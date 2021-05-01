Class 3AW. RUSK 1, O. CITY 0: MARSHALL — Lilly Waddell got the only run she needed with one swing of the bat from the first West Rusk hitter, and she did the rest inside the circle as the Lady Raiders opened the postseason with a 1-0 bi-district win over Ore City.
Waddell tossed a no-hitter, striking out 16 with no walks. The lone Ore City baserunner reached on an error.
Piper Morton, West Rusk’s leadoff hitter, belted a home run in the bottom of the first to provide the only run of the contest. Natalie Christy doubled, and Amber Cothran and Faith Cochran singled for the Lady Raiders.
Anna Green truck out eight and walked two in the loss for Ore City.
HARMONY 15, REDWATER 2: HUGHES SPRINGS — Analese Cano homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs, and the Harmony Lady Eagles closed out a bi-district playoff series with a 15-2 win over Redwater.
Madi Rhame and Jenci Seahorn both homered for Harmony, and Grace Kalenak and Kinzee Settles added doubles. Seahorn had two hits and three RBI, Kalanek two hits and two RBI, Camie Wellborn two hits and an RBi, Joey Wagner two hits, Madi Rhame a single and two RBI, Settles three hits and Delaynie Nash an RBI.
Cano also got the pitching win for Harmony, striking out five and walking one while giving up one earned run in seven innings.
Class 2AU. GROVE 11, CAYUGA 1: Lainey Ledbetter homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Katelyn Vaughn and Mia Rust added three RBI apiece for Union Grove as the Lady Lions closed out a bi-district playoff series with an 11-1 win over Cayuga.
Rust tripled and doubled, and Ali Yohn added a triple for Union Grove. Vaughn had three hits, and Yohn and Gracie Winn also drove in runs for Union Grove. Ledbetter earned the pitching win, striking out six and walking two in five innings.
JOAQUIN 21, DOUGLASS 3: Jayden Bass tripled, doubled, singled twice, drove in four runs and scored three times, leading the Joaquin Lady Rams to a 21-3 win over Douglass to sweep a bi-district playoff series.
Madison Baker added a triple, single and two RBI, and Chrislyn Pena collected two hits and drove in four runs. Kennedy Stanley had three hits and two RBI, Katie Brooks three hits and an RBI and Addi Harvey, Juli King and Chloee Mason an RBI apiece.
Mason struck out five and walked one in a three-inning no-hitter.
LATE FRIDAY
Class 3AW. OAK 5, E. FIELDS 4: HALLSVILLE — Larkin Daniels doubled in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the White Oak Ladynecks completed a sweep of a bi-district series with a 5-4 win over Elysian Fields.
White Oak trailed 4-0 before scoring four times in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. In the 10th, Lexi Dodson reached on an error, Kelsi Wingo walked and then Daniels doubled for her third hit of the night to bring in the winning run.
Larkin Daniels doubled, and Morgan Benge and Lillian Scalia had two hits apiece for White Oak. Benge and Daniels drove in two runs apiece, and Emma Purcell added an RBI.
Benge struck out 15 and walked one in 10 innings for the pitching win.
Mary Frances Ellis had two hits, and Cora Creech and Corissa McPhail drove in runs in the loss for Elysian fields. Jessica Guilhas struck out eight in 8.2 innings. Ellis worked 1/3 of an inning in the circle.
Class 4ABULLARD 36, PARIS 2: GRAND SALINE — Gabby Nichols banged out five hits and drove in eight runs, Claire Cannon added five RBI and the Bullard Lady Panthers opened the playoffs with a 36-2 win over Paris.
Nichols and Teagan Graul both homered, with Nichols adding a triple, double and single for her big night at the plate. Berlyn Grossman tripled, and Cannon, Hadi Fults, Addison Hooker and Kylie Pate all doubled. Graul and Paul drove in fur runs apiece.
Anistyn Foster struck out 10 and walked three in five innings.
The Lady Panthers closed out the series on Saturday with a 7-1 win.
Grossman tripled and doubled, and Nichols had a triple and an RBI. Hadi Fults, who also got the pitching win, added two hits and three RBI. Fults struck out 10 with no walks in a complete game.