HARMONY 6, MT. VERNON 3: HARMONY — Grace Kalenak launched a walk off grand slam to cap a five-run seventh inning for Harmony, and the Lady Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in District 13-3a with a 6-3 win over Mount Vernon.
The Lady Eagles trailed 3-1 heading to the seventh before Kalenak, who had previously doubled and singled, cleared the bases with her grand slam.
Kinzee Settles added a double and single for Harmony. Delaynie Nash banged out three hits. analese Cano had two hits and an RBI, and Jenci Seahorn finished with two hits.
Cano struck out four, walked none and gave up no earned runs in a complete game pitching win.
Natalie Norwood had two hits and Carsyn Sparks and Lauren Newsome drove in runs for Mount Vernon.
LATE MONDAY
KILGORE 13, LINDALE 9: KILGORE — In a battle for the final playoff spot in District 16-4A, the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs used the long ball to outlast Lindale, 13-9, and punch their ticket to the Class 4A playoffs.
Kilgore trailed 5-3 heading to the seventh before tying things up with a pair of solo home runs to force extra innings. Both teams scored once in the ninth, and after firing blanks in the 10th the Lady Bulldogs exploded for seven runs in the 11th — four of the runs coming on a grand slam by Haylee Brown.
Brown, who had homered earlier in the game, finished the night 3-for-6 with five RBI.
Jada Dennis also homered twice, adding a single and finishing with two RBI. Jaycie Villanueva added a home run, double and two RBI. Genna Cavanaugh, Bailey Hedges, Cailey Brown and Mylia Dean all singled twice, with Dean driving in a run. Alyssa Whigington added a double ,single and two RBI, and Cerenity Exline delivered a pinch hit single in the 11th inning.
Dean earned the pitching win, striking out three and walking three in seven innings. Nawny Sifford worked the first four innings in the circle, fanning two and walking one.
BULLARD 8, H. SPRINGS 2: HUGHES SPRINGS — Claire Cannon and Hadi Fults both homered, combining for five hits and seven RBI, and Bullard notched an 8-2 win over Hughes Springs in a playoff tune up game.
Cannon added a double and drove in four runs, and Fults singled twice and finished with three RBI. Addison Hooker and Gabby Nichols both doubled, and Kenzie King drove in a run. Anistyn Foster struck out one, walked three and gave up two earned runs in seven innings.
Ema McKinney homered, and Shea Nelson had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Hughes Springs. Grace Pippin struck out four and walked four in four innings, and Maggie Pate fanned one with two walks in three frames.
TROUP 4, HENDERSON 1: Lindsay Davis struck out 14 with two walks and two hits allowed over seven innings, and Troup scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings to notch a 4-1 tune up win over Henderson.
Chloie Haugeberg tripled and singled for Troup. Bailey Blanton added two doubles and an RBI, and Jessie Minnix chipped in with an RBI.
JOAQUIN 7, BECKVILLE 2: JOAQUIN — Ebbie McCann homered, Jayden Bass added a double and single and Chloee Mason struck out 11 for the pitching win as Joaquin notched a 7-2 win over Beckville.
Mason walked one, and Chrislyn Pena and Juli King contributed an RBI apiece on offense for the Lady Rams.
Reese Dudley struck out 10 and walked three in the pitching loss. Allison Baker and Lexi Barr both doubled for Beckville. Hannah Hudson and Kaitlyn Tillman drove in runs.