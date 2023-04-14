P. TREE 23, TYLER 0: TYLER — Hope Hampton had four of Pine Tree’s 15 extra base hits, finishing the night 4 for 4 with a home run, three doubles and five RBI, and the Lady Pirates notched a 23-0 win over Tyler.
Rhi Black and Raquel Rameriz also homered for the Lady Pirates. Rameriz had two hits and three RBI. Elena Bazan and Laney Schroeder both tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Pirates. Ma’Kayla Rougely had two doubles and two RBI, and Gracie Rust finished with two doubles, two singles and three RBI.
E.K. Holder singled and drove in a run. Jasmine Byrd and Laykin Elliott had an RBI apiece. Nia Woodson doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Taylor Burkhart singled twice and drove in a run.
Burkhart struck out 10, walked two and gave up one hit for the pitching win.
S. HILL 5, CENTER 1: CENTER — Delaney Gray went seven strong innings inside the pitcher’s circle, Khloe Saxon banged out three hits to lead the offense and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers notched a 5-1 win over Center.
Gray struck out seven and walked one, giving up one unearned run on two hits.
Adisyn Chism and Saxon both doubled for the Lady Panthers, and Jovi Spurlock, Gray and Chism drove in runs.
T. HIGH 4, MARSHALL 3: MARSHALL — Texas High built a 4-1 lead after five and held off a late Marshall rally to earn a 4-3 win on Friday.
Lauren Minatrea homered and singled in the loss for Marshall, which scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Jakairi Blacknell and Autumn Helton both drove in runs. Claire Godwin took the pitching loss, striking out one, walking three and giving up one earned run in seven innings.
GILMER 25, KILGORE 0: KILGORE — Raji Canady drove in five runs, Raji Canady and Kara Williams had four RBI apiece and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes notched a 25-0 win over Kilgore.
Canady tripled and singled. Williams, Philips and Alex Werbeck all doubled once and singled twice, with Werbeck adding two RBI. Addison Walker had two doubles and an RBI. Jayna Rucker singled and drove in a run, and Liv Brown and Brie Jones drove in two runs apiece.
Philips struck out four with no walks in the pitching win.
Eva Ray had the lone hit for Kilgore.
W. OAK 23, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — The White Oak Ladynecks pounded out 20 hits and put together a pair of 10-run innings on the way to a 3-0 win over the Daingerfield Lady Tigers.
Sasha Graves and Jaidyn Marshall tripled for White Oak, and Emily Arnold, Larkin Daniels, Graves and Taylor Morgan all doubled. Graves had three hits and an RBI. Marshall finished with three hits and three RBI. Daniels recorded three hits. Morgan, Wallace and Arnold all drove in two runs. Tristyn Cox and Graycen Sipes had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Jaaliyah Collins, Andee Bridges and Danica Herrera all chipped in with RBI.
Daniels struck out all nine of the batters she faced in three innings, and Kara Kennedy fanned one and walked one in an inning of action.
SABINE 12, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — Bailey Pierce tripled and singled, driving in three runs, and Addyson Carney, Madison Pierce and Isabella Sawyers all drove in two runs for the Lady Cardinals as Sabine blanked Gladewater 12-0.
Carney had three singles. Madison Pierce doubled and singled, and Bailey Pierce and Riley Lux both tripled.
Amelia Miller struck out three and walked one in five innings for the pitching win.
Zandrea Tyeskie had two hits in the loss for Gladewater.
H. SPRINGS 7, N. DIANA 3: DIANA — Alyssa Baxter homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs used a four-run sixth to take control of things in a 7-3 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Claira Robinson added a double and single for Hughes Springs. Madison Heller had two hits and two RBI, and Maggie Pate and Riley Lowery chipped in with two hits apiece.
Baxter struck out four and walked one, giving up one earned run in four innings. Pate walked one and did not allow an earned run in three innings.
Peyton Abernathy and Taryn Reece doubled in the loss for New Diana. Reece drove in two runs, Kiley Stanley had two hits and Abernathy chipped in with an RBI.
Chloe Green walked two and gave up three earned runs in a complete game to take the pitching loss.
W. RUSK 10, TATUM 1: TATUM — Lilly Waddell earned the pitching win and helped her own cause with a home run, double, single and three RBI, and Carlie Buckner drove in four runs for the Lady Raiders as West Rusk notched a 10-1 win over Tatum.
Waddell struck out 14 and walked four, giving up one earned run in seven innings. Natalie Christy singled three times and drove in a run, and Piper Morton added a double and an RBI.
Aundrea Bradley singled and drove in a run for Tatum in the loss. Beka Stockton struck out seven and walked eight in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
HARMONY 8, MINEOLA 7: HARMONY — Camie Wellborn doubled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to chase Emma Blackstone home with the winning run, and the Harmony Lady Eagles walked off with an 8-7 win over Mineola.
Mineola scored four times in the top of the sixth to build a 7-3 lead. Harmony scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, and then plated three runs in the seventh on an RBI triple by Lainie Trimble, who later scored on an error, and then Wellborn’s walk off double.
Olivia Dabreu singled twice for Harmony. Gabby Hector had two hits and an RBI. Wellborn doubled twice and drove in two. Blackstone finished with a single and two RBI, and Krystin Spence drove in a run.
Dabreu struck out four and walked one, giving up two earned runs in seven innings for the pitching win.
BECKVILLE 7, JOAQUIN 3: JOAQUIN — Bethany Grandgeorge banged out three hits — including a home run — and drove in four runs for Beckville while also turning in a solid outing in the pitcher’s circle as Beckville notched a 7-3 win over Joaquin.
Grandgeorge struck out 10, walked three and gave up no earned runs on two hits.
At the dish, she added a double and single to go along with her round tripper. Lexi Barr, Kaitlyn Mauritzen and Bailey Quinn all added RBI for the Ladycats.
OVERTON 20, O. CITY 10: OVERTON — Halle Mayfield and Sarah Emery drove in three runs apiece for Overton as the Lady Mustangs used four hits, six errors and 10 walks to put 20 runs on the board in a 20-10 win over Ore City.
Mayfield doubled and singled. Emery had one hit. Kyuana Brown singled and drove in two runs. Montana Tarkington added two RBI, and Kayla Nobles, Alex Brown, Brylie Smith and Chelsea Jordan all drove in runs.
Smith struck out one and walked four, giving up three earned runs in five innings for the pitching win.
HAWKINS 7, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY — Trinity Hawkins struck out 14, walked two and gave up one hit in seven innings and helped her own cause at the plate with a home run, two singles and four RBI as the Hawkins Lady Hawks blanked Big Sandy 7-0.
Jentri Evans singled three times for Hawkins. Kalyn Ellison doubled twice. Jordyn Warren doubled and singled, and Jaci Smith, Laney Wilson and Londyn Wilson all drove in runs.
U. GROVE 18, U. HILL 0: UNION GROVE — Lainey Ledbetter tossed a one-hitter over three innings, striking out six and walking one, and Izzy Gregg double, singled and drove in five runs to pace the offense as Union Grove blanked Union Hill 18-0.
Ledbetter doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Daytona Vaughn, Gracie Winn, Allie Calhoun, Jaycie Mullins and Brianna Carrion all drove in two runs for Union Grove. Vaughn and Winn had two singles apiece, and Calhoun doubled for the Lady Lions.
R. CITY 4, LEGACY 0: ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Lady Bulldogs scored once in the bottom of the first and added three insurance runs in the fifth on the way to a 4-0 shutout of the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders.
Mallory Kniffen doubled and singled, and Bailey Belyeu, Sara Eckert and Alayla Underwood all singled for Legacy. Eckert struck out seven, walked three and gave up four earned runs in six innings.
BULLARD 8, MADISONVILLE 0: MADISONVILLE — Hadi Fults and Anistyn Foster combined on a shutout from the pitcher’s circle, and Baylie Walker drove in two runs for Bullard as the Lady Panthers blanked Madisonville 8-0.
Fults struck out eight and walked two in four innings, and Foster fanned a couple with no walks in three frames.
Callie Bailey singled twice and drove in a run. Kamyn Honzell doubled. Dakota Payne singled and drove in one, and Fults, Teagan Graul, Kirstin Malone and Kylie Pate all doubled and drove in runs. Walker also chipped in with a double.
RUSK 6, HUDSON 5: RUSK — Arabella Heredia doubled and drove in four runs, and the Rusk Lady Eagles held on for a 6-5 win over Hudson on Friday.
Sarah Boudreaux singled twice, Madelene Baldwin doubled and Aubery Hassel and Kennzie Norton drove in runs for Rusk. Heredia earned the pitching win with a complete game performance.
LATE THURSDAY
EDGEWOOD 11, L. OAK 1: EDGEWOOD — Gracie Cates tripled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, and the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs rolled to an 11-1 win over Buffalo.
Rylee Massey tripled and doubled, driving in two runs, and Mia Saldivar added a triple and single for Edgewood. Jesse Rodriguez chipped in with a double, and Makenna Swallow drove in a run.
Emma Robertson struck out nine with no walks, giving up no earned runs on three hits in five innings for the pitching win.