Class 5AHALLSVILLE 5, R. CITY 4: ROYSE CITY — Abby Dunagan homered and drove in two runs, Sara Houston and Maddie Melton both banged out three hits and drove in a run and the Hallsville Ladycats completed a sweep of a regional quarterfinal playoff series against Royse City with a 5-4 win.
The Ladycats won the opener, 3-2.
On Friday, Lily Soto added an RBI for Hallsville, which led 5-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh and held on for the win.
Melton went the distance for the pitching win, striking out two, walking three and scattering seven hits.
Class 4ABULLAD 6, N. LAMAR 5: ROCKWALL — Hadi Fults delivered a walk off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and Bullard rallied for three in the final at bat to advance to the regional semifinals with a 6-5 win over North Lamar.
Bullard trailed 5-3 heading to the seventh before Gabby Nichols delivered and RBI single and Addison Hooker added an RBI groundout to set the table for Fults’ game-winner.
Berlyn Grossman tripled, Claire Cannon doubled twice and Kenzie King doubled for Bullard. Cannon had three hits and an RBI, and Kaylee Paul and King also drove in runs.
Anistyn Foster struck out nine and walked one in 5.2 innings. Fults fanned three with two walks in 1.1 innings.
Class 3AH. SPRINGS 1, TROUP 0: HALLSVILLE — Grace Pippin scored the lone run of the contest on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth, and Hughes Springs opened a regional quarterfinal series against Troup with a 1-0 win.
Pippen reached on an error, swiped second and third and scored on a passed ball for the Lady Mustangs, who managed just one hit — a single by Emma McKinney. Karmen Searcy walked twice.
Maggie Pate pitched 6.1 innings for the win, striking out two, walking two and scattering seven hits. Pippin worked the final 2/3.
Karsyn Williamson had three hits, and Bailey Blanton doubled in the loss for Troup. Lindsay Davis struck out 10 and walked two.
The teams will resume the series at 5 p.m. today back at Hallsville.
Class 2AU. GROVE 9, A-GOLDEN 7: EMORY — Sydney Chamberlain and Jocy Saurez both delivered two-run doubles to highlight a six-run sixth inning for Union Grove, and the Lady Lions advanced to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs with a 9-7 win over Alba-Golden.
Alba-Golden scored three times in the first and second innings to take a 6-0 lead, and led 7-3 before the Lady Lions erupted for six runs on three hits, three walks and an error.
Rust and Saurez both doubled twice, and Saurez added a single and finished with four RBI. Sydney Chamberlain and Gracie Winn doubled, and Rust, Katelyn Vaughn and Jolea Robertson all drove in runs.
Winn doubled with one out in the sixth to get things started. Ali Yohn walked and Daytona Vaughn reached on an error to load the bases. Robertson followed with a walk to force in Winn, and then Chamberlain and Saurez came up with back-to-back two-run doubles. After a walk to Rust, Katelyn Vaughn drove in a run with a groundout for a 9-7 Lady Lion lead.
Lainey Ledbetter struck out nine, walked one and did not allow an earned run in 5.2 innings for the win. Katelyn Vaughn fanned one and gave up one earned run in 1.1 innings.
LOVELADY 3, JOAQUIN 0: RUSK — Lovelady scored once in the bottom of the first and added a couple of insurance runs in the third to blank Joaquin, 3-0, and tie a best-of-three series at one game apiece.
Chloee Mason struck out 10, walked one and allowed two earned runs in six innings in the pitching loss for Joaquin. Jayden Bass doubled once and singled twice to lead the offense.
CollegeTVCC5, KILGORE 1: TYLER — Jenna Johnson drove in two runs, Rosaury Perez went the distance in the circle for Trinity Valley and the Lady Cardinals opened play in the Region XIV Conference Tournament with a 5-1 win over Kilgore College.
Perez struck out nine, walked three and allowed just two hits for TVCC, which faced Tyler later in the evening on Friday.
Hannah Grumbles launched a solo home run in the top of the fifth to account for Kilgore’s lone run. Grumbles had both of KC’s hits.
Jenna Lewis struck out four, walked two and gave up three earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
Kilgore will take on Navarro at noon today in an elimination game.
LATE THURSDAY
Class 3ATAYLOR 5, CARTHAGE 4: MADISONVILLE — Taylor scored twice in the top of the eighth to build a two-run lead, holding on for a 5-4 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs to pull even in a best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series.
Natalee Dinnerville and Tessa Smith both doubled in the loss for Carthage. Ashton Jones and Dinnerville had two hits apiece. Kat Barentine drove in two runs, and Karsyn Isbell plated one run.
Roo Harrison went the full eight innings for Carthage. She struck out eight and gave up three earned runs.
The teams closed out the series late Friday.