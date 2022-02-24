P. TREE SPLITS: NACOGDOCHES — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates earned a 10-4 win over Trinity and dropped a 9-0 decision to Central Heights on Thursday at the Nacogdoches Tournament.
Against Trinity, Nia Woodson tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Pirates. Elena Bazan and Rylie Medford both added doubles. Abby Grimaldo had two hits, and Aubrey Irwin and Aaniyah Clark drove in runs. Mckenzie Pickard struck out three and walked two for the pitching win.
Pine Tree managed three hits in the loss to Central Heights, with Bazan singling and doubling and Clark adding a double. Woodson struck out one and gave up four earned runs in three innings.
HENDERSON 9, RUSK 5: Sunny Goen homered, tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Khloee Carroll and Chloe Ellis added two RBI apiece and the Henderson Lady Lions notched a 9-5 win over Rusk.
Carroll doubled twice, Jaci Taylor had two hits and an RBI and Ty’Ra Mosely and Charli Bird drove in runs for the Lady Lions. Carroll struck out seven and walked four in five innings for the pitching win.
MARSHALL SPLITS: MARSHALL — The Marshall Lady Mavericks earned a 9-2 win over Ore City and dropped a 4-1 decision to Jasper on Thursday.
Lauren Minatrea and Margaret Truelove both homered for Marshall against Ore city, with Truelove adding a double and driving in three runs. Bri Theus doubled, Minatrea drove in two runs and Wendy Esquivel added a pair of RBI. Claire Godwin struck out four, walked two and did not allow an earned run in four innings for the pitching win.
Against Jasper, Theus had the lone RBI for Marshall, which got singles from Alyson Roberson and Minatrea. Caitlyn Ellenburg was tagged with the pitching loss.
CARLISLE SPLITS: The Carlisle Lady Indians edged Center, 3-2, and dropped a 15-0 decision to Shelbyville on Thursday.
Against Center, Kyra Holcomb had two hits and an RBI to pace the offense. Joana Canchola, Rylee Waggoner and Lexi Ibarra all added hits, and Waggoner gave up two earned runs in 2.2 innings for the pitching win.
The Lady Indians were held hitless against Shelbyville.