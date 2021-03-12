CALVARY 3, HALLSVILLE 2: The Hallsville Ladycats dropped a 3-2 decision to Calvary Baptist Academy on Saturday.
Makayla Menchue homered, and Anahi Garner doubled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for Hallsville. Kammie Walker doubled and singled, and Maddie Melton added a double. Melton struck out two, walked none and gave up two earned runs in 4.2 innings. Danyelle Moline pitched three innings, giving up no earned runs.
CRANDALL 11, GILMER 4: Crandall used a pair of four-run innings to take control of things in an 11-4 win over Gilmer.
Kirsten Waller tripled and drover in a run for Gilmer in the loss. Ryleigh Larkins and Raji Canady also drove in runs.
In a 13-0 loss to Rains, Karlye Johnston had both Gilmer hits. Chanlee Oakes drove in three runs for Rains.
Sage Hoover struck out 11 with no walks for Rains. Sarah Phillips took the pitching loss for Gilmer.
RAINS 9, HARMONY 2: EMORY — Rains scored six times in the bottom of the first to build a big lead on the way to a 9-2 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles.
Landry Lewers homered, singled and drove in four runs to pace Rains. Cambree Oakes added a double, single and two RBI, and Chanlee Oakes had a couple of hits. Chanlee Oakes struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Kinzee Settles and Delaynie Nash had two hits apiece in the loss for Harmony. Analese Cano and Camie Wellborn drove in runs. Grace Kalenak took the pitching loss.
TROUP 13, W. POINT 0: TROUP — Jessie Minnix tripled and drove in three runs to back the no-hit pitching of Haylee Priest in a 13-0 win over Wills Point.
Sydnie Dickey also drove in three runs for Troup. Karsyn Williamson, Lindsay Davis and Mia Beason all added RBI. Priest struck out three and walked three.
In a 1-1 tie against Lindale, Davis struck out 12 with not walks and one hit allowed. Bailey Blanton singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers.
LATE FRIDAY
W. OAK 24, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Lexi Dodson highlighted a 13-hit White Oak attack with a grand slam, and the Ladynecks rolled to a 24-0 win over Daingerfield.
Dodson finished the day with five RBI. Larkin Daniels doubled twice and drove in three runs. Kelsi Wingo added a double, single and four RBI. Emma Purcell had two hits and two RBI, Morgan Benge two hits and an RBI, Lillian Scalia and Daphne Bogenschutz a single and two RBI apiece and Brooklynn Schroeder two hits and an RBI.
Daniels struck out 11 with one walk in five innings for the pitching win.