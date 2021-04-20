District 16-4AHENDERSON 11, LINDALE 8: LINDALE — Kloee Carroll and Bethany Grandgeorge drove in two runs apiece for Henderson as the Lady Lions notched an 11-8 win over Lindale.
Charli Bird had a triple, single and RBI for Henderson, which scored three in the top of the seventh to put it away. Carroll and Grandgeorge both doubled twice. Trinity Sledge had three hits and an RBI, and Jaci Taylor, Madeleine Wells and Mikeya Washington all drove in runs.
Grandgeorge got the pitching win with three innings of work. Carroll worked four innings. Both Lady Lions struck out five and walked one.
District 17-4ACARTHAGE 19, PALESTINE 3: PALESTINE — Natalee Dinnerville tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Karsyn Isbell and Madison Reynolds added three RBI apiece and the Carthage Lady Dawgs notched a 19-3 win over Palestine.
Reynolds doubled twice for Carthage, and Roo Harrison and Isbell added doubles. Ashton Jones and Harrison had two hits and two RBI apiece. Caroline Baldree added two RBI, and and Tessa Smith and Jada Walton both drove in runs.
Jones struck out five with one walk, giving up one earned run in four innings.
District 15-3AW. OAK 4, O. CITY 1: ORE CITY — Emma Purcell, Lillian Scalia and Bailey Owens, the top three hitters in the Ladyneck lineup, combined for seven hits and three RBI as White Oak notched a 4-1 win over Ore City.
Purcell had three hits, Scalia two hits and two RBI and Owens two hits and an RBI. Kelsi Wingo also drove in a run, and Renee Cook and Owens both doubled.
Larkin Daniels and Morgan Benge pitched for White Oak. Daniels got the win, striking out seven with no walks or runs allowed in four innings. Benge fanned seven and walked one, giving up one earned run in three frames.
Alayna Andrews homered and Emily Hoosier doubled in the loss for Ore City. Anna Green struck out two, walked one and did not allow an earned run in 4.2 innings.
District 16-3ATATUM 21, ARP 6: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles countered Arp’s five-run first with eight in the bottom half, adding six in the second to take control on the way to a 21-6 win.
Paisley Williams and Takayla Bradley had two hits and four RBI apiece for Tatum, with both doubling in the game. Anna Halton tripled, singled and drove in a run. Trinity Edwards had a double, two singles and two RBI, Maritza Quintero three hits and two RBI, Tanya Garrett two hits, Savannah McGuire two RBI and Mia Tovar on RBI. Tovar go the pitching win, striking out five and walking two while giving up no earned runs in four innings.
WASKOM 29, HARLETON 24: HARLETON — A seven-run top of the eighth proved to be the difference for Waskom in a 29-24 win over Harleton in a game that saw the two teams combine for 53 runs and 39 hits.
Ma’Kayla Jeter homered, singled twice and drove in two runs for Waskom. Alex Jones had a triple, two singles and four RBI, and Anna Claire Reeves and Tristen Riley both tripled. Skyie Middlebrook finished with four hits and three RBI and Morgan Deen two hits and three RBI.
For Harleton in the loss, Hollyn Alsobrook homered, doubled and drove in two runs. Katie Holiday banged out five doubles and drove in three runs. Kailey Wright had two hits and three RBI, Laycee McGuffie two hits and an RBI, Haley Hopkins and Chloe Copeland three hits and three RBI apiece and Karlee Cochran two RBI.
District 13-3AMT. VERNON 20, MINEOLA 5: MINEOLA — Carsyn Sparks and Summer Rogers combined for seven hits and 11 RBI as Mount Vernon notched a 20-5 win over Mineola.
Sparks tripled, doubled twice and drove in six and Rogers had a triple, three singles and five RBI for Mount Vernon. Alexa Taylor earned the pitching win.
District 12-3AG. SALINE 12, COMMERCE 2: GRAND SALINE — Kinlee Rumfield struck out 11 and allowed no earned runs in a five-inning game, and Maeghan Block land Andie Houser led the offense with a triple, single and RBI apiece as Grand Saline rolled to a 12-2 win over Commerce.
Alyssa Lovette had two hits and an RBI, and Hailey Darby chipped in with a single and three RBI.