings for the pitching win.
Also on Friday, the Lady Mavericks dropped an 8-4 decision to Royse city.
Wendy Esquivel homered, and Caitlyn Ellenburg and Bri Theus doubled for Marshall. Lauren Minatrea, Theus and Claire Godwin joined Esquivel with RBI. Caitlyn Ellenburg shouldered the pitching loss.
W. OAK SPLITS: The White Oak Ladynecks notched a 7-3 win over Jasper and dropped a 1-0 decision to Royse City on Friday.
Against Jasper, Larkin Daniels struck out eight, walked one and gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched. Lillian Scalia paced the offensive attack with two doubles and an RBI. Addison McClanahan added two hits and an RBI, and Neveah Ollis, Kenzie Jester and Graycen Sipes all drove in runs.
The Ladynecks managed one hit against Royse City, a single by Jester. Daniels struck out eight, walked one and did not allow an earned run in five innings.
HENDERSON 17, JACKSONVILLE 6: Jaci Taylor and Charli Bird both homered and combined for five RBI, and the Henderson Lady Lions collected 20 hits on the way to a 17-6 win over Jacksonville.
Khloee Carroll tripled, doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs for the Lady Lions. Taylor had three hits and two RBI, Bird three hits and three RBI, Chloe Ellis three hits and three RBI, Ty'Esha Mosely two hits and three RBI, Sunny Goen two hits and an RBI and Mackenzie Wilson one RBI. Addy Davis chipped in with a single and triple.
Carroll struck out five with one walk in three innings for the pitching win.
S. SPRINGS 7, PITTSBURG 2: Sulphur Springs used a pair of big innings early to earn a 7-2 win over Pittsburg, scoring three in the first and four in the second.
Daytona Torrey tripled, and Kylie Fitch and Elissia Lemelle both drove in runs for Pittsburg. Fitch took the pitching loss.
CARLISLE SPLITS: NACOGDOCHES - The Carlisle Lady Indians defeated Kilgore (12-2) and fell to Cushing (12-1) on Friday.
Against Kilgore, Kasey Hart doubled and Rylee Waggoner banged out three hits for Carlisle. Lexi Ibarra added two hits and an RBI. Summer Davilla drove in two runs, and Joana Canchola and Jessica Hernandez also drove in runs. Waggoner struck out one with no walks for the pitching win.
Kyra Holcomb doubled and Canchola singled for the only hits for Carlisle against Cushing.
HOOKS 8, E. FIELDS 3: Elysian Fields fell to Hooks, 8-3, despite getting a home run and single from Gracey Struwe.
Cora Creech added two hits and an RBI, and Trista Bell also drove in a run for Elysian Fields. Morgan Shaw chipped in with a double. Creech struck out three with no walks.
MPCH GOES 2-1: Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill fell to Longview (3-1) and defeated Redwater (5-4) and Joaquin (6-2) on Friday.
Against Longview, Presley Applegate singled and drove in a run while also handling the pitching chores. She struck out six and walked four.
Applegate, Katie Hart and Katie MGregor all doubled in the win over Redwater. Brooklyn Morales and Applegate had two hits apiece, and Morales, Hannah Rhea, Emi Newman and Katie Hart drove in runs. Applegate struck out eight and walked one.
Applegate fanned nine with no walks against Joaquin, and Katie Hart doubled for MPCH. Morales had two hits, and Rhea and Cailyn Johnson drove in runs.
LEGACY 12, CLEBURNE 0: Presley Johnston struck out eight, walked one and scattered five hits in five innings - helping her own cause at the dish with two hits and three RBI - as Tyler Legacy rolled to a 12-0 win over Cleburne.
Maddie Carrillo homered and singled for Legacy, and Mallory Kniffen and Maddie Flanery added two hits and two RBI apiece. Reese Neely drove in two runs, and Brooke Davis and Haylee Hulsey added RBI
SHELBYVILLE SPLITS: The Shelbyville Lady Dragons defeated Pine Tree (8-2) and fell to Hudson (16-1) on Friday.
Against Pine Tree, Kate Lawson, Carsey Lovell and Cadence Thompson all doubled. Lawson drove in two runs, and Lovell and Gracie Leach had an RBI apiece. Taylor Jones struck out one and walked two for the pitching win.
Shelbyville managed just two hits against Hudson, with Jones doubling and Lovell adding a single.
LATE THURSDAY
W. OAK WINS 2: The White Oak Ladynecks rolled to wins over Waskom (14-0) and Queen City (10-2) on Thursday.
Larkin Daniels was perfect n a two-inning win over Waskom, striking out five. Daniels and Lillian Scalia tripled, and Scalia added a double and single and drove in five runs to pace the offense. Graycen Sipes added a double. Daniels and Jaidyn Marshall drove in two runs apiece, and Neveah Ollis, Sasha Graves, Kelli Maldonado and Kenzie Jester all added RBI.
Against Queen City, Scalia fanned six in four innings for the pitching win, and Jester had a double and three RBI. Daniels, Addison McClanahan and Scalia all doubled. Scalia and Daniels had two hits and an RBI, Marshall two hits and two RBI, McClanahan two hits and Tristyn Cox and Graves an RBI apiece.
KILGORE DROPS 2: NACOGDOCHES - The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs fell to Hudson (11-0) and Nacogdoches (6-2) on Thursday.
Thaiona Moore tripled, and Jaylan Parsons and Nawny Sifford singled against Hudson. Moore struck out two and walked four.
Makenzie Cooper-Jones and Emma Propes both singled and drove in runs against Nacogdoches. Sifford, Cailey Brown, Kaitlyn Porter and Eva Ray all chipped in with singles, and Moore walked and was hit by a pitch. Moore struck out five and walked four.
CUSHING 12, CARLISLE 1: NACOGDOCHES - Kyra Holcomb doubled and Joana Canchola singled for the lone Carlisle hits in a 12-1 loss to Cushing.