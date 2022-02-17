EAST 11, LONGVIEW 9: FORNEY — At the Forney Tournament, the Longview Lady Lobos dropped an 11-9 decision to Plano East.
Bailey Quinn belted a pair of home runs and drove in three in the loss for Longview. KeAdriah Lister doubled and singled, scoring twice. Reagan Rios tripled and drove in two runs, and Madison Jones had a double.
Reagan Fleet struck out four and walked one in 2.2 innings.
Also on Thursday, the Lady Lobos dropped an 8-0 decision to Keller. Fleet tripled and Quinn doubled for Longview. Rios struck out eight, walked three and allowed just three earned runs.
HALLSVILLE SPLITS: FORNEY — The Hallsville Ladycats defeated Troup (12-2) and fell to Brewer (8-7) at the Forney Tournament.
Against Troup, Makayla Menchue blasted a grand slam and finished with five RBI. Miley Stovall tripled and drove in two runs. Mallory Pyle had a double, two singles and two RBI, and Hope Miles drove in a run. Miles struck out one, walked three and allowed three earned runs to pick up the pitching win.
Against Brewer, Pyle homered, singled and drove in two runs and Menchue added a double and a single. Danyelle Molina had two hits, Sara Houston drove in two runs and Stovall and Jaryn Nelson drove in runs. Miles fanned two and walked one, giving up an earned run in three innings. Molina walked three and gave up five hits in the pitching loss.
S. HILL WINS 2: CARTHAGE — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers earned wins over Center (11-4) and Ore City (7-2) on Thursday at the Carthage Tournament.
Against Center, Jovi Spurlock and Victoria Bradshaw had three hits and an RBI apiece. Caylee Mayfield added two hits and two RBI. Halee Bray finished with two hits and an RBI. Laney Linseisen doubled and drove in two runs, and Khloe Saxon and Adisyn Chism chipped in with an RBI. One of Spurlock’s hits was a double.
Mayfield got the pitching win.
Against Ore City, Saxon tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Linseisen added a double, single and two RBI, Eden Gosset had three hits and an RBI, Mayfield recorded two singles and Kyndall Witt and Bray both drove in runs.
Mattye Moore picked up the mound victory.
MARSHALL 6, W. OAK 2: CARTHAGE — Margaret Truelove homered, singled and drove in three runs from the top of the lineup, and the Marshall Lady Mavericks notched a 6-2 win over White Oak.
Caitlyn Ellenburg doubled and drove in two runs for Marshall. She also got the pitching win, striking out four with no walks in four innings.
In a 5-5 tie with Tatum, Alyson Roberson doubled twice, Bri Theus had two hits and an RBI and Margaret Truelove drove in a run. Claire Godwin struck out three and walked two.
TATUM 5, MARSHALL 5: CARTHAGE — Yahnya Acevedo doubled, singled and drove in two runs from the top of the batting order as Tatum battled Marshall to a 5-5 tie.
Paisley Williams added a double and an RBI, and Camryn Milam and Mia Tovar both drove in runs for the Lady Eagles. Rebeka Stockton struck out one and walked three in three innings.
In a 6-5 loss to Harmony, Karly Stroud tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Acevedo added two hits and Tovar drove in a run. Acevedo struck out two and walked three in 3.1 innings.
H. SPRINGS 4, CARTHAGE 1: CARTHAGE — At the Carthage Tournament, Karmen Searcy homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs to a 4-1 win over Carthage.
Presley Richardson and Grace Pippin both had two hits, and Riley Lowery doubled for the Lady Mustangs. Jacee Short drove in a run. Maggie Pate struck out seven, walked two and gave up one earned run in four innings for the pitching win.
BECKVILLE WINS 2: CARTHAGE — At the Carthage Tournament, Beckville blanked Pine Tree (3-0) and Elysian Fields (2-0).
Against Pine Tree, Bethany Grandgeorge doubled and drove in a run, and Reese Dudley and Laney Jones had two hits apiece. Grandgeorge struck out six and walked one in three innings, and Dudley pitched a scoreless frame.
Dudley had three hits, and Grandgeorge added a double against Elysian Fields. Grandgeorge struck out nine with no walks or hits allowed in three innings, and Dudley fanned five with one walk and three hits given up in two innings.
EF SPLITS: CARTHAGE — Elysian Fields notched a 9-3 win over New Diana and fell 2-0 to Beckville at the Carthage Tournament.
Against New Diana, Gracey Struwe tripled and drove in three runs and Kelsey O’Brien added a single and two RBI for EF. Trista Bell doubled and drove in a run, and Cora Creech, Corrisa McPhail and Morgan Shaw all added RBI. Creech struck out three and walked one in three innings.
Against Beckville, Creech and Shaw had the lone hits for EF, both singles. Struwe struck out two, walked one and gave up one earned run in four innings.
HARMONY 10, GARRISON 7: CARTHAGE — Grace Kalenak got the pitching win and helped her own cause with a home run and two RBI as Harmony notched a 10-7 win over Garrison.
Maecy Toland and Camie Wellborn both doubled for Harmony, with Wellborn driving in three runs. Jenci Seahorn, Lainie Trimble and Scarlet Brown all added RBI for the Lady Eagles.
In a 6-5 win over Tatum, Gabby Hector had two its and two RBI, and Krystin Spence, Rendi Seahorn and Hannah Martin all drove in runs. Wellborn struck out seven and walked five for the pitching win.
SABINE 4, ATHENS 2: LIBERTY CITY — The host Lady Cardinals opened tournament play with a 4-2 win over Athens.
Riley Lux doubled and drove in two runs and Martie McAlister added an RBI for Sabine. Amelia Miller worked three innings for the pitching win, striking out two, walking two and giving up two earned runs on three hits.
Also on Thursday, the Lady Cardinals notched a 4-1 win over Kilgore with Lux driving in two runs with a triple and a single. Miller added a double and two RBi, and Koletta Galvan drove in a run. Callie Sparks turned in a solid outing in the circle, striking out four, walking three and giving up no earned runs in 2.2 innings.
KILGORE SPLITS: LIBERTY CITY — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs earned a 14-1 win over Arp and dropped a 4-1 decision to Sabine on Thursday.
Against Arp, Emma Propes drove in five runs with a triple and a single to lead the offensive attack. Jada Dennis added three hits, two stolen base and an RBI. Makenzie Cooper-Jones added a sacrifice fly and a walk, Thaiona Moore an RBI single, Nawny Sifford two singles and two stolen bases, Cailey Brown two singles and two RBI, Eva Ray a single and an RBI, Shanna Casayuran a triple and two RBI and Kaitlyn Porter a single.
Moore had the lone hit and RBI in the loss to Sabine. She also pitched both games, striking out one against Arp and fanning three against Sabine.
W. RUSK WINS 2: LIBERTY CITY — At the Sabine Tournament, West Rusk notched a pair of shutouts — blanking Quitman (4-0) and Athens (6-0).
Against Quitman, Stormie LeJeune, Remi Norman and Macie Blizzard all drove in runs, and LeJeune had a double. Lilly Waddell struck out seven with no walks and one hit allowed for the pitching win.
Waddell tossed a two-inning no-hitter with three strikeouts and three walks against Athens.
Piper Morton homered, singled and scored three times for the Lady Raiders. Amber Cothran added two singles, a double and three RBI. Waddell and Blizzard had two hits and an RBI apiece, with Blizzard adding a double.
PITTSBURG SPLITS: LIBERTY CITY — Quitman did all of its scoring in the top of the second inning in a 3-2 win over Pittsburg.
Kylie Fitch had two hits, and Elyssia Lemelle homered and drove in two runs in the loss for Pittsburg. Audrina Landin struck out three and walked one in two innings, giving up three earned runs.
Also on Thursday, the Lady Pirates notched a 12-2 win over Arp with Haley Danielson and Lemelle both homering to pace the offense.
Lemelle added a triple and finished with three RBI. Danielson had a double. Daytona Torrey banged out three hits and drove in a run. Kylie Fitch had two its and an RBI. Natalie Styles finished with two its, and Abby Wylie drove in a run.
Fitch got the pitching win.
LEGACY WINS 2: DALLAS — At the Dallas ISD Tournament, Tyler Legacy earned wins over Wilson (8-1) and North Forney (12-2) on Thursday.
Against Wilson, Presley Johnston homered, singled and drove in a run, Maddie Carrillo and Maddie Flannery added two RBI apiece and Reese Neely had two hits and an RBI. Haylee Hulsey doubled, and Flanery tripled. Johnston struck out five, walked one and allowed three hits in five innings.
Johnston had two hits, Hulsey doubled and drove in a run, Neely tripled and drove in a run and Mallory Kniffen added two RBI against North Forney. Sara Eckert fanned six, walked three and gave up no earned runs on one hit in three innings for the pitching win.
SHELBYVILLE 6, TRINITY 6: SHELBYVILLE — Tournament host Shelbyville tied Trinity 6-6 and fell 15-0 to Groveton on Thursday.
Against Trinity, Kate Lawson doubled, singled and drove in a run and Abby Shofner and Kylie Snell added RBI for the Lady Dragons. Avery Faulkner struck out four and walked one for the pitching win.
Shelbyville managed one hit against Groveton, a triple by Nicole Harvey.