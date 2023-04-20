CENTER 27, KILGORE 15: KILGORE - The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs built a 15-12 lead after six, but Center erupted for 15 runs in the top of the seventh in a 27-15 win.
Adalyn Chitwood and Jae'la Williams both tripled in the loss for Kilgore. Kilynn Higginbotham doubled twice, and Addison Pierson, Kaitlyn Porter and Williams doubled.
Williams finished with four hits and three RBI. Higginbotham had three hits and three RBI, Eva Ray three hits, Karsyn Stover two hits and an RBI, Chitwood three hits and three RBI, Aniyah Polk three hits and four RBI and Porter and Baylee Bonds two hits apiece.
W. RUSK 6, TROUP 0: NEW LONDON - Piper Morton's grand slam highlighted a four-run sixth inning for West Rusk as the Lady Raiders blanked Troup, 6-0.
Morton also doubled and finished with four RBI for the Lady Raiders. Lilly Waddell had a single and two RBI while also earning the pitching win. She struck out 12, walked one and gave up one hit in seven innings.
Karsyn Williamson had the lone hit for Troup. Taylor Gillispie struck out 11 and walked six in the pitching loss.
TATUM 7, ARP 4: ARP - Camryn Milam homered once and doubled twice, Haynya Acevedo added a triple, single and RBI and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 7-4 win over the Arp Lady Tigers.
Lily Crawford added three hits and three RBI, and Katie Propes and Jasmyne Taylor added a single and an RBI apiece for Tatum. Noa Cart struck out four and walked two in seven innings.
Maddie Birdsong doubled twice and drove in a run in the loss for Arp.
BECKVILLE 9, MT. ENTERPRISE 0: BECKVILLE - Kaitlyn Mauritzen and Bethany Grandgeorge combined to toss a no-hitter, and Grandgeorge homered, singled twice and drove in five runs to pace the offense in a 9-0 Beckville win over Mount Enterprise.
Mauritzen struck out six with one walk in five innings, and Grandgeorge fanned four with no walks in two innings.
At the plate, Grandgeorge highlighted a four-run first with a three-run home run for the Ladycats. Lexi Barr singled three times and scored three runs. Emily Grandgeorge doubled, singled and drove in a run. Mauritzen homered, and Natalie Pelzl doubled and drove in two runs.
COLLEGE
KC DROPS 2: KILGORE - Navarro College earned a sweep over Kilgore College on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference softball action at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
Navarro won the opener 11-2 and rallied for a 6-4 win in the second game.
In the opener, Lyrie Perry homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead Navarro, which scored four in the second to take a 5-0 lead.
Haylei Acosta, Brooklyn Malone, Emalynn Redmann and Alissa McClellan all singled for KC, with Melissa Gress and McClellan driving in runs. Kaylee Schmitz took the pitching loss.
Kilgore led 4-2 in the second game, but Navarro scored once in the fourth and added three in the seventh.
Redmann homered, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for Kilgore. Gress doubled, Kei'Adriah Lister had two hits. Akyshia Cottrell singled and drove in a run, and Taylor Johnson, Brooklyn Malone and McClellan all chipped in with singles. Schmitz struck out five with one walk and two earned runs allowed in seven innings.
Kilgore will host Tyler at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday.