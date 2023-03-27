HENDERSON 11, CENTER 1: CENTER - Chloe Ellis and Jacie Boothe combined to toss a no-hitter, and Jaci Taylor, Ellis and Kristina Jackson all drove in two runs for the Lady Lions as Henderson rolled to an 11-1 win over Center.
Ellis struck out four with no walks in 3.2 innings, and Boothe fanned five, walked two and gave up one run in 1.1 frames.
Taylor singled twice, Ellis doubled and Jackson added a single for Henderson. Charli Bird had two doubles and an RBI, McKenna Moon a double, single and RBI, Ta'Niya Van Zandt two doubles and an RBI and Ty'Ra Mosely a double.
P. GROVE 9, PITTSBURG 1: TEXARKANA - Pleasant Grove erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fifth to break open a close game on the way to a 9-1 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Bayli Oglesby drove in the lone run for Pittsburg. Audrina Landin took the pitching loss.
N. DIANA 13, SABINE 0: LIBERTY CITY - Chloe Green doubled twice, singled and scored three times from the top of the lineup for New Diana as the Lady Eagles blanked Sabine, 13-0.
Avery Howard, Ava Smith, Shaylee Stanley and Kiley Stanley all doubled for New Diana. Taryn Reece and Shaylee Stanley had two RBI apiece, and Smith, Reagan Reece and Kiley Stanley all chipped in with RBI.
Green struck out two and walked one, giving up no earned runs for the pitching win.
Addyson Carney, Bailey Pierce and Abbie Abercrombie all singled in the loss for Sabine.
GLADEWATER 17, DAINGERFIELD 6: DAINGERFIELD - Aminah Gordon homered, doubled and drove in two runs, Ma'khya Boone added a triple, double, single and four RBI and the Gladewater Lady Bears rolled to a 17-6 win over Daingerfield.
Alayah Gordon and Karlee Moses both added doubles for the Lady Bears. Alayah Gordon had two hits, Bri Willson and Moses two hits and an RBI apiece, Izzy Mixe three hits and two RBI and Zandrea Tyeskie two hits and three RBI.
Alayah Gordon struck out seven, walked two and gave up three earned runs in seven innings for the pitching win.
QUITMAN 4, HARMONY 1: HARMONY - The Quitman Lady Bulldogs scored three times in the top of the fourth and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on the way to a 4-3 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles.
Camie Wellborn drove in the lone run for Harmony. Hannah Martin doubled, and Lainie Trimble scored Harmony's only run. Wellborn struck out nine, walked one and allowed one earned run in seven innings.
COLLEGE
KC DROPS 2: TYLER - The Kilgore College Rangers dropped 11-0 and 11-2 decisions to Tyler Junior College on Saturday in Region XIV Conference pay.
Tyler led 2-0 in the opener before scoring nine times in the bottom of the fourth.
KeiAdriah Lister, Akyshia Cottrell and Koletta Galvan had singles in the loss for KC. Kaylee Schmitz took the pitching loss.
In the second game, Cottrell homered and singled. Jocelyn Suarez had a single and an RBI, and Emalynn Redmann, Brooklyn Malone and Taylor Johnson all chipped in with singles for KC.
Alissa McClellan was tagged with the pitching loss.
The Rangers will host Paris at 1 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.