ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers blanked New Diana (7-0) and fell to Elysian Fields (7-4) on Thursday.
Jovi Spurlock tossed the shutout against New Diana, striking out four with two walks and three hits allowed in three innings. Spurlock and Laney Linseisen both doubled, with Linseisen adding two singles and driving in two runs. Khloe Saxon added a single and two RBI, Kyndall Witt two hits and Spurlock, Caylee Mayfield and Victoria Bradshaw an RBI apiece.
Against Elysian Fields, Linseisen and Saxon both doubled, with Linseisen, Spurlock and Saxon all collecting two hits and Saxon, Witt, Halee Bray and Bradshaw driving in runs. Witt took the pitching loss.
E. FIELDS WINS 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Tournament host Elysian Fields defeated Spring Hill (7-5) and New Diana (5-1) on Thursday.
Against Spring Hill, Cora Creech got the pitching win and also doubled and drove in three runs. Morgan Shaw added a triple, single and RBI, Corrisa McPhail a double, single and RBI and Gracey Struwe and Carmen Lawless an RBI apiece.
Struwe earned the pitching win against New Diana, helping her own cause wit ha home run, double and three RBI at the dish. McPhail also drove in a run.
Q. CITY 10, P. TREE 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Queen City built a 10-0 lead after three innings and held Pine Tree to three hits and a run in a 10-1 win.
Dalah Montgomery provided Pine Tree’s lone run with a fourth-inning solo home run. Aaniyah Clark and Aubrey Irwin also had hits for the Lady Pirates. Mckenzie Pickard shouldered the pitching loss.
Also on Thursday, Pine Tree and Grand Saline battled to a 0-0, four-inning tie.
Taylor Burkhart struck out 10 with no walks and one hit allowed for Pine Tree. Hannah Aaron fanned nine with two walks for Grand Saline.
At the plate, Nia Woodson, Abby Grimaldo, Rylie Medford and Gabby Thomas had hits for Pine Tree.
SABINE SPLITS: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Sabine pushed across seven runs in the third on the way to an 8-5 win over Chapel Hill and also dropped a 2-1 decision to Harleton on Thursday.
Against Chapel Hill, Callie Sparks and Karsyn Watson doubled. Kyrissa Camacho had two hits and two RBI, Watson and Sparks two RBI apiece, Addyson Carney two hits and an RBI and Kasyn Reed an RBI. Amelia Miller fanned four with two walks to earn the pitching victory.
Sparks doubled and Camacho singled and drove in a run in the loss to Harleton. Sparks struck out six with three walks and one earned run allowed in the pitching loss.
Two-StepPITTSBURG WINS 3: At Longview’s Two-Step Tournament, the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned wins over Kilgore (15-1), Big Sandy (6-2) and Commerce (8-3).
Against Pittsburg, Natalie Styles doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs for Pittsburg. Kylie Fitch had a double, single and RBI, Audrina Landin a double, two singles and three RBI, Elyssia Lemelle a double, single and RBI, Daytona Torrey two hits and two RBI, Haley Danielson three hits and an RBI and Bayli Oglesby two hits and two RBI. Landin struck out four with no walks for the pitching win.
Oglesby and Abby Wylie both tripled against Big Sandy. Landin and Oglesby had three hits apiece. Wylie drove in two runs, and Fitch and Danielson added RBI. Fitch struck out three with no walks for the pitching victory.
Fitch earned the pitching win against Commerce, and helped her own cause at the plate with a home run. Taryn Keefer added a double, and Styles drove in a run.
KILGORE SPLITS: Jaylan Parsons doubled to drive in a runner from second base in the bottom of the sixth (international tiebreaker) as Kilgore notched a 4-3 win over Gladewater.
Jada Dennis walked and stole a base for Kilgore. Thaiona Moore singled and Eva Ray had a double, single and two RBI. Moore struck out eight and walked four for the pitching win.
For Gladewater in the loss, Avery Glarborg struck out eight and walked one to go along with a couple of singles at the plate. Zandrea Tyeskie had two hits and an RBI, and Karlee Moses and Jersey Turner also drove in runs for the Lady Bears.
In a 15-1 loss to Pittsburg, Jada Dennis singled, swiped second and third and scored on Moore’s RBI single to account for Kilgore’s lone run. Cailey Brown and Makenzie Cooper-Jones both singled.
Union GroveU. GROVE WINS 2: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions notched wins over Linden-Kildare (9-5) and Alba-Golden (8-1) on Thursday.
Against Linden-Kildare, Jocy Saurez doubled twice and drove in three runs, Lainey Ledbetter added a double, two singled and three RBI and Jolea Robertson banged out three hits and drove in one. Sydney Chamberlain chipped in with two hits and an RBI, and Gracie Winn, Katelyn Vaughn, Jaycie Mullins and Alison Yohn all drove in runs. Ledbetter struck out four, walked one and did not give up an earned run in 4.1 innings.
Mullins doubled, Chamberlain had two hits and three RBI and Saurez and Ledbetter added two hits and two RBI apiece against Alba-Golden. Vaughn also drove in a run. Ledbetter got the pitching win again, this time striking out eight, walking one and giving up one earned run in four innings.
TylerH. SPRINGS 3, MABANK 2: TYLER — Karmen Searcy tripled, singled twice and drove in a run, Presley Richardson added two hits and an RBI and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs notched a 3-2 win over Mabank.
Grace Pippin earned the pitching win and added a hit and two runs scored for the Lady Mustangs. Pippin struck out two with no walks in four innings.
Kai Hudson singled and drove in a run and Baylee Sales added an RBI in the loss for Mabank. Carlee Cline struck out one and walked three in three innings.
Also on Thursday, Hughes Springs picked up a 4-1 win over Whitehouse.
Jacee Short worked threes coreless innings inside the circle for the pitching win with relief help from Maggie Pate. At the dish, Short and Searcy both doubled, with Searcy and Richardson driving in runs.
Mabank also notched a 2-0 win over Tyler Legacy on Thursday. Presley Green and Katy Brock tripled and Chloe Holland doubled for Mabank. Green and Ashlyn Liles drove in runs. Baylee Sales struck out four with no walks in two innings, and Kai Hudson fanned three with a walk in two frames.
LINDALE SPLITS: TYLER — At the Tyler Tournament, Lindale picked up a 9-2 win over Van and fell 8-0 to Longview.
Against Van, Kayli Vickery tripled, singled twice and drove in a run. Jesika Miller, Liliana Miller, Elizabeth Watkins and Darby Woodrum all doubled. Libbi Rozell had three hits and an RBI, Jesika Miller two hits and two RBI, Watkins two hits, Woodrum two RBI and Liliana Miller two hits and an RBI. Woodrum struck out one, walked three and gave up one earned run for the pitching win.
The Lady Eagles were held hitless against Longview.
HAWKINS 4, C. MILLS 0: TYLER — The Hawkins Lady Hawks blanked Caddo Mills (4-0) and tied Jacksonville (7-7) on Thursday.
Against Caddo Mills, Lynli Dacus, Sadie Scoggins and Londyn Wilson all doubled for Hawkins. Dacus, Makena Warren and Wilson all drove in runs. Trinity Hawkins fanned nine with one walk and two hits allowed for the Pitching win.
Against Jacksonville, Warren doubled twice and drove in two runs, Ryli Williams added a double and two RBI and Sadie Scoggins had two hits for the Lady Hawks. Trinity Hawkins drove in a run, and Kalyn Ellison earned the pitching win with three strikeouts and three walks.
MarshallATLANTA 12, MARSHALL 3: MARSHALL — Atlanta scored eight times in the top of the second to take control on the way to a 12-3 win over Marshall.
Margaret Truelove doubled and singled, Caitlyn Ellenburg had two hits and an RBI and Ava Burke drove in a run for Marshall. Claire Godwin took the pitching loss.
In a late game, Caitlyn Ellenburg tripled and drove in two runs, Margaret Truelove tripled once and singled twice and Alyson Roberson added an RBI as Marshall tied Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 3-3.
Ellenburg struck out seven and walked four.
HUNTSVILLE 4, MPCH 0: MARSHALL — The Huntsville Lady Hornets scored three in the second and one in the third and got shutout pitching to hand Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill a 4-0 setback.
Katie Hart tripled and Brooklyn Morales and Katie McGregor both singled for MPCH. Presley Applegate struck out two, walked none and gave up one earned run in the pitching loss.
In a 3-3 tie with Marshall later in the evening, Applegate doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs and McGregor added a single and an RBI. Applegate struck out five and walked one.
HallsvilleHALLSVILLE SPLITS: HALLSVILLE — Melody Larkins homered and drove in three runs, Kahlyen Johnston doubled twice and drove in a couple of runs and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes notched a 9-1 win over Hallsville.
Emily Watson added a double and two RBI for Gilmer, and Kirsten Waller had two hits — including a triple. Sarah Phillips struck out three for the pitching win.
Sara Houston and Jaryn Nelson both doubled in the loss for Hallsville, with Nelson driving in a run. Danyelle Molina struck out six with no walks in the pitching loss.
Later in the day, Hallsville earned a 9-2 win over Beckville.
Molina tripled and drove in two runs, Makayla Menchue added a single and two RBI and Kammie Walker and Sara Houston both drove in runs. Bella Sawyers struck out five and walked four in the pitching win.
TROUP 3, HENDERSON 1: MARSHALL — Lindsay Davis dropped down a run-scoring bunt and was strong inside the pitcher’s circle for Troup in a 3-1 win over Marshall.
Davis struck out 12 and gave up one unearned run with no walks. Bailey Blanton, Tara Wells and Maddy Griffin all had hits for Troup.
LUFKIN DROPS 2: MARSHALL — The Lufkin Lady Panthers fell to Central Heights (5-2) and Chisolm Trail (3-2) on Thursday.
Against Central Heights, Addisyn Garrett and Ryleigh Mills homered for Lufkin. Garrett finished with two hits. Mia Harper took the pitching loss.
Kayla Segura had two hits and Akyshia Cottrell and Harper had RBI in the loss to Chisolm Trail. Harper struck out one and walked one in the pitching loss.
NacogdochesSHELBYVILLE WINS 2: NACOGOCHES — The Shelbyville Lady Dragons got back-to-back shutouts from Taylor Jones inside the circle to earn wins over Corrigan-Camden (16-0) and the Hudson JV (4-0).
Jones struck out four and walked three against Corrigan-Camden. Neena Smith tripled twice and drove in two runs to lead the offense. Cadence Thompson tripled, Gracie Leach tripled, singled and drove in three runs. Kara Jones doubled twice and drove in two runs. Taylor Jones, Emily Pharris and Kate Lawson all had two hits, and Taylor Jones, Lawson and Neera Smith drove in runs.
Against the Hudson JV, Jones fanned four and walked two. Neena Smith tripled, Taylor Jones doubled and Neera Smith and Kara Jones drove in runs. Pharris chipped in with two hits.
CollegeKC DROPS 2: EUNICE, La. — The Kilgore College Rangers dropped 5-3 and 14-0 decisions to LSU-Eunice on Wednesday.
In the 5-3 loss, Marissa Medina homered and doubled, Ada Brown singled and drove in two runs and Elizabeth Torres added two singles for KC. Macie McGibney struck out four with no walks in six innings.
KC was held hitless in the 14-0 loss. Medina took the pitching loss.
Kilgore will visit Galveston on Friday for games at 1 and 3 p.m.