S. SPRINGS 2, HALLSVILLE 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Crimson Bryant struck out seven and allowed just three hits over seven innings, and Nylah Lindley and Parris Pickett provided all of the offense needed with solo home runs as Sulphur Springs edged Hallsville, 2-0.
Danyelle Molina worked six innings in the circle and took the loss for Hallsville. She struck out four with no walks, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Molina had two hits and Sara Houston added a single for Hallsville.
E. FIELDS 7, S. HILL 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields made the most of five singles and a strong outing in the circle by Mary Frances Ellis to earn a 7-0 win over Spring Hill in a warm up game on Monday.
Ellis struck out two and walked two in the shutout. At the plate, Corrisa McPhail had two hits, and Ellis, Christen Smith and Bryanne Beavers all chipped in with one hit. Ellis added two stolen bases, and Beavers drove in a run.
Alyssa McClung singled twice to account for all of Spring Hill’s offense. Sam Schott struck out six, walked four and gave up three earned runs in a complete game.
HARMONY 17, QUITMAN 1: QUITMAN — The top five in the order did major damage for Harmony, combining for 13 hits and 14 RBI as the Lady Eagles rolled to a 17-1 win over Quitman.
Jenci Seahorn and Kinzee Settles both homered, and Settles added a triple for Harmony. Madi Rhame had two doubles, and Delaynie Nash chipped in with a double. Settles, Nash and Rhame all had three hits, with Settles and Rhame driving in three runs apiece. Analese Cano and Seahorn had two hits apiece, Seahorn driving in four and Cano two. Nash finished with two RBI, and Grace Kalenak and Lainie Trimble chipped in with RBI.
Cano earned the pitching win, striking out three, walking two and giving up one earned run in four innings.
O. CITY 7, Q. CITY 0: QUEEN CITY — Anna Green was dominant inside the circle and at the plate, and Alayna Andrews came up big from the leadoff spot for Ore City as the Lady Rebels notched a 7-0 win over Queen City.
Green struck out nine with no walks, allowing four hits. At the plate, she doubled, singled three times and drove in a run. Andrews banged out three hits, including a home run, and scored twice. Toni Gabaldon drove in two runs, and Emily Hoosier chipped in with an RBI.
MT. VERNON 17, WINONA 2: MOUNT VERNON — Carsyn Sparks earned the pitching win and added a home run and two RBI, Kaitlynn Doss drove in six runs with a double and single and Mount Vernon strolled past Winona, 17-2.
Sparks fanned seven and walked four, allowing no earned runs. K.K. Scally and Alexa Taylor also drove in two runs apiece for the Lady Tigers.
CollegeKC DROPS 2: KILGORE — Trinity Valley notched 15-3 and 7-4 wins over the Kilgore College Rangers on Monday in Region XIV Conference action at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
Kilgore ends the regular season with an 8-16 record in conference play. The Rangers will take on Northeast Texas Community College at home on Thursday in a conference tournament play-in game.
In Monday’s second game, KC built a 3-2 lead heading to the fifth, but TVCC scored twice in the fifth and added three in the sixth.
Hannah Grumbles homered, tripled and drove in three runs in the loss for Kilgore. Dajah Montgomery and Lizzy Torres both doubled, with Montgomery adding a single. Caison Nachtigall added a single, and Remington Denman drove in a run.
Jenna Lewis struck out six with no walks in three innings, giving up one earned run. Natalya Cuevas worked three innings, and Macie McGibney pitched one frame.
In the opener, Denman homered, singled and drove in three runs and Nachtigall added two hits to provide all of the offense for KC. Cuevas struck out two and walked one in 4.2 innings.