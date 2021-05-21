Class 3AGRANDVIEW 8, W. RUSK 5: ROCKWALL — K.K. Moore collected three hits and drove in three runs, and the Grandview Lady Zebras held off a late rally by West Rusk to notch an 8-5 win in the deciding game of a regional semifinal series.
West Rusk trailed 8-3 before scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Natalie Christy had two doubles and an RBI in the loss for West Rusk. Lilly Waddell added two hits and two RBI. Jamie Casey singled and drove in a run, and Piper Morton, Macie Blizzard and Krysten Price all singled. Morton also swiped two bases.
Waddell went the distance in the circle for West Rusk. She struck out three, walked one and allowed three earned runs.
LATE THURSDAY
Class 3ALIBERTY 10, CARTHAGE 0: HUDSON — Liberty built a 3-0 lead after three and then put it away with a five-run fourth on the way to a 10-0 win over Carthage to sweep a regional semifinal playoff series.
Carthage finished with one hit, a single by Madison Reynolds. Roo Harrison took the pitching loss. She walked one with no strikeouts in four innings.