GAINESVILLE
P. TREE 5, TIOGA 0: GAINSVILLE - Taylor Burkhart tossed a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk, and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates notched a 5-0 win over Tioga.
Burkhart threw 37 of her 57 pitches for strikes.
Nia Woodson doubled and drove in a run for Pine Tree. Laney Schroeder and Hope Hampton both singled and drove in runs, and Gracie Rust produced an RBI for the Lady Pirates.
Also on Friday, Burkhart struck out six with three walks and no earned runs allowed and Ma'Kayla Rougely tripled, doubled and drove in three runs as Pine Tree notched an 8-2 win over Midland Christian.
E.K. Holder, Raquel Ramirez and Gracie Rust all doubled for Pine Tree, with Rush driving in two runs, Holder adding a single and an RBI and Ramirez finishing with a single and two RBI. Hope Hampton also collected two hits for the Lady Pirates.
HUDSON
S. HILL 5, EL CAMPO 4: HUDSON - A four-run second inning proved to be the difference for Spring Hill in a 5-4 win over El Campo on Friday.
Jovi Spurlock doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice from the top of the lineup for Spring Hill. Aubreigh Whiddon added a double. Kyndall Witt had a single and two RBI. Khloe Saxon singled twice, and Delaney Gray singled and drove in a run.
Gray struck out six with two walks in four innings for the pitching win.
Also on Friday, Gray struck out eight with no walks in a three-hitter to go along with a home run and three RBI for the Lady Panthers in a 4-0 win over Diboll.
Spurlock added a double and single for Spring Hill. Kyndall Witt chipped in with two hits and an RBI, and Mattye Moore singled twice.
KIRBYVILLE 1, E. FIELDS 0: HUDSON - Kirbyville scored the lone run of the game in the top of the fourth in a 1-0 victory over Elysian Fields.
EF was held hitless in the game.
Cora Creech struck out seven with one walk in the pitching loss.
Also on Friday, Central notched a 14-4 win over Elysian Fields.
Creech doubled and drove in two runs and Morgan Shaw added an RBI for Elysian Fields. Gracey Struwe struck out one with no walks and three earned runs allowed.
On Thursday, EF dropped a pair of games, falling to Central (3-1) and Huntington (6-3).
Against Central, Karleigh Robinson had the lone hit for EF. Creech struck out five and walked three.
Robinson, Morgan Shaw, Gracey Struwe, Trista Bell and Kaylee Kelley all had hits and Struwe and Kelley drove in runs against Huntington. Creech pitched five innings, striking out three, walking two and giving up one earned run.
FORNEY
PRAIRILAND 5, HALLSVILLE 2: FORNEY - Prairiland pushed across three runs in the top of the first and added two in the fourth, holding on for a 5-2 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Hope Miles singled and drove in two runs for Hallsville. Lindsey Dubberly struck out five, walked five and gave up three earned runs in the pitching loss.
Also on Friday, the Ladycats dropped a 14-1 decision to Lake Ridge.
Maci Shirley tripled, Dubberly doubled and Miley Stovall drove in a run for the Ladycats. Miles walked one and gave up two earned runs, and Shirley fanned four, walked two and allowed five earned runs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS
S. SPRINGS 3, GILMER 2: SULPHUR SPRINGS - Host team Sulphur Springs did all of its scoring in the bottom of the second and held on for a 3-2 win over Gilmer.
Sarah Phillips homered and Kara Williams singled and drove in a run to account for the Lady Buckeyes' scoring. Phillips struck out six, walked five and gave up three earned runs.
CARTHAGE
N. DIANA 8, GARRISON 0: CARTHAGE - The New Diana Lady Eagles earned a pair of wins on Friday, blanking Garrison 8-0 and knocking off Marshall 4-1.
Against Garrison, Peyton Abernathy doubled and drove in three runs to pace the Lady Eagles. Chloe Green, Avery Howard, Taryn Reece and Ava Smith all doubled. Howard had two hits and an RBI, Smith two RBI, Green and Taryn Reece two hits apiece and Reagan Reece two hits and two RBI.
Kiley Stanley went six full innings in the circle, walking one and giving up three hits.
Against Marshall, Green fanned four and walked two, giving up one earned run in four innings. At the dish, Avery Howard tripled twice, and Taryn Reece and Smith doubled. Smith drove in two runs. Green had two hits and an RBI, and Taryn Reece drove in a run.
REDWATER 5, TATUM 4: CARTHAGE - Redwater scored four times in the bottom of the first and later pushed across the game-winner in the second in a 5-4 win over Tatum.
Yahnya Acevedo homered and singled in the loss for Tatum. Camryn Milam added a triple, double and three RBI, and Noa Cart had two hits. Cart struck out three and walked one in the pitching loss.
W. RUSK 6, HARMONY 1: CARTHAGE - West Rusk built a 4-0 lead after one and added two more in the second on the way to a 6-1 win over Harmony.
Jayden Taylor doubled and Hannah Martin singled in the loss for Harmony. Maecy Toland struck out three and walked four in the pitching loss.
H. SPRINGS 7, HEMPHILL 1: CARTHAGE - Alyssa Baxter doubled and drove in three runs to lead the offense, and Maggie Pate tossed a two-hitter in four innings as Hughes Springs rolled to a 7-1 win over Hemphill.
Claira Robinson singled twice and doubled, Emma McKinney singled twice and tripled, Pate doubled and singled and Riley Lower added a triple for Hughes Springs. Pate and Lowery drove in runs.
Pate struck out five and walked five.
In a 4-2 win over Jacksonville on Friday, Maggie Pate singled and drove in two runs for the Lady Mustangs and Alyssa Baxter went five innings in the circle for the win. Baxter struck out three and walked one, giving up two earned runs.
SABINE
SABINE 12, U. GROVE 2: LIBERTY CITY - Isabella Sawyers did damage at the plate and in the pitcher's circle to lead the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 12-2 win over Union Grove.
Sawyers struck out six with one walk to earn the pitching win and helped her own cause with a home run, single and three RBI. Bailey Pierce added a triple, single and RBI. Kyrissa Camacho doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Amelia Miller had two hits and three RBI. Riley Lux banged out three hits and drove in a run. Renatta Galvan added two hits, and Abbie Abercrombie drove in a run.
Lainey Ledbetter and Marissa Wick singled in the loss for Union Grove. Ledbetter struck out two and walked two.
Also on Friday, Sabine notched a 3-1 win over Athens. Miller worked four innings in the circle, striking out one and walking one, and she also doubled for the Lady CArdinals. Galvan and Madison Pierce drove in runs.
ARP 5, U. GROVE 0: LIBERTY CITY - Arp took a 1-0 lead after one and added a pair of 2-run innings in a 5-0 victory over Union Grove.
Jamie Webb singled twice and Lainey Ledbetter and Izzy Gregg had singles for Union Grove in the loss. Ledbetter struck out five with two walks and two earned runs allowed in the pitching loss.
HALLSVILLE JV 4, PITTSBURG 3: LIBERTY CITY - The Hallsville JV rallied from a 3-1 deficit with a three-run fourth on the way to a 4-3 win over Pittsburg.
Audrina Landin, Emie Castenada, Taryn Keefer and Isabella Dewberry all had singles for Pittsburg in the loss. Landin struck out two with no walks and Tatum Reynolds walked a couple in the loss for Pittsburg.
NFCA CLASSIC
C. SPRING 12, BECKVILLE 2: BRYAN - China Spring pushed across 10 runs in the top of the fifth to break open a 2-2 game on the way to a 12-2 win over Beckville.
Reese Dudley and Bethany Grandgeorge both doubled and singled in the loss for Beckville. Emily Grandgeorge and Bailey Quinn drove in runs. Bethany Grandgeorge took the pitching loss.
Later on Friday, the Ladycats dropped a 7-3 decision to San Antonio.
Bethany Grandgeorge homered, Kaitlyn Mauritzen doubled and Emily Grandgeoge drove in a run for Beckville. Bethany Grandgeorge was tagged with the pitching loss.
OTHER
GLADEWATER 7, GRACE 7: TYLER - The Gladewater Lady Bears overcame a 7-0 deficit, scoring twice in the sixth and five times in the seventh to force a 7-7 tie with Grace Community.
Karlee Moses homered and Lexi Betts tripled, singled and drove in three runs to pace the Lady Bears at the plate. Bri Wilson doubled and drove in two runs, and Alayah Gordon walked three times, scored twice and had one hit from the top of the lineup.
Wilson struck out three and walked three in two innings, and Gordon fanned two with no walks in five innings.
COLLEGE
KC DROPS 2: LUFKIN - The Kilgore College Rangers dropped 13-5 and 2-0 decisions to Angelina College on Friday.
In the 13-5 loss, Brooklyn Malone tripled and Akyshia Cottrell doubled for KC. Malone finished with three hits and two RBI, Cottrell three hits, Melissa Gress two hits and an RBI, Alissa McClellan a single and an RBI and Trinity Edwards two hits.
McClellen took the pitching loss.
KC finished with three hits in the 2-0 loss, singles by Hayeli Acosta, Malone and Isabella Garley.
Garley worked five innings, allowing no earned runs while striking out one and walking two.
The Rangers will make their home debut on Wednesday with games against Hill College at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Ballpark at KC Commons.