LONGVIEW 5, WHITEHOUSE 0: Madison Jones banged out three hits from the top of the lineup, Reagan Rios struck out 14 and tossed a two-hitter at Whitehouse and the Longview Lady Lobos opened the season with a 5-0 win.
Rios walked three in a complete-game effort and was backed by 11 hits - all singles.
Rios and Kaniya Ingram had two hits apiece, and Ciarrianne Fuller, Reagan Fleet, Bailey Quinn and River Hulsey all chipped in wit hone hit apiece. Jones, Fuller, Fleet and KeAdriah Lister all drove in runs.
BECKVILLE 5, E. FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Bethany Grandgeorge struck out 16 and helped her own cause at the dish with three hits and an RBI, and the Beckville Ladycats opened the season with a 5-1 win over Elysian Fields.
Grandgeorge walked one and allowed just one hit, a double by Morgan Shaw.
At the plate, Grandgeorge and Kaitlyn Tillman both doubled, with Tillman adding a single and driving in two runs. Jessie McAfee also drove in a run for the Ladycats, and Alex English tripled, singled and drove in a run.
Cora Creech struck out 11, walked two and allowed three earned runs in a complete game for Elysian Fields.
LEGACY 15, JACKSONVILLE 2: JACKSONVILLE - Kylee Tapia homered, singled twice, drove in four runs and scored three times as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders opened the season with a 15-2 win over Jacksonville.
Presley Johnston tripled once, singled twice and drove in two runs, and Mallory Kniffen, Maddie Carrillo, Maddie Flanery and Reese Neely all added hits for Legacy. Neely doubled and drove in two runs, and Haylee Hulsey, Flanery, Jaydee Diller and Carrillo all drove in runs.
Johnston also picked up the pitching win, striking out eight, walking five and giving up no earned runs on one hit.