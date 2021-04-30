Class 4ACARTHAGE SWEEPS: The Carthage Lady Dawgs swept a bi-district series against Madisonville, earning 9-5 and 19-9 wins.
In the second game, Carthage led 11-9 when action was stopped due to lightning. The teams finished on Friday, with the Lady Dawgs scoring eight runs to finish off the sweep. No statistics were available for Game 2.
In the opener, Roo Harrison struck out eight and walked one in seven innings for the pitching win. Natalee Dinnerville homered, doubled, singled and drove in five runs to lead the offensive attack. Karsyn Isbell had a double and an RBI, and Kat Barentine and Jada Walton chipped in with RBI.
Class 3AHARMONY 5, REDWATER 2: HUGHES SPRINGS — Jenci Seahorn drove in two runs, Analese Cano worked a complete game in the circle and the Harmony Lady Eagles opened the playoffs with a 5-2 win over Redwater.
The teams are scheduled to close out the series at noon today back in Hughes Springs.
Seahorn, Camie Wellborn and Lainie Trimble all had two hits for Harmony. Cano collected three hits and an RBI, and Delaynie Nash also drove in a run. Cano struck out seven, walked one and allowed two earned runs on four hits.
Class 2ABECKVILLE 5, ALTO 4: HENDERSON — Haley Straubie singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, and the Beckville Ladycats walked off with a 5-4 bi-district win over Alto.
Allison Baker reached on an error with two outs, scoring Reese Dudley to tie things at 4-4. Dudley had singled earlier. Straubie then singled to drive in Baker with the game-winner.
Baker also homered and Dudley tripled in the contest. Kaitlyn Tillman had two hits, and Hannah Hudson drove in a run. Dudley struck out seven and walked one in a complete-game pitching win.
B. SANDY 12, KERENS 2: EMORY — Chyler Ponder doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Makenli Mollwood added a single and two RBI and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats rolled to a 12-2 win over Kerens in a bi-district series opener.
The teams are scheduled to meet again today at 1 p.m. back at Rains High School.
Madi Hill, Zoey Messick and Daphnie Blavier all drove in runs for Big Sandy, which used a five-run fourth inning to take control of things. Blavier struck out three, walked four and gave up one earned run in five innings for the pitching win.
LATE THURSDAY
P. GROVE 6, HENDERSON 5: MARSHALL — Adi Koller hit an inside-the-park, walk off grand slam as the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks rallied from a four-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 bi-district win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Pleasant Grove cut a 5-1 lead down to 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh when M.J. Williams reached on a bunt, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on an error. The Lady Hawks then loaded the bases with two outs before Koller ripped a ball down the first base line, clearing the bases before she avoided a tag at home to end things.
Tyesha Mosley and Madeleine Wells tripled, and Alyssa Perry doubled in the loss for Henderson. Bethany Grandgeorge and Mosley drove in runs.
W. OAK 5, E. FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Larkin Daniels struck out 16 with no walks and no earned runs allowed, helping her own cause on offense with two hits and two RBI as the White Oak Ladynecks notched a 5-1 bi-district win over Elysian Fields.
The teams were scheduled to resume the series late Friday in Hallsville.
Daphne Bogenschutz doubled and drove in a run for White Oak. Kelsi Wingh added two hits and an RBI, and Renee Cook also drove in a run.
Mary Frances Ellis doubled and singled, and Corrisa McPhail added two hits for Elysian Fields in the loss. Ellis struck out five with one walk and no earned runs allowed in 4.2 innings. Cora Creech fanned four with one walk and no runs allowed in 2.1 frames.
H. SPRINGS 14, TATUM 1: Maggie Pate tossed a two-hitter at Tatum, striking out eight and walking three in five innings, and Hughes Springs moved to the area round of the playoffs with a 14-1 bi-district win over Tatum.
Grace Pippin went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to pace the Hughes Springs offense. Karmen Searcy had a triple, two singles and an RBI. Shea Walker doubled and singled. Hailey Crews doubled and drove in a run. Cali Freeman doubled, singled and plated a couple of runs. Emma McKinney collected three hits and three RBI, and Presley Richardson drove in a run.
Trinity Edwards singled and drove in a run for Tatum.
WHITEWRIGHT 4, G. SALINE 3: Whitewright squeezed home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to earn a 4-3 bi-district win over Grand Saline.
The teams are scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. today at Nevada Community to close out the series.
Kinlee Rumfield struck out six and gave up two earned runs in the loss for Grand Saline. Rumfield, Sarah Marshall and Addi Fisher all had two hits for Grand Saline. Rumfield and Maddy Bolin drove in runs.
Class 2AU. GROVE 20, CAYUGA 0: Ali Yohn banged out four hits and drove in in four runs, Mia Rust and Lainey Ledbetter chipped in with three hits and three RBI apiece and Union Grove opened the playoffs with a 20-0 bi-district win over Cayuga.
The teams are scheduled to close out the series starting at 2 p.m. today in Hallsville.
Yohn tripled, doubled and singled twice for the Lady Lions. Jolea Robertson added a double, single and RBI. Sydney Chamberlain and Gracie Winn both added two hits, with Winn driving in a couple of runs, and Jocy Saurez and Katelyn Vaughn added an RBI apiece.
Ledbetter struck out 11 with no walks and just two hits allowed in five innings.
TROUP 19, N. DIANA 0: Lindsay Davis struck out 13 and allowed one hit in five innings, and Mia Beason and Sarah Neel drove in three runs apiece for Troup in a 19-0 bi-district win over New Diana.
The teams are scheduled to resume the series at 3 p.m. today at LeTourneau University.
Neel had four hits for Troup. Bailey Blanton added three hits, including a home run and double, and drove in two runs. Beason and Karsyn Williamson had three hits apiece. Davis had a pair of hits, and Maddy Griffin contributed two RBI.
Class 2AJOAQUIN 14, DOUGLASS 0: Chloee Mason struck out 12 with no walks, allowing just one hit, and three Lady Rams had a couple of RBI apiece as Joaquin rolled to a 14-0 win over Douglass.
Kennedy Stanley tripled and drove in two runs, Madison Baker had a double, single and RBI and Jayden Bass finished with three hits and two RBI. Mason helped her own cause with a single and two RBI.