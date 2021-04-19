District 15-5AMT. PLEASANT 4, LONGVIEW 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — BreAsia Hargrave struck out 10, walked one and scattered six hits over seven innings, leading the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers ro a 4-0 win over Longview.
Reagan Fleet had two hits for Longview in the loss. River Hulsey, Madison Jones, Tia Taylor and Mariah Thompson all chipped in with singles.
Fleet struck out six, walked four and gave up four earned runs in six innings for the Lady Lobos.
HALLSVILLE 10, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA — The Hallsville Ladycats broke a scoreless deadlock with two runs in the fourth, and then tacked on eight in the fifth on the way to a 10-0 win over Texas High.
Maddie Melton earned the pitching win and also homered and drove in three runs to help lead the way offensively. Sara Houston had two doubles and three R BI, Makayla Menchue a double and single, Lily Soto two doubles and two RBI, Danyelle Molina and Kammie Walker two hits and an RBI apiece and Anahi Ramirez two hits.
Melton struck out nine with no walks, allowing just two hits for the pitching win.
District 16-4AHENDERSON 11, S. HILL 2: HENDERSON — Mikeya Washington homered, singled and drove in three runs, Tyesha Mosley added a triple, double and an RBI and Henderson earned an 11-2 win over Spring Hill.
Madeleine Wells, who earned the pitching win, chipped in with a double, single and three RBI at the plate. Charli Bird had two hits, and Bethany Grandgeorge added a single and two RBI.
Sam Schott doubled once and singled twice, and Rachel Doss and Kenzie Gee both had two hits in the loss for Spring Hill. Lainey Linseisen and Kaycee Campbell drove in runs.
Wells struck out six and walked three in four innings for the win. Kloee Carroll fanned three in three innings.
Schott took the pitching loss. She struck out four and walked three in five innings.
District 15-4APARIS 11, PITTSBURG 3: PARIS — The Paris Lady Wildcats rallied from 3-2 down with a six-run fourth on the way to an 11-3 win over Pittsburg.
Jaidyn Clark had two hits and three RBI to lead the way for Paris.
Elyssia Lemelle doubled, singled and drove in a run for Pittsburg. Daytona Torrey added two hits, and Kyra Mason and Abby Wylie drove in runs for the Lady Pirates.
Kylie Fitch took the loss for Pittsburg, giving up four earned runs in six innings. Jordan Andrade struck out 10 and walked one to earn the win for Paris.
District 15-3ASABINE 20, DAINGERFIELD 3: DAINGERFIELD — The Sabine Lady Cardinals put up big numbers in all four innings on the way to a 20-3 win over Daingerfield — scoring three times in the first and adding eight, four and five the rest of the way.
Bailey Barrett and Mercedes Willett both doubled for Sabine. Willett added a single and three RBI and Barett drove in two runs. Callie Sparks singled twice and drove in a pair of runs, and Makenzie Cook, Kyrissa Camach, Rylei Lux, Martie McAlister and Kaleigh Carney all drove in runs for the Lady Cardinals.
Cook struck out six, walked three and gave up three earned runs on three hits for the pitching win.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 12, WASKOM 3: WASKOM — Cora Creech homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs to pace the offense for Elysian Fields in a 12-3 win over Waskom.
Corissa McPhail added a triple and two RBI. Jessica Guilhas doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs, and MOrgna Shaw added a double and two RBI. Mary Frances Ellis finished with three hits, and Trista Bell contributed an RBI. Creech also earned the pitching victory, striking out seven with no walks and two earned runs allowed in a complete game.
District 22-2ABECKVILLE 7, GARRISON 1: GARRISON — Lexi Barr homered twice, doubled and drove in two runs for Beckville as the Ladycats rolled to a 7-1 win over Garrison.
Haley Straubie added a double and two RBI, and Kaitlyn Tillman singled and drove in a run for Beckville. Reese Dudley struck out 13, walked three and allowed an earned run on one hit in a complete game pitching performance.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 21, N. SUMMERFIELD 1: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Lainey Ledbetter worked a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking two, and Mia Rust and Jocy Saurez drove in three runs apiece for Union Grove in a 21-1 win over New Summerfield.
Sydney Chamberlain, Rust and Saurez all tripled, and Katelyn Vaughn added two doubled for Union Grove. Rust finished with four hits, Vaught and Jolea Robertson three apiece and Saurez and Ledbetter two apiece. Ledbetter drove in a pair of runs to help her own cause, and Vaughn, Ali Yohn, Emily Bible, Bailey Clowers and Robertson all collected RBI.
B. SANDY 15, U. HILL 0: BETTIE — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats used a five-run second and a seven-run fourth to take control in a 15-0 win over Union Hill.
Daphnie Blavier earned the pitching win for Big Sandy and added a hit an two RBI. Zoey Messick added two RBI, and McKinley Millwood drove in a run for the Lady Wildcats. Blavier struck out eight and walked one in four innings.
Alex Mitchem doubled and singled and Jenna Henry singled in the loss for Union Hill. Mitchem struck out seven and gave up six earned runs in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
CollegeKC DROPS 2: KILGORE — Navarro College swept a Region XIV Conference doubleheader against Kilgore on Monday at The Ballpark at KC Commons, earning 8-0 and 9-3 wins.
In the 9-3 loss, KC finished with nine hits — including a double, single and RBI from Hannah Grumbles. Maddie Brewer and Lizzy Torres added two hits apiece, and Makayla Trevino, Marissa Medina and Caison Nachtigall all chipped in with one hit. Jenna Lewis struck out seven and walked three to shoulder the pitching loss.
The Rangers managed one hit in the 8-0 loss, a single by Nachtigall. Marissa Medina took the loss.
Kilgore will visit Paris for games at 1 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and then return home to host Northeast Texas at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday.