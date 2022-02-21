S. HILL 15, B. SANDY 7: Jovy Spurlock homered, doubled twice, singled and drove in five runs, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers picked up a 15-7 win over Big Sandy on Monday.
Laney Linseisen tripled three times, singled twice, drove in four runs and scored five times from the top of the lineup for Spring Hill, which finished with 21 hits. Caylee Mayfield added two doubles, two singles and two RBI. Adisyn Chism finished with three hits. Kyndall Witt had two hits and an RBI, Khloe Saxon two RBI and Halee Bray drove in a run.
Mattye Moore earned the pitching win. She struck out two and walked three, giving up three earned runs in four innings. Spurlock fanned three and walked four in three innings.
PITTSBURG 20, CHISM 18: PARIS - Pittsburg scored multiple runs in four innings, pushing across six in the top of the seventh and holding on for a 20-18 win over Chisum.
Audrina Landin tripled, singled and drove in a run for Pittsburg. Haley Danielson, Kylie Fitch, Brooklyn Scrofani, Natalie Styles and Daytona Torrey all had doubles. Styles finished with three hits and two RBI, Elyssia Lemelle three hits, Scrofani, Danielson and Fitch three RBI apiece, Styles two RBI and Torrey, Landin and Abby Wylie an RBI apiece.
Fitch struck out four and earned the pitching win.
HOOKS 6, MPCH 3: HOOKS - Hooks pushed across four runs in the bottom of the third and added two more in the fifth on the way to a 6-3 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel hill.
Presley Applegate and Katie Hart both doubled for MPCH. Applegate added a single and drove in a run, and Katie McGregor collected two hits. Applegate struck out 10, walked four and gave up just two earned runs in six innings.
LATE SATURDAY
KILGORE DROPS 2: LIBERTY CITY - The Kilgore Lady Bullogs dropped games to Athens (4-2) and Quitman (3-0) on Saturday at the Sabine Tournament.
Against Athens, Jada Dennis had two hits, three stolen bases and a run scored. Cailey Brown singled and drove in a run, and Thaiona Moore drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Moore struck out two and walked two in the pitching loss.
Moore and Brown had singles and Dennis had a walk and a stolen base in the loss to Quitman. Moore pitched two innings and Brown worked one frame in the circle.
BECKVILLE 7, HARMONY 4: CARTHAGE - Lexi Barr tripled, singled and drove in four runs, Bethany Grandgeorge had two doubles, a single and an RBI and Beckville notched a 7-4 win over Harmony.
Reese Dudley added a double and single for Beckville, and McKinna Chamness and Alex English both drove in runs. Dudley struck out six with two walks and one earned run allowed.