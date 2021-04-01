District 17-4ACARTHAGE 6, HUDSON 3: HUDSON — Roo Harrison limited Hudson to three runs on three hits in a complete game, striking out six and walking one, and Ashton Jones and Karsyn Isbell did most of the damage at the plate for Carthage in a 6-3 win.
Isbell homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Jones had a double, single and three RBI. Madison Reynolds chipped in with a triple and single, and Natalee Dinnerville doubled. Tessa Smith added two its.
District 16-3ATROUP 13, HARLETON 1: HARLETON — Lindsay Davis struck out 18, walked one and contributed three hits and three RBI on offense as the Troup Lady Tigers rolled to a 13-1 win over Harleton.
Maddy Griffin and Jessie Minnix also had three hits for Troup, driving in a run apiece. Sarah Neel added two hits, Bailey Blanton two its and two RBI and Mia Beason an RBI.
Laycee McGuffie produced the lone run for Harleton with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning.
W. RUSK 10, WASKOM 0: NEW LONDON — Lilly Waddell struck out 10 and allowed just one hit, Macie Blizzard drove in five runs with a triple and a double and West Rusk rolled past Waskom, 10-0.
Remi Norman and Waddell added doubled for West Rusk. Waddell finished with three hits and three RBI, and Norman and Kaelyn King drove in runs.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 16, B. SANDY 1: BIG SANDY — Ali Yohn tripled, doubled, singled, drove in five runs and scored three times for Union Grove as the Lady Lions rolled to a 16-1 win over Big Sandy.
Sydney Chamberlain and Jolee Robertson also doubled for Union Grove, with Robertson driving in a run. Jocy Saurez, Mia Rust and Katelyn Vaughn had two hits apiece. Vaughn drove in three runs, and Rust and Paige Parman added an RBI apiece. Vaughn struck out four, walked two and gave up one hit — a solo home run in the second inning by Big Sandy’s Makenli Millwood.
Daphne Vlavier struck out seven in the pitching loss for Big Sandy.