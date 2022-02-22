LONGVIEW 9, TATUM 0: TATUM - With Reagan Rios throwing heat from the pitcher's circle and Bailey Quinn providing the pop on offense, the Longview Lady Lobos earned a 9-0 win over Tatum on Tuesday.
Rios struck out 19 with no walks in a complete-game shutout. Quinn homered, singled and drove in three runs. River Hulsey added four hits, including a double. Rios helped her own cause with two triples and an RBI. KeAdriah Lister had two hits, and Journee Fairchild homered for the Lady Lobos. Destiny Escamilla and Ciarrianne Fuller also drove inr uns.
Yahnya Acevedo and Karly Stroud had two hits apiece in the loss for Tatum. Rebeka Stockton struck out six and walked one.
WHITEHOUSE 7, MARSHALL 6: MARSHALL - The Marshall Lady Mavericks rallied from a 6-2 deficit to tie things at six apiece, but Whitehouse scored once in the top of the sixth and made it stand in a 7-6 win.
Caitlyn Ellenburg tripled and drove in a run in the loss for Marshall. Wendy Esquivel, Alyson Roberson and Bri Theus all doubled. Margaret Truelove, Roberson and Esquivel had two hits apiece. Esquivel drove in two runs, and Theus and Roberson had an RBI apiece.
Ellenburg struck out eight, walked three and gave up four earned runs in the pitching loss.
H. SPRINGS 18, HENDERSON 4: HENDERSON - Presley Richardson homered twice, singled and drove in six runs for Hughes Springs as the Lady Mustangs rolled to an 18-4 win over Henderson.
Madison Heller added two its and five RBI for Hughes Springs. Jacee Short and Emma McKinney added three hits apiece, and Karmen Searcy, Maggie Pate and Madison Heller all added two hits. Short, McKinney, Searcy, Pate and Annie Stonesifier all doubled. Searcy tripled. Short had two RBI, and McKinney and Searcy drove in a run apiece.
Short struck out eight, walked two and gave up two earned runs in four innings for the pitching win.
RAINS 8, GILMER 7: EMORY - Defending state champion Rains held on for an 8-7 win over Gilmer.
Ryleigh Larkins had two hits and three RBI in the loss for Gilmer. Melody Larkins finished with three hits and an RBI. Raji Canady had a couple of hits and drove in a run, and Alexis Kemp chipped in with an RBI. Sarah Phillips fanned five with three walks and one earned run allowed in five innings. Kemp struck out four, walked one and gave p two earned runs in 1.2 innings.
E. FIELDS 9, O. CITY 6: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Corrisa McPhail tripled, doubled and drove in a run, and Carmen Lawless and Trista Bell added two hits apiece for Elysian Fields in a 9-6 win over Ore City.
Bell, Gracey Struwe and Bryanne Beavers all drove in two runs. Cora Creech struck out nine and walked four to earn the pitching win.
Toni Gabaldon homered, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for Ore City. Anna Green added a triple, single and two RBI and Victoria Jones drove in one run.
BECKVILLE 4, Q. CITY 2: Bethany Grandgeorge struck out 14 and scattered five hits in seven innings, and Kaitlyn Tillman provided all of the offense with a third-inning grand slam as Beckville notched a 4-2 win over Queen City.
Lexi Barr, Amber Harris and Reese Dudley all added singles for Beckville.
TROUP 3, U. GROVE 1: UNION GROVE - The Troup Lady Tigers notched a 3-1 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions, moving to 4-2 on the season.
Lainey Ledbetter had two hits, including a double, in the loss for Union Grove. Jolea Robertson added a double, and Gracie Winn singled and added an RBI. Ledbetter struck out six with no walks, giving up two earned runs in seven innings.
MT. ENTERPRISE 23, CARLISLE 14: MOUNT ENTERPRISE - Mount Enterprise scored 11 times in the bottom of the fifth inning to finish off a 23-14 win over Carlisle.
Joana Canchola, Ally Effner and Rylee Waggoner all had two hits for Carlisle in the loss, with Waggoner driving in five runs and Effner adding a couple of RBI. Canchola, Lexi Ibarra, Abby Lee, Kasey Hart and Meaghan English all drove in runs.