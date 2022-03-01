P. TREE 18, S. HILL 17: At Lady Pirate Field, Abby Grimaldo singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to drive in the winning run as Pine Tree notched an 18-17 walk-off win over crosstown rival Spring Hill.
Spring Hill led 17-15 heading to the seventh before Nia Woodson doubled to plate two runs and Grimaldo walked it off with a single to plate Woodson.
Woodson finished with a triple, three doubles and five RBI on the night. Taylor Burkhart tripled, singled and drove in three runs. Grimaldo had a double, two singles and two RBI. Aaniyah Clark finished with four hits and two RBI, E.K. Holder an RBI and Dalah Montgomery and Elena Bazan two hits and an RBI apiece.
Burkhart struck out five and walked one in 4.1 innings.
Victoria Bradshaw, Halee Bray, Caylee Mayfield, Khloe Saxon and Kyndall Witt all doubled in the loss for Spring Hill. Saxon had four hits and three RBI, Jovi Spurlock four hits and two RBI, Bray four hits, Mayfield and Bradshaw three hits and two RBI apiece, Witt and Laney Linseisen two hits and an RBI apiece, Halle Mayfield a single and two RBI and Adisyn Chism a single and an RBI. Witt struck out five and walked one in 3.2 innings.
GILMER 19, LINDALE 1: GILMER — Karlye Johnston belted a pair of home runs and drove in six runs, Ryleigh Larkins added a double ,two singles and five RBI and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes rolled to a 19-1 win over Lindale.
Alexis Kemp, Raji Canady and Emily Watson all added two hits, with Canady, Watson, Kirsten Waller, Sarah Phillips and Kara Williams driving in a run apiece and Alex Werbeck collecting two RBI. Larkins and Waller both doubled.
Kemp struck out five, walked three and gave up one earned run in five innings.
Distirct 15-3AH. SPRINGS 12, SABINE 2: LIBERTY CITY — Riley Lowery homered, singled and drove in two runs, Grace Pippin and Madison Heller added two RBI apiece for Hughes Springs and the Lady Mustangs opened district play with a 12-2 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
The win was No. 300 in Hughes Springs Head coach Tisha Thompson’s coaching career.
Presley Richardson doubled and singled, Heller doubled and Karmen Searcy, Jacee Short and Maggie Pate all drove in runs for Hughes Springs. Pate struck out 11 and walked one in six innings for the pitching win.
Riley Lux tripled, singled and drove in a run and Kyrissa Camacho added a double and an RBI for Sabine in the loss. Addyson Carney chipped in with two hits. Amelia Miller shouldered the pitching loss.
District 16-3ATATUM 5, E. FIELDS 3: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles opened district play with a 5-3 win over Elysian Fields, with Aundrea Bradley and Baylea Densman driving in two runs apiece to lead the way offensively and Yahnya Acevedo handling the pitching chores.
Acevedo struck out five, walked two and gave up one earned run in seven innings. She helped herself at the plate with two hits and an RBI.
Morgan Shaw had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Elysian Fields. Carmen Lawless doubled and drove in a run. Cora Creech struck out eight, walked one and gave up two earned runs on seven hits in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
District 13-3AQUITMAN 14, HARMONY 3: Quitman opened district play with a 14-3 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
For Harmony in the loss, Grace Kalenak homered, singled and drove in two runs and Camie Wellborn added a single and an RBI.
PITTSBURG 8, U. GROVE 5: UNION GROVE — Elyssia Lemelle homered and drove in three runs, Kylie Fitch doubled and plated two runs and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned an 8-5 non-district win over the Union Grove Lady Lions.
Daytona Torrey added two hits, and Haley Danielson drove in a run for Pittsburg, which broke a 4-4 deadlock with four runs in the top of the seventh. Audrina Landin pitched and went the distance for Pittsburg, striking out five with no walks and two earned runs allowed.
Lainey Ledbetter doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Union Grove in the loss. Jolea Robertson and Jocy Saurez added three hits apiece. Ledbetter struck out seven and walked three in the pitching loss.
CARLISLE 23, T.K. GORMAN 13: PRICE — Carlisle made the most of eight hits and 21 walks to earn a 23-13 win over T.K. Gorman on Tuesday.
Lexi Ibarra doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Carlisle. Ally Effner had a single and three RBI, and Kyra Holcomb, Rylee Waggoner, Summer Davilla, Kasey Hart and Emily Rocha all drove in runs. Davilla also walked four times and scored four runs. Waggoner struck out five and walked five in six innings for the pitching win.
MPCH 11, MINEOLA 0: MINEOLA — Presley Applegate earned the pitching win and helped her own cause with a triple and three RBI as Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill blanked Mineola, 11-0.
Applegate struck out nine, walked one and gave up just one hit in five innings.
At the plate, Keira Hawkins and Brooklyn Morales both doubled and drove in two runs. Hannah Rhea had two hits and an RBI and Emi Newman two hits and two RBI.
MABANK 12, FARMERSVILLE 0: MABANK — Presley Green and Skyler Pruitt both homered for Mabank, with Green adding a single and driving in four runs and Pruitt finishing with two hits and two RBI in Mabank’s 12-0 win over Farmersville.
Payten Nolen and Chloe Holland both doubled, with Holland driving in a run. Carlee Cline had two hits and two RBI, and Katy Brock also drove in a run. Kai Hudson struck out eight with three walks and three hits allowed in six innings pitched.
CENTER 13, SHELBYVILLE 6: CENTER — The Center Lady Roughriders scored at least twice in five different innings on the way to a 13-6 win over Shelbyville.
Carsey Lovell and Neera Smith both doubled for Shelbyville, with Kate Lawson and Lovell driving in runs. Taylor Jones struck out three and walked five in the pitching loss.
LATE MONDAY
CollegeKC SPLITS: KILGORE — The Kilgore College Rangers split a non-conference twinbill with Hill College on Monday, earning a 7-5 win and dropping a 5-2 decision.
In the KC win, Melissa Gress doubled and singled, and Marissa Medina singled and drove in two runs. Simone Sanders banged out three hits and drove in two runs. Karlee Wickersham had two hits and an RBI, and Elizabeth Torres added a single and two RBI.
Medina went the distance in the circle for KC, striking out five with two walks.
In the loss to Hill, Medina homered and drove in two runs, and Emalynn Redmann and Sanders had two hits apiece. One of Sanders’ hits was a double. Macie McGibney worked 5.2 innings in the circle, striking out three and walking three. Medina pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one.
Kilgore is scheduled to visit LSU-Eunice for games at 2 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday.