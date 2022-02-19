LONGVIEW 4, BIRDVILLE 1: FORNEY - Reagan Rios was dominant on the mound, striking out 12 with one walk and three hits allowed in six innings, and Rios and Bailey Quinn drove in two runs apiece for the Lady Lobos as Longview earned a 4-1 win over Birdville at the Forney Tournament.
KeAdriah Lister and River Hulsey both singled and doubled for Longview. Lister scored twice from the top of the lineup.
HALLSVILLE 13, WAKELAND 11: FORNEY - Mallory Pyle doubled and drove in four runs, Makayla Menchue and Sara Houston added a double and two RBI apiece and the Hallsville Ladycats held on for a 13-11 win over Wakeland.
Danyelle Molina had three hits and scored three times from the top of the lineup, and Miley Stovall and Jaryn Nelson both drove in runs. Bella Sawyers and Hope Miles both pitched for Hallsville.
Also on Saturday, the Ladycats dropped an 11-4 decision to Rockwall. Pyle homered, singled and drove in three runs in the loss. Lily Soto added a home run for the Ladycats.
P. TREE DROPS 2: CARTHAGE - Joaquin used a five-run third inning to take control of things on the way to a 7-1 win over Pine Tree at the Carthage Tournament.
The Lady Pirates finished with five hits, three coming off the bat of Dalah Montgomery. Raquel Ramirez and Taylor Burkhart also singled for Pine Tree. Burkhart struck out five, walked two and gave up one earned run in four innings pitched.
In a 9-4 loss to Garrison, Elena Bazan had three hits and an RBI, and Raquel Ramirez, Dalah Montgomery and Audrey Irwin all drove in runs for the Lady Pirates. Mckenzie Pickard struck out one, walked one and gave up three earned runs.
S. HILL SPLITS: CARTHAGE - The Spring Hill Lady Panthers defeated Harmony (8-5) and fell to Carthage (5-0) on Saturday.
Jovi Spurlock homered and drove in three runs against Harmony, with Caylee Mayfield and Khloe Saxon adding doubles. Laney Linseisen had two hits and two RBI, Mayfield and Saxon two hits apiece and Kyndall Witt and Adisyn Chism drove in runs. Spurlock fanned four and walked three in three innings for the pitching win.
In the loss to Carthage, Linseisen, Spurlock and Witt had singles. Spurlock and Mayfield pitched for the Lady Panthers.
MARSHALL SPLITS: CARTHAGE - The Marshall Lady Mavericks earned a 9-7 win over Union Grove and dropped a 0-4 decision to Hemphill on Saturday.
Against Union Grove, Margaret Truelove homered, singled and drove in two runs, Caitlyn Ellenburg and Claire Godwin both doubled and Ava Burke drove in two runs to help the Lady Mavs walk off with the win. Godwin finished with two hits, and Lauren Minatrea and Wendy DeLaPaz drove in runs. Godwin struck out two, walked one and gave up two earned runs.
Ellenburg homered, singled and drove in three runs and Minatrea added an RBI in the loss to Hemphill. Ellenburg struck out six, walked two and gave up four earned runs.
TATUM WINS 2: CARTHAGE - The Tatum Lady Eagles earned wins over Harleton (16-2) and Ore City (5-4) on Saturday.
Olivia Nay and Mia Tovar homered, Karly Stroud tripled and Camryn Milam doubled as part of a 12-hit attack against Harleton. Nay finished with three hits and five RBI, and Tover and Kaylei Stroud had two hits and three RBI apiece. Yahnya Acevedo and Karly Stroud both drove in runs, and Acevedo earned the pitching win after striking out six, walking two and giving up no earned runs in four innings.
Against Ore City, Kaylei Stroud and Baylee Densman both doubled, with Stroud driving in two runs. Acevedo fanned two and walked one in four innings.
U. GROVE DROPS 2: CARTHAGE - The Union Grove Lady Lions fell to Marshall (9-7) and Elysian Fields (5-4) on Saturday.
Against Marshall, Sydney Chamberlain singled twice, doubled and drove in two runs. Jaycie Mullins added two hits and an RBI, and Alison Yohn and Jessica Hobbs both drove in runs. Katelyn Vaughn struck out three, walked one and gave up three earned runs.
Jocy Saurez and Vaughn had two hits apiece, Chamberlain drove in two runs and Saurez added an RBI in the loss to Elysian Fields. Lainey Ledbetter struck out seven, walked four and gave up four earned runs.
H. SPRINGS 13, REDWATER 0: CARTHAGE - Maggie Pate struck out seven with no walks and one hit allowed in three innings, helping herself at the plate with a single, double and three RBI as the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs rolled past Redwater, 13-0.
Presley Richardson doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Lady Mustangs, Emma McKinney added two hits and an RBI, Madison Heller two RBI and Grace Pippin, Cali Freeman and Jacee Short an RBI apiece.
HARMONY DROPS 2: CARTHAGE - The Harmony Lady Eagles fell to Beckville (7-4) and Spring Hill (8-5) on Saturday.
Against Beckville, Grace Kalenak homered and drove in two runs, and Maecy Toland and Rendi Seahorn added RBI for Harmony. Kalenak struck out seven with three walks, giving up four earned runs in four innings.
Toland singled twice and drove in a run, Morgan Barton added a single and two RBI and Seahorn and Scarlet Brown drove in runs for Harmony in the loss for Spring Hill. Camie Wellborn fanned one, walked two and gave up four earned runs in 2.2 innings.
E. FIELDS WINS 2: CARTHAGE - The Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets earned a pair of one-run wins over Union Grove (5-4) and Hemphill (3-2) on Saturday.
Against Union Grove, Corrisa McPhail doubled twice and drove in a run, Kelsey O'Brien added two RBI and Carmen Lawless had an RBI to back a strong outing inside the circle by Cora Creech. Creech fanned three with no walks and on earned runs allowed in six innings.
McPhail singled twice and scored twice against Hemphill. Bryanne Beavers doubled and drove in a run, and Creech and Morgan Shaw added RBI for EF. Gracey Struwe struck out five with no walks and two earned runs allowed in five innings for the pitching win.
SABINE SPLITS: LIBERTY CITY - The Sabine Lady Cardinals edged Pittsburg (3-2) and fell to West Rusk (3-0) on Saturday.
Against Pittsburg, Amelia Miller struck out one, walked one and gave up two earned runs in four innings for the pitching win. Abbie Abercrombie singled twice and drove in a run and Riley Lux added an RBI for the Lady Cardinals.
The Lady Cardinals managed one hit against West Rusk, a triple by Callie Sparks. Sparks also pitched for Sabine, striking out four, walking three and giving up one earned run in five innings.
PITTSBURG DROPS 2: LIBERTY CITY - The Pittsburg Lady Pirates fell to Sabine (3-2) and Athens (5-0) on Saturday.
Elyssia Lemelle and Audrina Landin drove in runs for the Lady Pirates against Sabine. Kylie Fitch struck out three and walked two, giving up two earned runs, in the pitching loss.
Against Athens, Haley Danielson and Natalie Styles had the lone Pittsburg hits.
W. RUSK 3, SABINE 0: LIBERTY CITY - Lilly Waddell struck out 15 with no walks and one hit allowed, and Amber Cothran drove in a run for West Rusk in a 3-0 win over Sabine.
Waddell, Piper Morton and Carlie Buckner all had two hits for West Rusk. One of Morton's hits was a double.
CARLISLE SPLITS: PRICE - At the Carlisle Tournament, host team Carlisle edged Waskom (9-8) and fell to Mount Enterprise (7-4) on Saturday.
Against Waskom, Joana Canchola, Kyra Holcomb, Kasey Hart and Rylee Waggoner had hits, with Waggoner driving in two runs and Sami Wallace adding an RBI. Hart and Waggoner handled the pitching chores.
Against Mount Enterprise, Canchola, Kyra Holcomb, Waggoner and Hart all singled, and Canchola and Abby Lee drove in runs. Waggoner pitched for the Lady Indians.
LEGACY 19, ROWLETT 6: DALLAS - At the Dallas ISD Tournament, Mallory Kniffen homered, singled and drove in five runs from the top of the batting order to lead Tyler Legacy past Rowlett, 19-6.
Presley Johnston added a home run and three RBI for Legacy. Kylee Tapia had two hits and three RBI, Maddie Flanery two hits and two RBI, Reese Neely and Maddie Carrillo two RBI apiece and Adaleigh Arivett on RBI. Jaydee Diller pitched for Legacy.
LATE FRIDAY
MARCUS 18, HALLSVILLE 4: FORNEY - Marcus put together three big innings - 4 in the first, six in the third and eight in the fourth - on the way to an 18-4 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Mallory Pyle doubled twice and drove in three runs in the loss for Hallsville. Danyelle Molina had two hits, and Jeryn Nelson drove in a run.
MARSHALL 10, GARRISON 0: CARTHAGE - Bri Theus tripled, singled twice and drove in three runs for Marhsall, and Kim Gasper added a couple of RBI for the Lady Mavericks in a 10-0 win over Garrison.
Caitlyn Ellenburg added a double and single. Kendal Bickerdike had three hits, Lauren Minatrea two hits and Alyson Roberson and Ava Burke an RBI apiece.
Claire Godwin struck out three with one walk and two hits allowed in four innings.
U. GROVE SPLITS: CARTHAGE - The Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 14-2 win over Joaquin and dropped a 4-1 decision to Carthage on Friday.
Lainey Ledbetter had two hits and two RBI, Jolea Robertson two hits and an RBI and Jocy Saurez a single, triple and three RBI to pace the Lady Lions against Joaquin. Alison Yohn and Jessica Hobbs added two RBI apiece, with Yohn and Gracie Winn both doubling. Winn and Sydney Chamberlain drove in runs, and Ledbetter handled the pitching chores. She struck out three with no walks and no earned runs allowed in three innings.
Against Carthage, Ledbetter homered and singled and Winn singled and doubled for the Lady Lions. Ledbetter struck out three, walked three and did not allow an earned run.
BECKVILLE 11, N. DIANA 3: CARTHAGE - Amber Harris collected two hits and drove in three runs for Beckville as the Ladycats rolled to an 11-3 win over New Diana.
Reese Dudley and Kaitlyn Tillman both doubled for Beckville. Dudley had two hits and an RBI, and Tillman drove in a run. Dudley struck out four with one walk and one earned run allowed for the pitching win.
LITTLE ELM 2, TROUP 1: DALLAS - At the Dallas ISD Tournament, Little Elm scored twice in the top of the fourth to earn a 2-1 win over Troup.
Jessie Minnix doubled and drove in a run for Troup, and Lindsay Davis and Taylor Gillispie added doubles in the loss. Lindsay Davis struck out 13, walked one and did not allow an earned run in the pitching loss.