LONGVIEW 8, MARSHALL 3: MARSHALL — Reagan Fleet struck out 10 in five innings, Reagan Rios fanned three in a couple of frames and Bailey Quinn and Paris Simpson both homered for the Lady Lobos as Longview moved to 4-2 in district play with an 8-3 win over Marshall.
Fleet walked two and gave up two earned runs on four hits.
Quinn also singled and finished with three RBI, and Simpson drove in two runs. Madison Jones had three hits, Fleet and KeAdriah Lister two hits and an RBI apiece and River Hulsey one RBI.
Tierrani Johnson homered and tripled in the loss for Marshall. Jakayla Rusk added a double and an RBI. Caitlyn Ellenburg struck out 10 with no walks in seven innings.
HALLSVILLE 17, P. TREE 0: Mallory Pyle belted a pair of home runs to go along with a single, driving in four runs and scoring three times from the top of the lineup for Hallsville as the Ladycats earned a 17-0 win over Pine Tree.
Makayla Menchue also went deep for Hallsville, driving in two runs. Sara Houston tripled and singled. Kammie Walker had two doubles, two singled and four RBI. Jaryn Nelson doubled, singled and drove in two and Hope Miles added a double, two singles and two RBI. Pami Ah Quin singled and drove in two runs, and Addison Dollahite and Bella Sawyers contributed an RBI apiece.
Miles struck out seven with no walks in five innings for the pitching win.
Gracie Rust and Rylie Medford had hits for Pine Tree in the loss. Taylor Burkhart struck out four and awalked two.
GILMER 10, P. GROVE 1: GILMER — Ryleigh Larkins singled twice and drove in three runs, Emily Watson added two RBI for Gilmer and the Lady Buckeyes rolled to a 10-1 win over Pleasant Grove.
Melody Larkins doubled and singled, and Kahlyen Johnston added an RBI for the Lady Buckeyes. Sarah Phillips struck out seven, walked one and gave up one earned run on four hits in seven innings for the pitching win.
PARIS 14, PITTSBURG 12: PARIS — Chloe Gilmore homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Asia Moore homered, doubled twice and had two RBI and Paris rallied for a 14-12 win over Pittsburg.
Reece Reavis had four hits and Alaina White four RBI for Paris, which scored six times in the bottom of the sixth.
Elyssia Lemelle homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for Pittsburg. Brooklyn Scrofani added a home run and two RBI. Haley Danielson had a double, single and three RBI. Daytona Torrey finished with three hits and an RBI. Audrina Landin and Abby Wylie had two hits apiece, and Kylie Fich and Bayli Oglesby drove in runs.
W. OAK 4, GLADEWATER 1: WHITE OAK — Morgan Benge was dominant in the circle and helped her own cause at the plate with a home run, single and two RBI as White Oak earned a 4-1 win over Gladewater.
Benge struck out 15 and did not issue a walk, giving up one hit — a single by Bri Wilson — in seven full innings.
Tristyn Cox, Addison McClanahan and Neveah Ollis all had two hits for White Oak, with Cox and Ollis driving in runs.
Avery Glarborg struck out four and did not issue a walk in the loss for Gladewater.
H. SPRINGS 13, SABINE 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — Grace Pippin struck out 10 and walked two in five innings, and Cali Freeman drove in three runs for the Lady Mustangs in a 13-0 win over Sabine.
Annie Stonesifer tripled and doubled, Emma McKinney had a triple, single and RBI and Pippin helped her own cause with two hits and an RBI. Riley Lowery drove in two runs, and Jacee Short, Karmen Searcy and Madison Heller all chipped in with RBI.
Amelia Miller doubled and Bailey Pierce and Callie Sparks singled in the loss for Sabine. Sparks shouldered the pitching loss.
N. DIANA 16, DAINGERFIELD 1: DIANA — Shaylee Stanley tossed a four-inning no-hitter, and Peyton Abernathy highlighted the offensive attack with an inside-the-park grand slam as New Diana rolled to a 16-1 win over Daingerfield.
Stanley struck out seven, and Avery Howard chipped in with two doubles for New Diana.
QUITMAN 15, HARMONY 0: The Lady Eagles were held hitless in a 15-0 loss to Quitman.
Camie Wellborn, Grace Kalenak and Maecy Toland all pitched for Harmony. Wellborn and Toland struck out one apiece.
MPCH 10, MINEOLA 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Presley Applegate tossed a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking one, and Emi Newman and Applegate drove in two runs apiece as Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill blanked Mineola, 10-0.
Newman doubled and singled, and Katie McGregor added an RBI for MPCH.
U. GROVE 16, CARLISLE 1: UNION GROVE — Lainey Ledbetter tossed a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one, as the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 16-1 win over Carlisle.
Ledbetter had two hits and drove in two runs for the Lady Lions. Alison Yohn, Paige Parman and Jolea Robertson all had two RBI, and Sydney Chamberlain, Jaycie Mullins and Katelyn Vaughn drove in a run apiece. Yohn doubled for Union Grove.
HAWKINS 13, GRACE 3: Londyn Wilson singled three times and drove in four runs, Trinity Hawkins and Sadie Scoggins drove in three runs apiece and the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 13-3 win over Grace Community.
Taetum Smith doubled once and singled twice, and Hawkins added a double for the Lady Hawks. Lynli Dacus and Scoggins had two hits apiece, and Makena Warren chipped in with an RBI. Kalyn Ellison struck out six, walked one and gave up two earned runs in five innings.
OVERTON 17, U. HILL 0: Briley Smith worked a three-inning no-hitter from the circle, striking out three with no walks, and Overton rolled to a 17-0 win over Union Hill.
Avery Smith singled, doubled and drove in two runs for Overton. Mary-Nichole Fenter added a single and three RBI. Kayla Nobles, Kaley McMillian and Amanda Tarkington all had two RBI, and Chloe Laws, Ne’kila Weir, Alex Brown and Smith drove in a run apiece.
LINDALE 6, C. HILL 1: NEW CHAPEL HILL- Emily Myers struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up one earned run on six hits, and Kayli Vickery drove in a couple of runs for Lindale in a 6-1 win over Chapel Hill.
Merrick Gary had a double, single and RBI. Darby Woodrum finished with two hits, and Emily Myers drove in a run.
LUFKIN 21, TYLER 0: TYLER — Ryleigh Mills banged out four hits and drove in three runs for Lufkin in a 21-0 win over Tyler.
Abby Fajardo and Akyshia Cottrell had three hits and two RBI apiece. Mia Concha struck out three with no walks in three innings, and Mia Harper fanned two in on inning of action.