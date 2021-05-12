Class 4AP. GROVE 5, GILMER 2: MARSHALL — Pleasant Grove put together a four-run third inning to take command of things on the way to a 5-2 win over Gilmer in the opening game of a regional quarterfinal playoff series.
The teams will meet again at 1 p.m. back at Marshall High School to settle the series.
Karlye Johnston had two doubles, and Melody Larkins doubled, singled and drove in a run for Gilmer. Raji Canady and Reese Couture added two hits apiece, and Addison Walker drove in a run. Sarah Phillips struck out nine with no walks in six innings in the pitching loss.
BULLARD 2, N. LAMAR 1: ROCKWALL — Hadi Fults and Anistyn Foster combined on a five-hitter, and the Bullard Lady Panthers edged North Lamar, 2-1, to open a regional quarterfinal series at Heath High School.
Fults got the pitching win, striking out four, walking four and giving up an earned run on three hits in four innings. Foster fanned five and walked one in three innings.
Addison Hooker and Kaylee Paul both doubled for Bullard. Paul had two hits and Hooker drove in a run.
The teams will resume the series back at Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. tonight.
Class 2AJOAQUIN 3, LOVELADY 2: The Joaquin Lady Rams scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a walk off 3-2 win over Lovelady on Thursday.
Ebbie McCann doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Lady Rams. Chloee Mason struck out 10, walked three and gave up an earned run on four hits in seven innings for the pitching win.
LATE WEDNESDAY
Class 4ACARTHAGE 3, TAYLOR 1: MADISONVILLE — Roo Harrison went the distance inside the circle for the pitching win, and Madison Reynolds, Karsyn Isbel and Tessa Smith all drove in runs as the Carthage Lady Dawgs opened a best-of-three regional quarterfinal series with a 3-1 win over Taylor.
Harrison struck out six and walked three, giving up one earned run on four hits.
Smith tripled and Isbell doubled for the Lady Dawgs.