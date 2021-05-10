Class 4ACARTHAGE SWEEPS: MALAKOFF — The Carthage Lady Dawgs advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs with a pair of one-run wins over Salado in area play, earning 3-2 and 1-0 wins.
In the 3-2 win, Natalee Dinnerville doubled, and Madison Reynolds, Tessa Smith and Jada Walton all singled for Carthage, which scored all three runs in the top of the seventh after falling behind 2-0.
Roo Harrison went the distance in the circle, striking out four, walking one and allowing no earned runs on five hits.
Harrison also went all the way in the second game, fanning eight, walking three and scattering four hits. Reynolds singled and drove in the game’s lone run, and Harrison, Karsyn Isbell and Smith all added hits.
Carthage will open a best-of-three series against Taylor at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Madisonville.