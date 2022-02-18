LONGVIEW DROPS 2: FORNEY - The Longview Lady Lobos fell to Crandall (7-4) and Sachse (4-3) on Friday at the Forney Tournament.
Against Crandall, River Hulsey doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs. Reagan Rios and Madison Jones both doubled, with Jones driving in a run. Reagan Fleet struck out 12 and walked two in the pitching loss.
Paris Simpson doubled twice and Rios drove in two runs in the loss to Sachse. Bailey Quinn also drove in a run. Rios fanned 13 and gave up one earned run.
S. HILL SPLITS: CARTHAGE - Jovi Spurlock scattered eight hits over four innings, striking out one, walking one and giving up no earned runs as Spring Hill notched a 6-1 win over Hemphill.
Khloe Saxon doubled and drove in a run for Spring Hill, and Caylee Mayfield singled and drove in three runs.
Also on Friday, the Lady Panthers dropped an 8-6 decision to Atlanta. Spurlock had three hits and two RBI, Mayfield two hits and two RBI and Victoria Bradshaw two hits. Kyndall Witt also drove in a run.
P. TREE SPLITS: CARTHAGE - The Pine Tree Lady Pirates scored four times in the bottom of the fourth, but came up short against Elysian Fields, 10-5.
Aaniyah Clark singled and drove in two runs for the Lady Pirates. Gabby Thomas, Mckenzie Pickard and Dalah Montgomery all added RBI. Taylor Burkhart struck out five, walked two and gave up four earned runs in three innings.
Later in the day on Friday, Pine Tree got back in the win column with a 9-4 decision over New Diana.
Rylie Medford tripled and drove in four runs for the Lady Pirates. Taylor Burkhart had two hits, and Elena Bazan drove in a run.
W. OAK WINS 2: CARTHAGE - The White Oak Ladynecks earned wins over Tatum (7-4) and Harmony (12-2) on Friday.
Against Tatum, Sasha Graves singled, doubled and drove in two runs to pace the offense. Tristyn Cox, Jaidyn Marshall and Lillian Scalia all doubled, with Scalia, Cox and Larkin Daniels joining Graves with two hits. Daniels and Graycen Sipes both drove in runs.
Scalia struck out seven with a pair of walks to earn the pitching win.
Against Harmony, Daniels fanned five and walked one, and Scalia and Sipes had two hits and three RBI apiece to lead the offensive attack. Sipes doubled and singled. Daniels had two hits and drove in two, and Marshall and Kenzie Jester both drove in runs.
HARMONY SPLITS: CARTHAGE - White Oak erupted for 11 runs in the top of the fourth on the way to a 12-2 win over Harmony.
Jenci Seahorn doubled, and Krystin Spence drove in a run in the loss for Harmony. Grace Kalenak took the pitching loss.
Also on Friday, the Lady Eagles notched a 2-1 win over Marshall. Camie Wellborn allowed one earned run on four hits in five innings, and Kalenak had a double and a single for Harmony. Morgan Barton and Wellborn both added doubles, and Maecy Toland and Barton drove in runs.
W. RUSK WINS 2: CARTHAGE - The West Rusk Lady Raiders notched a pair of shutouts on Friday, blanking Kilgore (8-0) and Pittsburg (3-0).
Against Kilgore, Amber Cothran singled, doubled and drove in three runs, Krysten Price had two hits and two RBI and Carlie Buckner added two RBI for the Lady Raiders. Piper Morton tripled, and Stormie LeJeune added an RBI
Morton homered, doubled and drove in two runs against Pittsburg. Macie Blizzard tripled, Keke Murphy doubled and Cothran added an RBI.
Lilly Waddell earned the pitching wins in both games, striking out 11 with no walks and giving up one total hit in eight innings. The win against Pittsburg was a no-hitter.
KILGORE DROPS 2: CARTHAGE - The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs fell to Pittsburg (8-1) and West Rusk (8-0) on Friday.
Jada Dennis, Nawny Sifford, Cailey Brown and Eva Ray all singled for the Lady Bulldogs against Pittsburg. Sifford drove in a run, and Dennis had a stolen base and a run scored. Sifford struck out seven with no walks and four hits allowed.
Brown had the lone Kilgore hit against West Rusk, a single. Thaiona Moore struck out eight and walked two in the pitching loss.
TATUM DROPS 2: CARTHAGE - The Tatum Lady Eagles fell to White Oak (7-4) and Garrison (6-2) on Friday.
Against White Oak, Baylea Densman homered and Yahnya Acevedo collected two hits and an RBI for Tatum. Mia Tover chipped in with a double.
Acevedo had two doubles, Macy Brown two singles and Paisley Williams and Densman an RBI apiece in the loss to Garrison.
PITTSBURG SPLITS: CARTHAGE - The Pittsburg Lady Pirates lost 3-0 to West Rusk and earned an 8-1 win over Kilgore on Friday.
Against Kilgore, Elyssia Lemelle homered and drove in two runs and Daytona Torrey and Audrina Landin added two hits apiece for the Lady Pirates. Kylie Fitch doubled and drove in a run, and Ally Burns also chipped in with an RBI. Fitch earned the pitching win, striking out three with no walks and no earned runs allowed.
H. SPRINGS 9, JOAQUIN 1: CARTHAGE - Karmen Searcy homered, singled twice and drove in four runs, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs rolled to a 9-1 win over Joaquin.
Jacee Short added a home run, single and three RBI. Emma McKinney singled and doubled, and Grace Pippin drove in a run. Short struck out nine with no walks, allowing three hits.
The Lady Mustangs closed out the day with a 13-0 win over Harleton.
Pippin struck out seven, walked one and allowed just one hit in three innings for the pitching win. Presley Richardson homered, tripled and drove in six runs to pace the offense. Short added a single, double and two RBI, Emma McKinney a double and a triple, Pippin a single, double and RBI and Riley Lowery and Karmen Searcy an RBI apiece.
E. FIELDS SPLITS: CARTHAGE - Elysian Fields notched a 10-5 win over Pine Tree and dropped a 7-5 decision to Redwater on Friday.
Against Pine Tree, Morgan Shaw doubled, tripled and drove in three runs and Cora Creech added two hits and two RBI for EF. Corrisa McPhail had a single, triple and RBI, Carmen Lawless a double and Trista Bell, Gracey Struwe and Bryanne Beavers an RBI apiece. Struwe struck out six, walked four and gave up one earned run in 2.2 innings pitched.
Struwe doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs, Shaw had a double, single and RBI and Creech drove in a run in the loss to Redwater. Creech struck out five, walked four and allowed two earned runs in the pitching loss.
REDWATER 10, BECKVILLE 0: CARTHAGE - Redwater scored five in the bottom of the first inning on the way to a 10-0 win over Beckville.
Bethany Grandgeorge had two hits in the loss for Beckville. Grandgeorge fanned four and walked two, giving up one earned run, and Reese Dudley struck out two, walked one and allowed two earned runs.
SABINE WINS 2: LIBERTY CITY - Callie Sparks earned the pitching win and helped her own cause at the dish with a couple of hits as Sabine edged Quitman, 5-3.
Sparks struck out two, walked one and gave up two earned runs in five innings. Addyson Carney and Karsyn Watson drove in runs for the Lady Cardinals.
Also on Friday, the Lady Cardinals rolled to a 10-3 win over Arp.
Koletta Gavan and Karsyn Watson both doubled for Sabine, with Kaleigh Carney, Riley Lux, Kyrissa Camacho, Galvan and Amelia Miller all driving in runs. Miller fanned five and walked three for the pitching win.
CARLISLE SPLITS: PRICE - At the Coach Malone Tournament, the Carlisle Lady Indians notched a 12-4 win over T.K. Gorman and fell to Grapeland, 18-0 in a no-hitter.
Against T.K. Gorman, Joana Canchola and Lexi Ibarra both doubled and drove in a run for Carlisle. Summer Davilla had two hits and an RBI, and Abby Lee drove in two runs. Rylee Waggoner struck out two with no walks for the pitching win.
LEGACY 5, AMERICAS 4: DALLAS - At the Dallas ISD Tournament, leadoff hitter Presley Johnston homered and drove in two runs, London Goode added a single and two RBI and Reese Neely tripled for Tyler Legacy in a 5-4 win over El Paso Americas.
Johnston struck out one, walked two and gave up two earned runs in four innings for the pitching win.
Also on Friday, Legacy rolled to an 18-0 win over North Dallas. Goode drove in three runs for the Legacy. Brook Davis tripled, singled and drove in two. Kylee Tapia had two doubles and two RBI, Haylee Hulsey an RBI, Johnston and Lillian Moreyra two RBI apiece and Adaleigh Arivett and Maddie Carrillo an RBI apiece. Sara Eckert struck out seven and walked three in the no-hitter.
NACOGDOCHES 8, SHELBYVILLE 3: SHELBYVILLE - Host team Shelbyville dropped an 8-3 decision to Nacogdoches on Friday.
Kate Lawson and Neera Smith drove in runs for Shelbyville in the loss. Avery Faulkner gave up four earned runs on two hits to shoulder the pitching loss.
LATE THURSDAY
W. OAK SPLITS: CARTHAGE - The White Oak Ladynecks blanked Garrison (7-0) and fell to Marshall (6-2) on Thursday at the Carthage Tournament.
Against Garrison, Lillian Scalia tripled and singled, Addison McClanahan doubled and singled and Larkin Daniels, Neveah Ollis and Dayvia Reed all drove in runs. Daniels struck out eight and walked two in four innings for the pitching win.
Scalia homered and singled against Marshall, and Ollis added a single an an RBI. Scalia fanned seven with two walks, giving up five earned runs in four innings to take the pitching loss.